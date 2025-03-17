On the heels of implementing a one-touch switching mandate for residential broadband users in the United Kingdom, Ofcom is now focused on making switching between broadband communications providers easier and quicker for the region's business users.

This developing switching landscape for business customers will be the focus of the panel session, "Switching for Business Customers in the New Switching Environment" during Channel Live UK. Moderated by Megan Corcoran, Non Executive Director of Federation of Communication Services Ltd, the session will include several industry experts including iconectiv Vice President David Wilson.