17.03.2025
ASSA ABLOY acquires Gesellschaft für Sicherheitstechnik mbH in Germany

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Gesellschaft für Sicherheitstechnik mbH ("GFS"), a German innovative player in emergency exit security solutions for commercial, industrial and public buildings.

"I am very pleased to welcome GFS to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to add complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"I am delighted that GFS will join the ASSA ABLOY EMEIA Division. Their strong expertise in emergency exit security solutions aligns perfectly with our commitment to safety, innovation, and customer-centric solutions. We welcome the team at GFS to the ASSA ABLOY family", says Neil Vann, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of EMEIA Division.

GFS was established in 1977 and has some 20 employees. The main office and factory are located in Hamburg, Germany.

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MEUR 12 (approx. MSEK 130) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:
Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail:
bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 63,000 employees and sales of SEK 150 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-gesellschaft-fur-sicherheitstechnik-mbh-in-germany,c4119334

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4119334/3322705.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/gfs-image,c3387083

GFS Image

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-acquires-gesellschaft-fur-sicherheitstechnik-mbh-in-germany-302402872.html

