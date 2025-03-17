Quantum Kinetics Corporation: Quantum Kinetics' Safe Nuclear Fusion Sustains Plasma Temperatures for 86,400 Seconds - 24hrs

The official World Record now stands at 200 million degrees Celsius, continuously held for 86,400 seconds. Finally, safe sustained Nuclear Fusion has arrived and can be deployed rapidly into any industry using Quantum Kinetics' Arc Reactor technology.

Quantum Kinetics Corporation ( QKC ) announces Sun-like nuclear plasma temperatures achieved on Earth. QKC's revolutionary discovery utilizes the atomic energy held within the everyday water molecule (H2O). According to Commonwealth Fusion Systems' (CFS) CEO, " One glass of water will provide enough fusion fuel for one person's lifetime ". QKC agree with this statement, as water is the most powerful energy source in the known Universe. Once you know its 'secret', limitless energy can be tapped safely. QKC, upon discovery of this secret, became the exclusive holders of the only technology proven to tap it to it's full potential, calling it "Safe Nuclear."

QKC noted that recently researchers at the Hefei Institute of Physical Science broke 104 million degrees Celsius for 1066-seconds (~16-minutes) with the EAST tokamak, coined "Chinese artificial sun", followed by the French upping the ante when they set their own record of 1337-seconds (~22-minutes).

These accomplishments, using traditional 'bulk-ion heating' hot fusion technologies by the Chinese and the French, are largely insignificant compared to the QKC's Arc Reactor technology. This unrivaled Safe Nuclear design can trigger nuclear fusion plasma instantaneously at a mere 1.9-watts and sustain (X-ray - transmutation) temperatures of over 200 million degrees Celsius for minutes, days, weeks, and even years without any damage to the reactor walls (electrodes). Unlike hot fusion technologies that destroy the equipment used in their demonstrations, the Arc Reactor phenomenon can be accomplished without a vacuum chamber, rare nuclear gaseous fuels, expensive power supply units, and/or superconducting magnets, truly the defining standard for Safe Nuclear. QKC has the official World Record in sustained nuclear plasma fusion of 200 million degrees Celsius for 86,400 seconds / 24-hrs! See Figure 1.

Figure 1: The Arc Reactor holding nuclear fusion safely. a.) Photon Pulse Rise-Time showing greater than 2.2 uS (Muon-Catalyzed Fusion). b.) X-ray Emission Spectrum from 0.7 keV to >40 keV (+200 million degrees Celsius). c.) Pulse-Rate History shows synthetic Star Mode-Locking rhythms. d.) Raw Photon data showing positive photons and negative photons associated with Electron-Capture pair production fusion.

Quantum Kinetic Fusor, a derivative of the Arc Reactor, currently holds the plasma fusion world record for both seawater and well water. QKC successfully demonstrated a blistering nuclear fusion World-Record temperature of 150 million degrees Celsius for 8-hrs in each sample. This study was conducted in a strategic research partnership with the Department of Energy (DOE) back in 2022. Furthermore, QKC's study was published in npjNature: Clean Water and revered by the peer-reviewers as, "... a much needed invention around the world ." See Figure 2.

Figure 2: A synthetic pulsing quasar (blazar) born instantaneously at room temperature with a mere 1.9-watts input. QKC's patented and trademarked Arc Reactor shines for hours, days, weeks, and even for years. Luminosity calculations show an 'Apparent Magnitude' of -80.67. Making the Arc Reactor by QKC, brighter than a cosmological gamma-ray burst or Active Galactic Nucleus (AGN).

Nuclear fusion can be triggered with any dielectric medium including water, ambient air, liquid metals, and by physics own boundaries the vacuum of space. QKC's Safe Nuclear technology solves all existing dilemmas associated with Hot Nuclear Fusion approaches. The Arc Reactor ushers in rapid economic viability of nuclear fusion for industry at grid-scale.

Challenges Remedied with Safe Nuclear Fusion by Quantum Kinetics Corporation:

1.) Maintaining Nuclear Fusion Plasma Temperatures

Quantum Kinetics' unique Arc Reactor approach to nuclear fusion plasma is instant, safe, reliable, and can be permanently sustained with an economic footprint (1.9-watts to 88-watts). Nuclear fusion plasma temperatures of 11.6 to 200 million degrees Celsius (1 to 20 keV X-rays) are permanently held with any fuel source. This is all accomplished without the need for traditional bulk-ion heating, expensive vacuum chambers, superconducting magnets, electrically expensive electron guns, and or expensive deuterium/tritium/helium fuels. Thus, easily meeting the first, and apparently most challenging, requirements for industrial use of nuclear energy. Additionally, the plasma temperatures can be safely controlled for any desired application, including internal amplification effects. No other company, at this time, can match the performance characteristics of Quantum Kinetic's reactor(s).

2.) Heat Extraction from Reactor

Historically, water (H2O) is the perfect medium for extracting and moderating heat within any power-plant. Since the Industrial Revolution, and even before, we have used the heating of water to cook food, disinfect, drive steam engines, and locomotives. The primary driving force for all grid-scale electricity is steam from heated water (steam expansion effects). Arc Reactor nuclear fusion technology now allows for instantaneous superheating of localized water mediums to drive turbines, drive pistons, heat homes, and produce green grid-scale electricity safely without the presence of fast neutrons. [note: fast neutrons are dangerous to humans, life, and even concrete confinements.]

3.) Fast Neutron Damage to Reactor Walls

Water has a superior ability to moderate (scatter + absorb) dangerously fast neutrons from nuclear fusion and fission reactions. In fact, even today's operating nuclear fission power-plants use water to provide cooling and peripheral safety protection to personnel. Arc Reactor allows water to not only be the direct fuel source of energy, but also protect and ensure safety during operations.

4.) Rare Expensive Fusion Fuels (Tritium and Deuterium)

Because water is free, renewable, and readily available it makes it the most economic candidate for fusion reactors. Even rainwater can be used for Safe Nuclear. In fact, there is approximately 352 quintillion gallons of seawater on planet Earth. Deuterium, a powerful isotope of hydrogen, is readily found in seawater. Approximately one gallon of water is equal to 300 gallons of gasoline if used in a fusion reactor. Naturally, this makes seawater and rainwater the ultimate Universal fuel for powering our society.

5.) Expensive High-Temperature Superconducting Magnetics and/or Wires

Quantum Kinetics' Arc Reactor requires no expensive high-temperature superconducting (HTS) materials or rare minerals (Barium Copper-Oxide) to trigger and sustain nuclear fusion. QKC establishes a novel approach that is the most economically viable option for deployment and return on investments (ROI). Arc Reactor power-plants are easy to maintain, operate, manage, and best of all they use readily available water sources, not expensive nuclear fuels like deuterium or tritium gas. With QKC's technology, the market can dramatically cut the overhead costs of nuclear fusion power-plants that no other company can. See Figure 3.

Figure 3: The Arc Reactor nuclear fusion power remediation plant. Artist and AI rendering of QK's Safe Nuclear river remediation power plant 1MW - 40MW. Plant operations capable of mining, water filtration, radioactive waste clean-up, medical isotopes for cancer treatment, and green electricity generation.

Once every generation a new technology emerges that alters the course of our everyday lives for the better. The newest generational technology is here, and its impact will reach every one of us for a healthier and more sustainable future as QKC leads the charge to bring this technology into your lives!

About Quantum Kinetics Corporation:

QKC holds six patents, numerous trademarks, and copyrights on Safe Nuclear devices. QKC's research has been published with npjNature: Clean Water for successful water isotope manipulation. QKC is registered with SAM/DUNS and is eligible for emergency Federal contracting in Washington, Oregon, and California. QKC collaborated with Unscripted Arena in a recent podcast.

