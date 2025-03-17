Term Structure Labs: Term Structure Institutional (TSI): The Future of Institutional Fixed-Rate Digital Asset Lending and Borrowing

HONG KONG, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

As institutional adoption of digital assets accelerates, the demand for reliable, predictable, and efficient lending and borrowing solutions has never been greater. Term Structure Institutional (TSI) is at the forefront of this transformation, offering a cutting-edge fixed-rate borrowing and lending platform designed to meet the needs of institutional investors.

With a robust foundation built on Fireblocks' industry-leading Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology and as an advanced Electronic Communication Network (ECN), TSI eliminates the risks of volatile lending and borrowing markets, providing institutions with seamless access to fixed-income opportunities in the digital asset space.

Despite the rapid growth of digital asset markets, institutional participants continue to face significant barriers:

Unpredictable Borrowing Costs - Open-term loans expose institutions to fluctuating interest rates, making financial planning challenging.

Security Concerns - The on-chain DeFi ecosystem is prone to hacks and vulnerabilities, deterring institutional involvement.

Limited Trading Flexibility - Traditional custodian solutions often restrict institutions from executing sophisticated borrowing and lending strategies.

Inefficiencies in OTC Markets - A lack of transparency and standardized pricing leads to suboptimal execution.

TSI directly addresses these pain points, delivering a reliable and efficient fixed-income platform purpose-built for institutional engagement.

Enhanced Security with Fireblocks MPC Technology

TSI integrates Fireblocks' cutting-edge MPC technology, ensuring that institutional assets remain protected at all times. By eliminating single points of failure, TSI significantly enhances risk management and compliance.

Predictable, Fixed-Rate & Fixed-Term Borrowing & Lending

TSI enables institutions to lock in stable interest rates and predefined loan durations, providing much-needed certainty for long-term financial strategies.

Efficient Market Access

TSI's ECN-powered platform revolutionizes price discovery and liquidity aggregation, bringing the standardization and efficiency of traditional finance into the digital asset ecosystem.

Institutional-Grade Over-Collateralized Lending

To mitigate default risks, TSI requires borrowers to provide collateral exceeding the loan value, ensuring robust lender protection and market stability.

Streamlined Collateral Liquidation

TSI's structured liquidation process ensures collateral is efficiently managed, safeguarding institutional participants from unnecessary losses.

TSI is more than just a platform-it's a game-changer for institutional digital asset lending and borrowing. By combining enhanced security and fixed-rate certainty, TSI is setting a new standard for institutional finance in the digital asset space.

Term Structure Labs Limited is a company registered in BVI, primarily focused on DeFi research with an emphasis on fixed-rate solutions. Term Structure Institutional (TSI) is one of its products, designed specifically to cater to institutional users, offering tailored solutions within the broader Term Structure ecosystem.

