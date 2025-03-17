IQM Radiance 54-qubit full-stack superconducting quantum computer will be integrated into Leonardo, one of the world's fastest supercomputers in Bologna, Italy.

Cineca intends to use the system for optimisation of quantum applications, quantum cryptography, quantum communication and artificial intelligence quantum algorithms.

IQM Radiance 54-qubit quantum computer is scheduled for delivery and installation in Q4 2025. The system will be the first and most powerful on-prem quantum computer in Cineca.

Italian supercomputing centre Cineca today announced an agreement with IQM Quantum Computers, a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, to deliver the most powerful quantum computer in Italy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250317715500/en/

IQM Radiance 54-qubit superconducting quantum computer

IQM Radiance quantum computer, powered by IQM's 54-qubit quantum processing unit (QPU), will be installed in the fourth quarter of 2025. The quantum computer will be integrated into Leonardo, which is one of the world's fastest supercomputers. This will mark a major technology and innovation milestone for Italy and the larger quantum ecosystem.

The installation will also be the first on-premises quantum computer at Cineca, which further consolidates the institution's position as a centre of excellence for scientific computing internationally and strengthens Italy's position in quantum computing.

IQM intends to support Cineca's research initiatives and continue to provide scientists in Italy with the most advanced quantum computer platform and associated tools to tackle the most complex scientific challenges.

"The arrival of the new IQM Radiance 54 quantum computer represents a groundbreaking development for Cineca, further strengthening our role in managing cutting-edge technological infrastructures," said Alessandra Poggiani, Director General of Cineca. "We are confident that our work in quantum computing can quickly translate into new opportunities, benefiting our consortium members and the entire ecosystem we serve."

"We are thrilled to install one of our most powerful quantum computers at Cineca and contribute to the growth of the quantum ecosystem in Italy," said Mikko Välimäki, Co-CEO at IQM Quantum Computers. "Our 54-qubit quantum computer provides a state-of-the-art platform for researchers and developers to start exploring novel quantum use cases, which cannot be emulated on any classical hardware."

About Cineca:

Cineca stands as one of Italy's largest computing centers and is globally recognized for its leadership in High Performance Computing (HPC). Simultaneously, Cineca serves as a crucial provider of solutions and services for universities, research centers, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of University and Research, and other institutions.

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers. IQM provides both on-premises full-stack quantum computers and a cloud platform to access its computers. IQM customers include the leading high-performance computing centres, research labs, universities and enterprises which have full access to IQM's software and hardware. IQM has over 280 employees with offices in Espoo, Madrid, Munich, Paris, Palo Alto, Singapore, Tokyo, Warsaw.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250317715500/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Email: press@meetiqm.com

Mobile: +358504790845

www.meetiqm.com