Bureau Veritas, a global leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification services (TIC), announces the acquisition of GeoAssay. This transaction cements Bureau Veritas' position as the Metals Minerals market leader in Chile, the world's largest copper producer.

Bureau Veritas' Metals Minerals operations aim to support our clients throughout the entire mining cycle, from mine to port. This is achieved by accurately determining the physical, chemical and geochemical properties of materials through our extensive network of laboratories. With a global presence in major ports around the world and with global mining and refining locations, Bureau Veritas' footprint is expanding in this resource-rich region.

GeoAssay specializes in copper, an essential mineral for energy transition at scale. Capabilities include mechanical preparation and analysis of minerals samples. The company operates three state-of-the-art laboratories in Chile. These facilities are fully automated and strategically located providing the Group with a significant presence and increased customer proximity in the region. The company operates with 264 technical employees with deep knowledge in robotics, automation, and with mining industry backgrounds.

With this acquisition, Bureau Veritas will offer enhanced services in the copper segment to existing clients and will also attract new customers who require precision, high accuracy, full traceability and rapid-turnaround time for mineral analysis.

This acquisition positions Bureau Veritas at the forefront of mineral testing activities in this essential copper market of Chile. This is fully aligned with our LEAP 28 strategy, said Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas.The integration of GeoAssay's state-of-the-art laboratories allows us to immediately meet growing customer demands in Latin America. Our clients will benefit from faster and more accurate results, further strengthening our position in this market. I would like to welcome our new colleagues to Bureau Veritas."

Feliciano Herrera Chief Executive Officer of GeoAssay, added,"I am thrilled about this transaction. Our investments since 2017 are now bearing fruit and I am confident that our laboratory testing activities will reach new heights by leveraging Bureau Veritas' expertise and scale. Beyond our cutting-edge industrial facilities, the expertise of our 264 employees will bring indisputable added value to Bureau Veritas' extensive customer portfolio."

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers' excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas' 84,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company's technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

