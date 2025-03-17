Jelvix is Included in the Global Best Outsourcing Companies List by IAOP

An experienced software development partner is listed in IAOP's 2025 Global Outsourcing 100®.

Jelvix, a seasoned technology partner providing customer software development services, is excited to announce its selection for the 2025 Global Outsourcing 100 list by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®) in the Rising Star Judging Size category. This award reflects the company's goal to deliver exceptional software solutions to global enterprises and drive innovation in the most critical industries, such as healthcare, real estate, and insurance.

"Being named to the Global Outsourcing 100 list is a big moment for us," says Oleksandr Andrieiev, CEO of Jelvix. "It is a result of our team's hard work, dedication, and passion that we put into every project. Our goal has always been to help businesses scale and innovate with technology, and this recognition motivates us to keep delivering even greater value to our clients."

Each year, IAOP ranks the top outsourcing companies worldwide based on customer feedback, innovation, certifications, and corporate responsibility initiatives. This list recognizes service providers that set new industry standards and drive digital transformation across various sectors.

"In an era defined by extraordinary technological advancements and digital transformation , the 2025 Global Outsourcing 100® highlights the outstanding achievements of service providers and advisors who continue to lead and innovate," says Debi Hamill, CEO of IAOP. "This year's honorees have not only risen to the challenges of a rapidly evolving landscape but have set new benchmarks for excellence in the industry. We warmly congratulate Jelvix on earning a well-deserved place among the world's elite."

Jelvix is known as a customer-centric software developer who puts clients first. The company uses its expertise in AI , cloud computing , IoT, and custom enterprise solutions to build software that helps businesses optimize operations and expand into new markets. Their work features healthcare, fintech, retail, manufacturing, and other industries, where Jelvix ensures its clients stay competitive with the help of innovative tech solutions.

Jelvix is a global software development and IT consulting company with over 15 years of experience. They specialize in custom software, digital transformation, and scalable technology solutions that empower businesses to innovate and grow. With a track record of delivering 50+ successful projects, they have become a trusted partner for enterprises worldwide.

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider, or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org .

