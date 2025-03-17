Publication of SARA-INT Phase II results for BIO101

Confirmation of Phase 3 readiness

Paris, France and Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - Biophytis SA (FP: ALBPS) ("Biophytis" or the "company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in developing therapies for age-related diseases, is excited to announce a world premiere: the publication of the Phase 2 clinical trial SARA-INT in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle (JCSM), the key reference journal for research on sarcopenia.

Key BIO101 Attributes from the SARA INT Trail include:

Promising Efficacy : BIO101 350mg bid demonstrates a clinically meaningful improvement in the 400-meter walk test (400MWT), primary endpoint of the study

Excellent Safety : At all doses, BIO101 shows a very good safety profile with no Serious Adverse Events (AE) related to the product

Greater Efficacy in high-risk population: Nominally significant treatment effect versus placebo in the 400MWT gait speed in slow walkers and sarcopenic obesity subpopulations

Complete publication can be found here

Biophytis has made significant progress in obtaining regulatory approvals for its Phase 3 trial in sarcopenia and is accelerating discussions with a major international pharmaceutical company in China as well as other industrial partners in Asia.

Key features to remind:

Sarcopenia affects between 121 and 194 million people worldwide , a trend that will further accelerate in the coming years and decades with the aging of the population

No therapeutic solution exists today for treating sarcopenia

Biophytis is the most advanced company in this indication with BIO101

