Businesses across South Africa are engaging independent talent at rates ranging from R300 to R1900 per hour to scale faster: Outsized's 2025 Talent-on-Demand Report reveals critical hiring trends and most in-demand skills

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies across South Africa are increasingly building teams and capabilities by integrating independent professionals across functions and levels. Skills in high demand include data analytics, digital transformation, strategy, actuarial and core technology.

According to Outsized's 2025 Talent-on-Demand Report, organisations are integrating independent talent for various reasons; from execution roles to strategic project delivery, with professionals across South Africa earning between R300 to R1900 per hour, depending on the type of skill and experience level.

South Africa's talent market is evolving rapidly, shaped by economic shifts, regulatory changes, and accelerated technology adoption, significantly increasing the demand for specialised independent professionals, leading to a 53% increase in freelancer registrations.

Key findings at a glance:

Most in-demand skills: Project management, data analytics, business transformation, technology architecture, actuarial and data technology.

Project management, data analytics, business transformation, technology architecture, actuarial and data technology. Sectors driving the shift: Consulting, Financial Services and Tech, leveraging independent professionals to scale capabilities across strategy, execution, and operations.

Consulting, Financial Services and Tech, leveraging independent professionals to scale capabilities across strategy, execution, and operations. Freelancer growth: Registrations up 53%, showing strong demand for flexible expertise across experience levels.

Registrations up 53%, showing strong demand for flexible expertise across experience levels. Day rates: Experienced professionals (11-15 years) average R1,000/hour; top skills exceed R1,530/hour.

Additionally, in the field of software development, experts command hourly rates between R525 and R1,100. Similarly, financial management specialists, including financial analysts and financial reporting professionals, are securing competitive rates ranging from R450 to R1,600 per hour.

A transforming workforce: Agile talent takes centre stage

Outsized, a leading talent-on-demand platform with over 45,000 independent consultants and professional freelancers globally, has released its fourth annual Talent-on-Demand Report, offering real-time insights into how businesses are leveraging independent professionals. Based on tens of thousands of proprietary data points from actual projects posted by enterprises, consulting firms, and private equity clients, the report provides a comprehensive breakdown of talent costs, hiring trends, and in-demand skills across Africa, MENA, and APAC.

For the first time, the 2025 edition also includes insights from Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), expanding its global workforce intelligence.

"Companies can no longer afford slow, rigid hiring processes. Independent professionals offer immediate access to critical skills, cutting delays and costs." - Johann van Niekerk, Managing Director, Africa at Outsized

Why this matters for business and HR leaders

The 2025 Talent-on-Demand Report serves as a blueprint for workforce transformation, enabling leaders to:

Benchmark talent costs and optimise external hiring budgets.

and optimise external hiring budgets. Identify emerging workforce trends across Africa, MENA, and APAC.

across Africa, MENA, and APAC. Gain exclusive day rate intelligence across a broad range of industries and skill sets.

across a broad range of industries and skill sets. Understand how top firms leverage independent talent to accelerate digital transformation and maintain a competitive edge.

Staying ahead of workforce trends demands real-time intelligence and actionable market insights. Outsized's 2025 Talent-on-Demand Report serves as a strategic playbook, providing business leaders with essential benchmarking against industry peers. Armed with these insights, leaders can quickly identify emerging talent shifts, optimise hiring budgets, and build agile workforce strategies.

Methodology

The 2025 Talent-on-Demand Report is based on original research and tens of thousands of proprietary data points from real projects on Outsized's platform.

