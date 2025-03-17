MACOMPTA.FR: Emmanuel Olivier joins the Board of Directors

Lagord, March 17, 2025

Emmanuel Olivier joins the Board of Directors of MACOMPTA.FR

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker: MLMCA), a provider of software solutions for small business management, announces the appointment of Mr. Emmanuel Olivier as Director of the Company.

On 14 March 2025, the Board of Directors co-opted Mr. Emmanuel Olivier as Director to replace Mr. Guillaume Morlet, who resigned on 6 January 2025. He will hold office for the remainder of his predecessor's term.

The co-optation of Mr. Emmanuel Olivier as a Director will be submitted for ratification to the next Annual General Meeting.

An experienced executive joins the Board of Directors

Mr. Emmanuel Olivier, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Investor Relations at ESKER, has more than 25 years of experience in the technology sector.

A key player in ESKER's development and financial strategy, he has actively contributed to the company's growth and its acquisition by investment funds for €1.6 billion in 2025. Today, as a reinvesting executive, he remains at the heart of his company's growth ambitions.

MACOMPTA.FR is pleased to welcome Mr. Emmanuel Olivier to its Board of Directors. His expertise and strategic vision will be major assets in supporting the company's development.

About macompta.fr

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, macompta.fr has become a key platform for managing small businesses and associations. With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications. The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting.

From the beginning, macompta.fr's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

Macompta.fr

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

