Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2025) - First Atlantic Nickel Corp (TSXV: FAN) (OTCQB: FANCF) ("FAN" or the "Company") announces that it has been requested by the OTC Markets Group Inc. (the "OTC Markets") to issue this statement about promotional activity concerning its common shares ("Shares") traded on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") (operated by the OTC Markets). On March 13, 2025, the OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and its Shares traded on the OTCQB, including the distribution of newsletter emails published by MarketBeat Media, LLC and The Tomorrow Investor (the "Newsletter Email Writers") discussing the Company, the global nickel market and the Company's recent discoveries at its Atlantic Nickel Project in Newfoundland, Canada, including the new discovery at the Super Gulp Zone with initial drill hole intersecting 0.25% nickel & 0.28% chromium over 293.8 meters (announced February 26, 2025), the report of a new discovery at the RPM Zone intersecting 0.24% nickel & 0.32% chromium over 383.1 meters located 10km downstrike from the Super Gulp Zone (announced March 4, 2025), and the release of initial Davis Tube Recovery ("DTR") metallurgical results showing magnetic concentrate of 1.37% nickel & 1.73% chromium over 383.1 metres (announced March 13, 2025).

On May 12, 2024, the Company entered into an agreement with Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services, Inc. ("Think Ink"), to provide certain public relations services in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company and its Shares. The Company was therefore aware of Think Ink's promotional activities respecting the Company since May 12, 2024. Certain promotional news letters were approved and paid for by the Company, through its engagement of Think Ink, including the newsletters dated March 13, 2025 and February 28, 2025, issued by the Newsletter Email Writers.

With respect to other marketing services providers engaged by the Company within the last 12 months, commencing on approximately April 1, 2024, the Company launched a marketing and investor relations program to raise awareness about the Company's potential to make a critical mineral discovery at its Atlantic Nickel project in Newfoundland. The following is a list of the third-party providers (collectively, the "Service Providers") engaged by the company to provide investor relations services, marketing, or other related services in the last twelve months: Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services Inc. (May 12, 2024), TD Media LLC d/b/a Life Water Media (April 16, 2024) and Xander Capital Partners Inc. ("Xander") (April 1, 2024).

The Company was therefore aware of the Service Providers' activities respecting the Company since they began marketing campaigns on the Company's behalf. The Service Providers are third-party marketing and advertising firms. The appointment of the Service Providers, the nature of the relationship between the Company and the Service Providers, as well as the compensation to be paid to the Service Providers was publicly disclosed in news releases on April 1, 2024, April 16, 2024 and May 12, 2024. All of which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

The Company provided the Service Providers with publicly available sources of information for their marketing materials and management reviewed and commented on the materials prepared by the Service Providers prior to dissemination to ensure factual accuracy. The Company does not believe any of the statements in the marketing materials prepared by the Service Providers were materially false or misleading.

The Company notes that investing in the Company's Shares involves certain risks and uncertainties which investors should review prior to making any investment decisions. The Company encourages all investors to undertake proper due diligence and carefully consider all investment decisions. The Company directs potential investors to rely solely on its filings and disclosures made with the Canadian Securities Administrators, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

After inquiry of management, other than as disclosed herein, no directors, control persons, officers, or controlling shareholders have been involved with the creation, distribution, or payment of promotional materials related to the Company and its Shares.

The Company understands this promotional activity coincided with increased trading activity in its Shares beginning on approximately March 13, 2025. The Company does not believe the promotional activities were the primary factor in any increase in trading volume of its Shares that occurred on the same date, as the Company's initial DTR metallurgical test results at its Atlantic Nickel Project were released on the same date. The Company believes that the favourable DTR results were the primary factor in the increased trading volume.

After inquiry of management, its officers and directors (collectively, the "Insiders"), the Company is not aware of any purchases or sales of the Company's shares by Insiders within the past 90 days. Within the last 90 days, Xander has purchased 1,030,000 Shares and sold 80,000 Shares.

Other than pursuant to financings and acquisition transactions in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies, which the Company has publicly disclosed in news releases (available at: www.sedarplus.ca), including the Company's most recent convertible debenture financing completed on February 14, 2025 (see news release dated February 18, 2025), the Company has not issued shares, or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities, at prices constituting, at the time of issuance of such shares or convertible instruments, a discount to the then current market price.

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. The qualified person is a member in good standing of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists Newfoundland and Labrador (PEGNL) and is a registered professional geoscientist (P.Geo.). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed herein.

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FAN) (OTCQB: FANCF) (FSE: P21) is a Canadian mineral exploration company developing the 100%-owned Atlantic Nickel Project, a large-scale nickel project strategically located near existing infrastructure in Newfoundland, Canada. The Project's nickel occurs as awaruite, a natural nickel-iron alloy containing approximately 75% nickel with no-sulfur and no-sulfides. Awaruite's properties allow for smelter-free magnetic separation and concentration, which could strengthen North America's critical minerals supply chain by reducing foreign dependence on nickel smelting. This aligns with new US Electric Vehicle US IRA requirements, which stipulate that beginning in 2025, an eligible clean vehicle may not contain any critical minerals processed by a FEOC (Foreign Entities of Concern)1.

First Atlantic aims to be a key input of a secure and reliable North American critical minerals supply chain for the stainless steel and electric vehicle industries in the USA and Canada. The company is positioned to meet the growing demand for responsibly sourced nickel that complies with the critical mineral requirements for eligible clean vehicles under the US IRA. With its commitment to responsible practices and experienced team, First Atlantic is poised to contribute significantly to the nickel industry's future, supporting the transition to a cleaner energy landscape. This mission gained importance when the US added nickel to its critical minerals list in 2022, recognizing it as a non-fuel mineral essential to economic and national security with a supply chain vulnerable to disruption.

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's exploration activities, project development, and market conditions. These statements include expectations about the timing, scope, and results of the Company's ongoing and future drilling programs, potential mineral discoveries, and the advancement of the Atlantic Nickel Project in Newfoundland.

The Company also discusses its strategic role in the North American critical minerals supply chain, particularly in supplying nickel for the stainless steel and electric vehicle industries. These expectations align with evolving regulatory requirements, including the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Forward-Looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including fluctuations in commodity prices, exploration risks, regulatory approvals, availability of capital, environmental factors, and market conditions. As an exploration-stage company, First Atlantic has no current mineral reserves and cannot guarantee successful discoveries or profitable mining operations.

While the Company believes these statements are reasonable based on current information, actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) for full disclosure of risks and uncertainties.

Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. Additional factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on http://www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

