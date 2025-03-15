Tesla's stock has experienced a dramatic decline of over 40% since the beginning of the year, currently trading at $240.68. This downward trend reflects ongoing challenges for the electric vehicle manufacturer, particularly disappointing quarterly results that failed to meet investor expectations. Despite initial losses following the earnings report, the stock showed a remarkable recovery, suggesting the market maintains positive long-term outlook for the company. However, declining sales figures are increasingly concerning, especially in key markets like Germany where Tesla registrations have fallen while the overall electric vehicle market continues to grow.

Cybertruck Underperformance Compounds Pressure

The Cybertruck appears to be a significant contributor to Tesla's market struggles. With only 39,000 units sold in the US in 2024, the vehicle falls dramatically short of projected annual sales of 250,000-500,000 units. Despite initially receiving over one million reservations, potential buyers are hesitating due to the polarizing design, quality issues, insufficient range, high pricing, and safety concerns. Tesla has implemented various strategies to boost sales, including attractive lease offers and reduced financing rates of 1.99% compared to the regular 5.84% for prime customers. Industry experts remain skeptical these measures will significantly improve the situation, with quarterly sales projections not exceeding 10,000 units-less than a tenth of CEO Musk's originally announced production volume.

