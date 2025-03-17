Anzeige
Montag, 17.03.2025
WKN: A40WGA | ISIN: GB00BQVXM815
14.03.25
2,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESS Newswire
17.03.2025 08:02 Uhr
84 Leser
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Recruitment of Second Patient for Clinical Trials

Finanznachrichten News

Recruitment of Second Patient for HG-CT-1 Clinical Trial

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2025 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce the recruitment of the second patient for its clinical trial of HG-CT-1, its proprietary CAR-T cell therapy, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) in adults. This marks a significant step forward in the Company's clinical development program and underscores the progress toward delivering a potentially life-saving treatment for AML patients with limited therapeutic options.

The manufacturing of HG-CT-1 for the second patient, carried out by the Company's team of scientists and quality control professionals, is scheduled to commence shortly.

Further updates on the clinical trial will be provided in due course.

Dr. Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:
"The recruitment of the second patient is indicative of the promising results of the clinical trial for HG-CT-1 thus far and represents another critical step in advancing HG-CT-1 as a potential breakthrough treatment for relapsed or refractory AML. This milestone reflects the dedication of our team and the strength of our science, bringing us closer to addressing an urgent unmet medical need."

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation No 596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) until the release of this announcement. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



