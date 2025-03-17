Expert Panel to Explore the UK's Evolving Broadband Switching Environment for Business Customers; iconectiv UK Limited to Share Insights and Best Practices from the Recently Implemented Residential Process
iconectiv:
What:
On the heels of implementing a one-touch switching mandate for residential broadband users in the United Kingdom, Ofcom is now focused on making switching between broadband communications providers easier and quicker for the region's business users.
This developing switching landscape for business customers will be the focus of the panel session, "Switching for Business Customers in the New Switching Environment" during Channel Live UK. Moderated by Megan Corcoran, Non Executive Director of Federation of Communication Services Ltd, the session will include several industry experts including iconectiv Vice President David Wilson.
Why:
In the UK, businesses have grappled with the complexities of switching broadband providers, often facing hurdles related to intricate processes and concerns over service continuity. To address these challenges, discussions are underway regarding a standard switching process for businesses to facilitate smoother transitions and minimize service disruptions.
This session will explore the impact of the UK's business broadband switching, including both the opportunities and challenges it presents. The session will also examine topics such as how the transition to full-fiber networks and evolving market dynamics influence business decisions, with a focus on service reliability, cost and ease of migration. Attendees will gain insights into best practices for seamless switching, key considerations for enterprise connectivity and strategies to navigate the rapidly changing broadband landscape.
Who:
Moderated by Megan Corcoran, Non Executive Director of Federation of Communication Services Ltd (FCS), the "Switching for Business Customers in the New Switching Environment" session panelists include:
Itret Latif, CEO FCS
Steve Kerr, Head of Regulation and Policy FCS
David Wilson, Vice President iconectiv
Tracey Wright, Managing Director and Chair Magrathea Telecommunications Ltd and Comms Council
When:
Panel Session: "Switching for Business Customers in the New Switching Environment"
19 March 2025 at 16:00 16:30
Workshop Theatre, The NEC, Birmingham, UK
Where:
Channel Live UK 2025
19-20 March 2025
The NEC, Birmingham, UK
To connect with iconectiv during Channel Live UK, contact events@iconectiv.com
About iconectiv UK Limited
iconectiv UK Limited is a subsidiary of iconectiv. As a world leader in developing, deploying, implementing and managing switching and porting software platforms and registries, iconectiv manages billions of transactions for governments, regulators and telcos around the world. Count on the iconectiv team of highly experienced and responsive experts to help you develop a cost-effective switching solution for your customers. Our cloud-based information as a service network and operations management and numbering solutions span trusted communications, digital identity management and fraud prevention. For more information, http://www.iconectiv.com/. Follow us on X and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250317374845/en/
Contacts:
Media Contacts:
Sharon Oddy
iconectiv
+1-732-699-5130/908-809-2268
soddy@iconectiv.com
Casey Bush
Global Results Communications
+1-949-689-9550
iconectiv@globalresultspr.com