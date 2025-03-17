Volkswagen shares showed positive movement following a significant reassessment by Swiss banking giant UBS. Analyst Patrick Hummel upgraded the Wolfsburg-based automaker from "Sell" to "Neutral" while substantially raising the price target from €75 to €105. This more favorable outlook stems from recognizable revenue momentum and progress in result optimization efforts, though persistent concerns about Volkswagen's China business prevented a full "Buy" recommendation. The timing of this reassessment coincides with Volkswagen preferred shares stabilizing after a recent retreat from June 2024 highs. In pre-market trading, the stock gained nearly one percent compared to the previous Xetra close.

Porsche SE Reaffirms Long-Term Volkswagen Commitment

Further supporting Volkswagen's market position, Porsche SE firmly denied media speculation regarding plans to divest Volkswagen shares. A company spokesperson emphasized that no concrete considerations exist for selling stakes in the automotive group, nor had such plans been contemplated during 2024. The holding company reaffirmed its role as a long-term anchor investor and its confidence in Volkswagen's value appreciation potential. Currently, the Porsche and Piëch families control over 53 percent of voting rights in Volkswagen through Porsche SE. This reassurance positively affected not only Volkswagen's share performance but also boosted Porsche SE and Porsche AG stocks, which likewise gained approximately one percent in pre-market trading.

