Deutsche Post's parent company DHL Group experienced a notable stock price increase last Friday, with shares climbing 2.3% to €42.69 on XETRA. The stock reached a daily high of €43.04, significantly outperforming its 52-week low of €33.03 recorded in mid-January-representing a 22% recovery. This positive momentum comes as the logistics giant reported improved financial results, with earnings per share increasing to €0.95 from the previous year's €0.83. Revenue also showed healthy growth, rising 6.35% to €22.70 billion. The current share price sits just 3.5% below the 52-week high of €44.27 achieved in early March, suggesting strong market confidence despite recent volatility.

Analyst Optimism Fuels Growth

Market analysts maintain a bullish outlook on DHL Group's prospects, setting an average price target of €46.69 per share. This optimism was reinforced by Jefferies & Company's recent upgrade to a "Buy" rating. For fiscal year 2025, experts project earnings of €3.14 per share, while dividend forecasts suggest a modest increase from €1.85 to €1.90 per share. Investors are eagerly anticipating the company's Q1 2025 results, scheduled for release on May 8, which could provide further momentum for the stock if positive trends continue. The logistics company's performance reflects resilience in its core operations despite industry challenges.

