RRJ JOINS VISTA WITH $600M EQUITY INVESTMENT

RRJ Capital leads global consortium of esteemed backers

Vista, the world's leading global private aviation group, has signed a definitive agreement for an equity investment of $600 million from a consortium of investors led by RRJ Capital, a leading Asian investment firm. This investment marks another significant milestone in Vista's historic growth journey and validates the confidence in the Group's strategic vision and business model.

This investment will optimize the Group's capital structure, enhance free cashflow generation and reduce indebtedness. This is in line with Vista's strong commitment to accelerate deleveraging, diversify its investor base and further strengthens its financial position.

Commenting on today's announcement, Vista's Founder and Chairman, Thomas Flohr expressed: "Today's announcement is a strong endorsement of our strategy and long-term vision for the future, while also providing us with great partners for years to come. We are excited to welcome RRJ Capital and the rest of the consortium to join our existing carefully curated investor base, and look forward to working with Richard and the rest of the team to support Vista's next phase of growth."

On today's equity investment in Vista, Richard Ong, Founder and CEO of RRJ Capital, stated: "RRJ are very pleased to become a long-term partner to Vista, the leading private jet company in the world. With over 20 years of industry innovation, and a global presence across all markets, this strategic investment in Vista marks an exciting new chapter in our shared journey."

Andalusian Private Capital and others will participate alongside RRJ Capital bringing a broad range of expertise and expanded global network. They join existing shareholders, including Rhône Group LLC, who have been long-standing investors in Vista.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of March 2025. Jefferies acted as financial advisor to Vista and UBS acted as financial advisor to RRJ in connection with this transaction.

About Vista

Vista Global Holding Limited) is the world's leading global business aviation company providing worldwide business flight services through its network of subsidiaries and a team of over 4,000 experts. A global group headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for over 20 years through continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value - anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista's extensive industry expertise enables it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and technology to meet the needs of business aviation clients around the world. These services are offered through its leading brands, including Vista Jetand XO.

More Vista information and news at www. vista global.com

"Vista" is a trade name for Vista Global Holding Limited. Vista does not operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by properly licensed operators, which may include subsidiaries such as VistaJet Limited or VistaJet GmbH. Vista also holds a non-controlling minority stake in FAA-licensed and DOT registered US direct air carriers XOJET Aviation LLC (DBA Vista America), Red Wing Aeroplane LLC (DBA Vista America), Western Air Charter, Inc. (DBA Vista America), Jet Select, LLC (DBA Vista America), and Talon Air LLC.

About RRJ Capital

RRJ Capital was founded in 2011 by Richard Ong and Charles Ong. RRJ is a Singapore-based private equity group which currently manages $25bn in long-term capital. RRJ has a strategic focus in key industries, including energy, transportation, logistic, financial services, and healthcare, and has invested over USD1.5 billion long term capital in various aviation related companies including aircraft leasing, airline catering, and private jets. RRJ has a long history of working seamlessly across geographic regions, with portfolio companies diversified across Asia Pacific, Europe and the United States of America.

About Andalusian Private Capital

