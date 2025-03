Southey Capital Ltd

updated - Voluntary Tender for the SFP units of Astaris S.p.A IT0005422925



17-March-2025 / 08:09 CET/CEST

THIS OFFER IS SUBJECT TO ENGLISH LAW. THIS OFFER IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. 17 March 2024 ANNOUNCEMENT OF INVITATION TO VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER TO THE HOLDERS OF ASTARIS / ASTALDI STRUMENTI FINANZIARI PARTECIPATIVI ("SFP"). - ISIN IT0005422925

Southey Capital Ltd (the "Offeror") invites holders of the restructuring units set forth in the table below (the "Units"), issued by Astaris S.p.A (the "Issuer"), to tender for purchase by the Offeror for cash, subject to applicable offer and distribution restrictions. The "Units" shall NOT include any positions or holdings. Units shall only be considered that are held in electronic form. Description of the Units Original ISIN SEDOL WPK Astaris S.p.A IT0005422925 BKPSGV1 A2QFRZ Purchase Price

The Offeror will pay an amount in cash equal to €0.0355 / 3.55% per Unit validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Offeror. Maximum Acceptance Amount

The Maximum Acceptance Amount represents the maximum aggregate nominal amount of each Security that the Offeror will accept for purchase pursuant to the Offers. Offer Documents

Offer Documents shall mean all the documents related to the Offer including the Offer Announcement, Form of Acceptance and Assignment Agreement. Rationale for the Offer

The Offeror believes that the Offer will provide an opportunity to holders facing a lack of access to exchanges or OTC counterparties an opportunity to realize liquidity before their may become stranded or expropriated. Expected Timetable of Events

The times and dates below are indicative only. Date Calendar Date Event Commencement of Offer 17 March 2025 The day the Offer is announced. Expiration Date 18 April 2025 18:00 CET The date and time by which holders must validly tender Securities in order to be eligible to receive the relevant Purchase Price on the Settlement Date. Settlement Date As soon as reasonably possible from receipt of an Acceptance Form, that is confirmed by the Offeror to be valid. . The relevant Purchase Price will be paid for any Securities validly tendered at or prior to the applicable Expiration Date and accepted by the Offeror in the amount and manner described in the Offer.

Acceptance Procedure

Holders that wish to accept the Offer are requested to complete the Form of Acceptance and send this directly to the Offeror via email to Astaldi_EN@southeycapital.com or Astaldi_EN@southeycapital.com for Italian creditors. Forms of Acceptance received by the 18 April 2025 will receive a Trade Confirmation, which is to be executed subsequently. Later acceptances may still be accepted at the absolute discretion of the Offeror. Settlement

Settlement shall be instructed to the Euroclear account of the Offeror, with a Delivery versus Payment instruction. Reservation of Rights

The Offeror expressly reserves it right, in its sole and absolute discretion, not to accept any tendered Securities, not to purchase Securities or to extend, re-open, withdraw or terminate the Offer and to amend or waive any of the terms and conditions of the Offer in any manner (including, but not limited to, purchasing more or less than the Maximum Acceptance Amount), subject to applicable laws and regulations. For Further Information Information Agent

Southey Capital Limited

Suite 6, Beaufort Court

London E14 9XL

United Kingdom The Offeror

Southey Capital Ltd

Suite 6, Beaufort Court

London E14 9XL

United Kingdom WebLink: Southey Capital Astaldi / Astaris





