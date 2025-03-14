Console & Associates, P.C. Announces Investigation of Securities Fraud Claims Against Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC)

Investors who purchased Semtech stock between August 27, 2024 and February 7, 2025 may be eligible for compensation

Console & Associates, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) on behalf of investors who purchased the stock during the period of August 27, 2024 through February 7, 2025 (the "Class Period").

What Happened

Semtech Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms, is facing allegations that the company and certain executives violated federal securities laws by making materially false and misleading statements to investors.

According to the complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period failed to disclose that:

Semtech's CopperEdge products did not meet the needs of its server rack customer or end users The CopperEdge products required certain rack architecture changes Due to these issues, sales of CopperEdge products would not ramp up during fiscal 2026 as promised As a result, sales of CopperEdge products would be lower than expected

The truth was revealed on February 7, 2025, when Semtech disclosed that CopperEdge sales would not "ramp-up over the course of fiscal year 2026" as previously indicated. The company admitted that based on "feedback from a server rack customer" and "discussions with end users of the server rack platform," Semtech would need to implement certain "rack architecture changes." Consequently, Semtech expected CopperEdge sales to be "lower than the Company's previously disclosed floor case estimate of $50 million."

Following this announcement, Semtech's stock price plummeted approximately 31%, causing significant harm to investors.

