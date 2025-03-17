DXC Technology Company: Parfois Selects DXC Technology as Data Intelligence Partner to Improve Customer Experience

International fashion brand selects DXC to leverage data-driven insights to personalize the shopping experience

LISBON, Portugal, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been selected by Parfois Group, a leading Portuguese fashion brand, to improve and enhance the customer experience with personalized recommendations based on data-driven insights.

With a footprint of more than 1,000 physical stores in 67 countries and a constantly growing online sales platform, Parfois has become one of the biggest Portuguese brands in the demanding international fashion market. It is now reinforcing its commitment to innovation by collaborating with DXC. This partnership is part of the group's global Data Intelligence strategy, with the aim of leveraging data-driven insights to further personalize the shopping experience, offering relevant products tailored to the preferences of its customers.

DXC will help the Parfois Group implement the Snowflake data platform to improve operational efficiency and leverage insights to transform the customer experience. The solution will enable Parfois to analyze customer data through predictive AI models using near real-time data. For example, Parfois' leaders will have access to a navigation panel with management indicators, alerts and information about customer behavioral patterns enabling informed decision-making.

"From the implementation of an analytics platform, through data engineering, to the development of artificial intelligence models and business intelligence dashboards, our partnership with Parfois is all about client centricity - something we are passionate about at DXC," said Nuno Moura Pinheiro, Head of Data & AI at DXC Technology in Portugal. "It is a privilege to contribute to the differentiation of this prestigious Portuguese brand, providing leaders with the insights they need to make timely and informed decisions."

DXC Technology helps the world's most innovative organizations flourish in this era of AI, delivering the services and solutions that customers depend on. The company helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT. Its leadership in IT services has been reaffirmed in the recent Whitelane Research's 2024/2025 European IT Sourcing Study.

