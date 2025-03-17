Honolulu, Hawaii--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - This March, a three-week intensive zouk training with zouk superstars Iago & Ninna is happening on Hawai'i island. Connection Camp, hosted by Orchid Isle Dance, is an immersive retreat taking place from March 24 - April 11 at Orchid Isle Manor, complete with Color Splash Holi Dance Welcome Party.

This is not just a dance event, it's a deep dive into movement, creativity, and self-expression. Participants will step into a world where music fuels transformation, dance fosters connection, and artFull living weaves it all together.





Orchid Isle Dance Announces Connection Camp in Hawaii: Adventure Travel for the Social Dancer

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Dance, Play, and Connect

With top Brazilian Zouk instructors guiding the way, dancers will move through intensive training, soulful partner work, and nightly socials.

Then, on March 26, the Holi Dance Party bursts onto the scene in a riot of color. Inspired by the Indian festival of Holi, this event blends movement with vibrant powders, celebratory energy, and a sense of pure joy.

This is just the beginning. The first week of Connection Camp unfolds as a transformative journey, where dance, art, and cultural immersion come together. From Zouk training to thermal therapy, art journaling to moonlit walks, every experience is designed to awaken creativity and deepen self-awareness.

Join the Experience

Whether attending for the dance, resetting into wellness, or the chance to connect with like-minded souls, this experience promises to ignite creativity. The event trains in Brazilian zouk social partner dancing 3-4 hours daily, have morning yoga & fitness classes, lunar art journaling with professional artist Star Bolton, daily excursions to beaches & waterfalls, and cultural activities like learning lomilomi massage, lei making, etc.

Star has cultivated more than just a retreat center; she has created a living, breathing canvas where transformation unfolds. Solo and partner passes or group passes are available. 5 day or 3-week options.

Social: https://www.instagram.com/nouveau_gypsy/

