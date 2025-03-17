Pantheon Resources PLC Announces Quarterly Repayment of Unsecured Convertible Bonds

Pantheon Resources plc ("Pantheon" or the "Company"), the AIM-quoted oil and gas company with 100% working interests in certain projects located adjacent to transportation and pipeline infrastructure on the Alaska North Slope, announces that it has elected to pay (i) the quarterly principal repayment of US$2.45 million and (ii) the quarterly interest payment of US$0.147 million (collectively, the "Quarterly Repayment") in respect of its senior unsecured convertible bonds issued in December 2021 to a fund advised by Heights Capital Ireland LLC, and due June 2026 (the "Convertible Bonds"), through the issuance of new shares. Pursuant to the terms of the Convertible Bond agreement a total of 3,629,122new ordinary shares (the "New Ordinary Shares") will be issued in full settlement of this Quarterly Repayment. Application is being made to AIM for the admission to trading of the 3,629,122New Ordinary Shares which are expected to admit on or around 20th March 2025 ("Admission").

After settlement of the Quarterly Repayment, the principal remaining under the Convertible Bond will be reduced by US$2.45 million to US$12.25 million.

Total Voting Rights

Immediately following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital admitted to trading on AIM will consist of 1,142,998,513 ordinary shares, with each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total voting rights figure of 1,142,998,513 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

