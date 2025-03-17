DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc (CLMU LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.9612 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5635523 CODE: CLMU LN ISIN: LU1563454310 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMU LN Sequence No.: 379277 EQS News ID: 2101474 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

