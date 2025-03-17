4Bio Capital: 4BIO Capital Portfolio Company Araris Biotech to be Acquired by Taiho Pharmaceutical for up to USD 1.14 billion

Press Release

4BIO Capital Portfolio Company Araris Biotech to be Acquired by Taiho Pharmaceutical for up to USD 1.14 billion

Araris will receive USD 400 million upfront, with the potential for additional near-term and long-term milestone payments of up to USD 740 million

4BIO Capital led the Series A in 2022, following its first investment in the Seed in 2020

The acquisition follows a research collaboration between Taiho Pharmaceutical and Araris signed in November 2023 and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, Taiho Pharmaceutical will pay a USD 400 million upfront, with the potential for additional milestone payments of up to USD 740 million, and for a total amount of up to USD 1.14 billion.

Araris has been an investment out of 4BIO Capital Fund II, and the 4BIO team is proud to have actively supported the fast development and acquisition since the initial investment in 2020. In early 2020, 4BIO Capital recognised the significant potential of next-generation ADCs, however came to the conclusion that linker technologies needed to be improved to take the field to the next level. The 4BIO team subsequently identified Araris as the best-in-class linker-payload ADC platform to address the shortcomings of current generation ADCs. The Company's AraLinQ technology enables the attachment of multiple, synergistic cancer-fighting payloads to a single antibody in an efficient one-step process, whilst ensuring long-term stability and safety of the resulting ADC, as well as increased antitumour effect compared to conventional ADCs. 4BIO Capital supported the company in the development of AraLinQ and its proprietary pipeline, leading its Series A in 2022 and supporting the company through multiple large pharma partnerships both as an investor and from the Board with Managing Partner Dima Kuzmin as Chairman, and Brian McVeigh and Dr Therese Liechtenstein as Board Observers.

Araris is advancing three products for the treatment of haematological and solid tumours developed using its unique AraLinQ technology, all of which are currently in the preclinical stage. These products are anticipated to enter into clinical trials between 2025 and 2026 and will benefit from Taiho Pharmaceutical's clinical development expertise.

Dr Dmitry (Dima) Kuzmin, Managing Partner at 4BIO Capital and Chairman of Araris, commented, "The success of Araris is a perfect example of the 4BIO Capital playbook. We identified the technological hurdle that needed to be overcome to empower an up-and-coming drug class, identified the best science and the people to solve it and, alongside Araris' management team, supported the company to secure multiple pharma partnerships, develop its own pipeline and now become part of the Taiho group. This acquisition confirms Araris' position as one of the most exciting ADC companies in the market and has the potential to return over two times the fund to 4BIO Ventures II investors, further validating our science-driven, high conviction seed investment strategy."

Dr Dragan Grabulovski, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Araris added, "We sincerely appreciate the support of Dima and the entire team at 4BIO in shaping our company, advancing our science, and helping us reach this important milestone. It's the kind of investor that brings not only money to the table but also valuable strategic guidance, a network of industry connections, and a shared vision for transforming cancer treatment. Araris has developed a unique ADC technology that delivers different cancer-fighting drugs directly to tumours with high precision. This approach allows multiple treatment methods to work together at the same time while reducing harmful side effects. We are excited to join forces with Taiho Pharmaceutical whose deep expertise in oncology will be instrumental in accelerating the clinical development of our promising ADC candidates for both haematological and solid tumours."

Philippe Fauchet OBE, Venture Partner at 4BIO Capital added, "We are delighted to see a seed investment we made in Europe find a skilled partner in a pioneering Japanese pharma company and are very happy to have facilitated the closer partnership. This deal further validates our strategy of building strong bridges between the Japanese and European biotech and pharma companies, which we believe will bring significant benefits to both ecosystems."

Details of the acquisition can be found in the press release from Araris and Taiho Pharmaceutical here.

