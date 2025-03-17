Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Pioneer AIs Partner Cykel AI treibt KI-basierte Personalbeschaffung mit dem autonomen Agenten Lucy voran!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.03.2025 08:00 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.: Prioritizing Sleep Health: BMC Medical Advocates Better Sleep at 3S Congress

Finanznachrichten News

Championing Sleep Wellness through Innovation and Education

CHAMONIX, France, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep is essential for overall health and well-being, yet it remains one of the most overlooked aspects of healthcare. This World Sleep Day, under the theme "Make Sleep Health a Priority," BMC Medical reinforces its commitment to help people achieve better sleep and, in turn, better lives. Through its initiative, "Life's Big Events, Sleep Well," BMC advocates for global sleep awareness, emphasizing that quality sleep is the foundation for success in both personal and professional life.

From Theoretical Efficiency to Daily Use: The G3 A20 and Its Tools for Practitioners

And on March 15th, BMC Medical participated in the 3S Congress in France, hosting a workshop focused on advancing sleep therapy solutions. Dr. Julien Favier and Mr. Ludovic Abuaf shared insights on industry trends and BMC's innovations, highlighting how smart CPAP technology and digital health solutions are transforming sleep care. The G3 A20 CPAP and PAP Link Digital Health Solution were featured as key advancements in personalized and accessible sleep apnea management.

By continuing to invest in education, clinical advancements, and digital solutions, BMC Medical stands by its mission to support people in prioritizing sleep. As we celebrate World Sleep Day, let's remember: quality sleep empowers us to embrace life's biggest moments.

WorldSleepDay LifesBigEventsSleepWell BMCMedical

BMC Medical Co., Ltd. (BMC), established in Beijing, China in 2001, was founded to partner with families worldwide in overcoming the discomfort of chronic respiratory diseases. Over the past 20 years, BMC has expanded its reach, with branches and subsidiaries in Tianjin, Xi'an, Shenzhen, and Dongguan, employing more than 800 dedicated individuals.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642623/3s_Congress.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prioritizing-sleep-health-bmc-medical-advocates-better-sleep-at-3s-congress-302402863.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.