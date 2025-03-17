Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, was recently named one of the UK's Best Workplaces 2025 by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, ranking 34 in the Medium Organization category on this year's list.

"To be recognized as a premier workplace in the United Kingdom for six consecutive years is a reflection of the fantastic team and culture that exists at Ryan," said Tom Shave, President of Ryan's Europe and Asia-Pacific Operations. "I am honored to be a part of a Firm that strives to create an exceptional atmosphere that fosters collaboration and support for one another, while driving excellence for our clients and partners."

Great Place To Work® performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses, alongside Culture Audit submissions from leaders at each company, to create the 2025 UK's Best Workplaces list. The data was then used to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' employee value propositions against the culture their employees experience. Only those businesses who achieve the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces status.

"Year after year, it's truly inspiring to witness the growing number of organizations that earn a spot on our UK's Best Workplaces List. We've seen an increase yet again in Trust Index scores, which means the bar has been raised and this accreditation is a significant and tremendous accomplishment," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work® UK. "The UK's Best Workplaces all excel in creating consistently great experiences for all employees through fostering high levels of trust, pride, and camaraderie. These crucial elements collectively contribute to creating cultures where employees feel they can truly be themselves and thrive in a supportive and caring environment."

To view the complete list of companies recognized for 2025, see here.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. We give leaders and organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience, fostering cultures that are proven to drive business, improve lives, and better society. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Our proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Our coaches, content, and community connect the boldest leaders, ideas, and innovations in employee experience. Since 1992, our Certification, Best Workplaces Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 5,900 professionals and associates serves over 32,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

