Australia's rooftop solar uptake continued to surge in 2024, with a new report revealing more than 300,000 PV systems with a combined capacity of almost 3 GW were installed on the roofs of homes and businesses across the nation in 2024. From pv magazine Australia New figures from the Clean Energy Council (CEC) show that 300,375 Australian homes and businesses installed rooftop solar units in 2024, delivering almost 3 GW worth of PV capacity. This includes 159,011 rooftop PV systems with a combined capacity of 1. 6 GW that were installed during the last six months of the year. The CEC said it ...

