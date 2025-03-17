Etex opens 200 million euros plasterboard manufacturing facility in Bristol, UK

ZAVENTEM, Belgium, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etex, a global lightweight construction materials manufacturer, has officially opened its 200 million euros expansion of its plasterboard production facility in Bristol, United Kingdom. It is Etex's largest production investment ever and a commitment to UK manufacturing as the industry grows.

The expansion, which produces plasterboard for the Siniat brand, is the company's most efficient plasterboard production line in Europe when considering its line size, speed and complexity. The capacity installed allows Etex to produce over 98% of its portfolio of boards for the UK and Ireland in the new state-of-the-art facility.

The plant leverages new technologies to bring efficiency and sustainability to the forefront of operations. Increasing local production gives greater flexibility and allows for significant carbon savings by decreasing the need to transport boards from other countries. The new site is a zero waste to landfill plant. Etex is also the first manufacturer in the UK to have recycled content certified in new products (through SCS certification), with recycled content in UK products ranging from 23% up to 45% in plasterboards.

Bernard Delvaux, CEO of Etex: "Etex is a pioneer in the construction sector, globally and in the UK. In Europe, we hold important market positions for our portfolio of products and solutions; plasterboards, fibre cement, insulation, fire protection and modular construction. At the core of our business is our partnerships with customers. Through our complementary portfolio of brands, we are able to take our relationships with customers beyond simply being a supplier and instead work in true collaboration. This is thanks to our solution-first approach, focusing more and more on delivering full solutions and technical expertise to customers, rather than simply supplying individual products."

John Sinfield, UK and Ireland Country Manager: "The new Bristol plant expansion is proof of Etex's strong footprint in Europe and its commitment to continually investing in innovation. This investment will give our UK customers additional confidence that we are ready for market recovery and able respond to any increases in demand, in line with wider governmental drives. As a pioneer in lightweight construction, we strive to deliver better products and construction methods, ultimately making construction time and processes easier, cheaper and more sustainable."

Etex operates more than 160 sites across 45 countries and employs 13,500 people worldwide.

Pictures and videos: https://tinyurl.com/295bhalj

