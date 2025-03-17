EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary result for the business year 2024; Sales revenue rises by 3 % to € 856.6 million; EBITDA adusted rises by 10% to € 95.3 million; EBITDA reported risen from € 66,6 million to € 94,4 million (+42%) Buttenwiesen, 17 March 2025 - SURTECO GROUP SE has generated Group sales amounting to € 856.6 million according to unaudited preliminary figures presented. Since the acquired divisions of Omnova were fully consolidated for the first time over the entire year (in the previous year consolidated for 10 months), this value is 3 % above the year-earlier sales of € 835.1 million in spite of very weak demand in our sectors. Actual sales only fell short of being within the sales target range of between € 860 million and € 910 million by a marginal amount. The development of earnings was entirely within the scope of expectations. Provisional earnings before financial result, income tax and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amount to € 94.4 million (2024: € 66.6 million). Less one-off exceptional effects such as acquisition and integration costs, consultancy costs, provisions for personnel measures and PPA step-up inventories, adjusted EBITDA amounts to € 95.3 million after € 86.4 million in the previous year. It is therefore almost exactly in the middle of the forecast of between € 85 and € 105 million. The provisional earnings before financial result and income tax (EBIT) rose by 326 % to € 34.5 million (2024: € 8.1 million). "Once again, the framework conditions were very unfavourable in the business year 2024. In particular, demand once more simply failed to gain traction. However, against this background, our internal efforts succeeded in achieving a respectable operating result in 2024. As a consequence, we perceive ourselves to be in a good position in order to achieve our long-term goals," commented Wolfgang Moyses, Chairman of the Management Board of SURTECO GROUP SE. The Annual Report for 2024 will be published on 29 April 2025. Contact: SURTECO GROUP SE

Profile of SURTECO SURTECO GROUP SE with registered office in Buttenwiesen is a mid-sized enterprise listed on the stock exchange with international operations. The company combines leading national and international brands for surface technology under one roof. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes papers printed with decor designs, impregnated materials, release papers, decorative flat foils and edge bandings based on specialist technical papers and plastics. This portfolio is complemented by skirtings made of plastics, technical extrusions (profiles) for industry, and roller shutter systems. The Group has a workforce of more than 3,500 employees at 26 production sites worldwide, generating annual sales of around € 857 million. 19 % of these sales are in Germany, 37 % in European countries outside Germany and a further 44 % in America, Asia and Australia. Customers of the SURTECO Group primarily come from wood-based, flooring and furniture industries, as well as from interior design. More information on the company is available at: www.surteco.com The shares in SURTECO GROUP SE are listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges under the ticker symbol SUR and ISIN DE0005176903. They are also traded on the stock markets in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart. Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements This press release may contain statements of future forecasts or expectations and other forward-looking statements and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. There is therefore no guarantee for the statements and expectations expressed herein. The actual results and developments may differ substantially. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein or to adapt such information to future results or developments.



