Montag, 17.03.2025

WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581
Tradegate
17.03.25
09:30 Uhr
28,370 Euro
-0,460
-1,60 %
PR Newswire
17.03.2025 08:18 Uhr
108 Leser
Joakim Weidemanis resigns from ASSA ABLOY's Board of Directors

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joakim Weidemanis has today, at his own request, resigned from ASSA ABLOY's Board of Directors. The reason is his commitment to another company.

He was elected to the ASSA ABLOY Board in 2020. After his departure, the Board will consist of seven members and will therefore remain decisive according to the company's articles of association.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 63,000 employees and sales of SEK 150 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/joakim-weidemanis-resigns-from-assa-abloy-s-board-of-directors,c4119423

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4119423/3323016.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/joakim-weidemanis-resigns-from-assa-abloys-board-of-directors-302402869.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
