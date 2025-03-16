Qifu Technology, Inc.: Qifu Technology Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results and Raises Semi-Annual Dividend

SHANGHAI, China, March 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN; HKEx: 3660) ("Qifu Technology" or the "Company"), a leading AI-empowered Credit-Tech platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 and raised semi-annual dividend.



Fourth Quarter 2024 Business Highlights

As of December 31, 2024, our platform has connected 162 financial institutional partners and 261.2 million consumers * 1 with potential credit needs, cumulatively, an increase of 11.0% from 235.4 million a year ago.

with potential credit needs, cumulatively, an increase of 11.0% from 235.4 million a year ago. Cumulative users with approved credit lines * 2 were 56.9 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 11.8% from 50.9 million as of December 31, 2023.

were 56.9 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 11.8% from 50.9 million as of December 31, 2023. Cumulative borrowers with successful drawdown, including repeat borrowers was 34.4 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 13.1% from 30.4 million as of December 31, 2023.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, financial institutional partners originated 24,814,923 loans * 3 through our platform.

through our platform. Total facilitation and origination loan volume * 4 reached RMB89,885 million, an increase of 0.4% from RMB89,561 million in the same period of 2023 and an increase of 9.0% from RMB82,436 million in the prior quarter. RMB47,796 million of such loan volume was under capital-light model, Intelligence Credit Engine ("ICE") and total technology solutions *5 , representing 53.2% of the total, an increase of 23.2% from RMB38,798 million in the same period of 2023 and an increase of 5.3% from RMB45,396 million in the prior quarter.

reached RMB89,885 million, an increase of 0.4% from RMB89,561 million in the same period of 2023 and an increase of 9.0% from RMB82,436 million in the prior quarter. RMB47,796 million of such loan volume was under capital-light model, Intelligence Credit Engine ("ICE") and total technology solutions , representing 53.2% of the total, an increase of 23.2% from RMB38,798 million in the same period of 2023 and an increase of 5.3% from RMB45,396 million in the prior quarter. Total outstanding loan balance * 6 was RMB137,014 million as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of 5.7% from RMB145,270 million as of December 31, 2023 and an increase of 7.3% from RMB127,727 million as of September 30, 2024. RMB79,599 million of such loan balance was under capital-light model, "ICE" and total technology solutions, an increase of 8.6% from RMB73,268 million as of December 31, 2023 and an increase of 7.5% from RMB74,078 million as of September 30, 2024.

was RMB137,014 million as of December 31, 2024, a decrease of 5.7% from RMB145,270 million as of December 31, 2023 and an increase of 7.3% from RMB127,727 million as of September 30, 2024. RMB79,599 million of such loan balance was under capital-light model, "ICE" and total technology solutions, an increase of 8.6% from RMB73,268 million as of December 31, 2023 and an increase of 7.5% from RMB74,078 million as of September 30, 2024. The weighted average contractual tenor of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform in the fourth quarter of 2024 was approximately 10.00 months, compared with 11.47 months in the same period of 2023.

90 day+ delinquency rate * 7 of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform was 2.09% as of December 31, 2024.

of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform was 2.09% as of December 31, 2024. Repeat borrower contribution*8 of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 93.9%.



1 Refers to cumulative registered users across our platform.

2 "Cumulative users with approved credit lines" refers to the total number of users who had submitted their credit applications and were approved with a credit line at the end of each period.

3 Including 2,799,208 loans across "V-pocket", and 22,015,715 loans across other products.

4 Refers to the total principal amount of loans facilitated and originated during the given period. Retrospectively excluding the impact of discontinued service, which did not have and is not expected to have a material impact on our overall business, financial condition, and results of operations.

5 "ICE" is an open platform primarily on our "Qifu Jietiao" APP (previously known as "360 Jietiao"), we match borrowers and financial institutions through big data and cloud computing technology on "ICE", and provide pre-loan investigation report of borrowers. For loans facilitated through "ICE", the Company does not bear principal risk.

Under total technology solutions, we have been offering end-to-end technology solutions to financial institutions based on on-premise deployment, SaaS or hybrid model since 2023.

6 "Total outstanding loan balance" refers to the total amount of principal outstanding for loans facilitated and originated at the end of each period, excluding loans delinquent for more than 180 days. Retrospectively excluding the impact of discontinued service, which did not have and is not expected to have a material impact on our overall business, financial condition, and results of operations.

7 "90 day+ delinquency rate" refers to the outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans that were 91 to 180 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans across our platform as of a specific date. Loans that are charged-off and loans under "ICE" and total technology solutions are not included in the delinquency rate calculation.

8 "Repeat borrower contribution" for a given period refers to (i) the principal amount of loans borrowed during that period by borrowers who had historically made at least one successful drawdown, divided by (ii) the total loan facilitation and origination volume through our platform during that period.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue was RMB4,482.3 million (US$614.1 million), compared to RMB4,370.2 million in the prior quarter.

Net income was RMB1,912.7 million (US$262.0 million), compared to RMB1,798.8 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP * 9 net income was RMB1,972.4 million (US$270.2 million), compared to RMB1,825.1 million in the prior quarter.

net income was RMB1,972.4 million (US$270.2 million), compared to RMB1,825.1 million in the prior quarter. Net income per fully diluted American depositary share ("ADS") was RMB13.24 (US$1.82), compared to RMB12.18 in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS was RMB13.66 (US$1.87), compared to RMB12.35 in the prior quarter.



9 Non-GAAP income from operations, Non-GAAP net income, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP net income margin and Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS are Non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on these Non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Full Year 2024 Operational Highlights

Total loan facilitation and origination volume * 4 in 2024 was RMB321,969 million, representing a decrease of 12.8% from RMB369,132 million in 2023. Loan facilitation volume * 4 under Platform Services was RMB170,589 million, an increase of 3.8% from RMB164,321 million in 2023.

in 2024 was RMB321,969 million, representing a decrease of 12.8% from RMB369,132 million in 2023. Loan facilitation volume under Platform Services was RMB170,589 million, an increase of 3.8% from RMB164,321 million in 2023. The weighted average contractual tenor of loans facilitated and originated was 10.05 months in full year 2024, compared with 11.21 months in 2023.

Repeat borrower contribution was 93.1% in full year 2024, compared with 91.6% in 2023.



Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue was RMB17,165.7 million (US$2,351.7 million), compared to RMB16,290.0 million in 2023.

Net income was RMB6,248.1 million (US$856.0 million), compared to RMB4,268.6 million in 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB6,415.7 million (US$879.0 million), compared to RMB4,454.2 million in 2023.

Net income per fully diluted ADS was RMB41.28 (US$5.66), compared to RMB26.08 in 2023.

Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS was RMB42.39 (US$5.81), compared to RMB27.22 in 2023.



Mr. Haisheng Wu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Qifu Technology, commented, "Although 2024 was a challenging year as macro-economic headwinds persisted, we have made timely adjustments to our operations throughout the year and focused our effort on improving the quality and sustainability of our business. With consistent execution, we closed the year with strong operational and financial results. Throughout 2024, we proactively expanded the scope of our platform services, which makes our business model more resilient and forms a solid foundation for high quality growth in 2025.

Approximately 58% of the year-end loan balance was under the capital-light model, ICE and total technology solutions. The strong contribution from non-credit risk bearing services helped us mitigate some risks in a challenging environment and demonstrated the efficiency of our platform services. In 2024, we further diversified our user acquisition channels and in the fourth quarter, approximately 47% of our new credit line users were acquired through embedded finance channels. Meanwhile, we continued to solidify our relationships with financial institution partners. With record-setting ABS issuance, we further optimized our funding structure.

While we started to see some tentative signs of improvement in user activities late in 2024, we will continue to take a prudent approach in our business planning in 2025. We will remain focused on quality growth and further empower our partners and users through our open platform. With the increasing maturity and efficiency of large language models, we expect to allocate more resources to the application of AI across the credit scenarios in the future. We believe such efforts will enable us to better navigate through the current environment and position us well to capture long-term opportunities through innovative technologies, enhanced products and collaborative models."

"We are pleased to report another quarter of solid financial results and close the year on a strong note in a still uncertain macro environment. For 2024, total revenue was RMB17.17 billion and Non-GAAP net income was RMB6.42 billion," Mr. Alex Xu, Chief Financial Officer, commented. "Meanwhile, we generated a record-breaking RMB9.34 billion cash from operations in 2024. Our strong financial positions not only allow us to consistently execute our strategy and support business initiatives, but also enable us to further enhance returns to our shareholders by actively executing 2025 share repurchase plan and significantly raising semi-annual dividends."

Mr. Yan Zheng, Chief Risk Officer, added, "Despite facing macro uncertainties, we significantly reduced our overall portfolio risks through 2024 by decisively tightening risk standards early in the year. Overall risk performance reached the best level for the year in the fourth quarter. Among key leading indicators, Day-1 delinquency rate*10 was 4.8% in the fourth quarter, and 30-day collection rate*11 was 88.1%. We feel comfortable with current risk levels and expect to see relatively stable risk performance in the coming quarters as we seek growth opportunities in a changing environment in 2025."

10 "Day-1 delinquency rate" is defined as (i) the total amount of principal that became overdue as of a specified date, divided by (ii) the total amount of principal that was due for repayment as of such specified date.

11 "30-day collection rate" is defined as (i) the amount of principal that was repaid in one month among the total amount of principal that became overdue as of a specified date, divided by (ii) the total amount of principal that became overdue as of such specified date.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total net revenue was RMB4,482.3 million (US$614.1 million), compared to RMB4,495.5 million in the same period of 2023, and RMB4,370.2 million in the prior quarter.

Net revenue from Credit Driven Services was RMB2,889.5 million (US$395.9 million), compared to RMB3,248.3 million in the same period of 2023, and RMB2,901.0 million in the prior quarter.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital heavy were RMB363.0 million (US$49.7 million), compared to RMB481.2 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB258.7 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential changes were primarily due to the changes in capital-heavy loan facilitation volume.

Financing income*12 was RMB1,667.3 million (US$228.4 million), compared to RMB1,485.4 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB1,744.1 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the growth in average outstanding balance of the on-balance-sheet loans.

Revenue from releasing of guarantee liabilities was RMB761.8 million (US$104.4 million), compared to RMB1,211.8 million in the same period of 2023, and RMB794.6 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the decrease in average outstanding balance of off-balance-sheet capital-heavy loans during the period.

Other services fees were RMB97.4 million (US$13.3 million), compared to RMB69.8 million in the same period of 2023, and RMB103.7 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year increase reflected the increase in late payment fees under the credit driven services due to improvement in collection rates of late paid loans.

Net revenue from Platform Services was RMB1,592.8 million (US$218.2 million), compared to RMB1,247.2 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB1,469.1 million in the prior quarter.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital light were RMB515.1 million (US$70.6 million), compared to RMB697.0 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB574.6 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential decreases were primarily due to the decreases in capital-light loan facilitation volume.

Referral services fees were RMB907.2 million (US$124.3 million), compared to RMB446.5 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB763.1 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increases were mainly due to the increases in loan facilitation volume through ICE.

Other services fees were RMB170.5 million (US$23.4 million), compared to RMB103.8 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB131.4 million in the prior quarter.

Total operating costs and expenses were RMB2,591.9 million (US$355.1 million), compared to RMB3,215.9 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB2,081.0 million in the prior quarter.

Facilitation, origination and servicing expenses were RMB734.7 million (US$100.6 million), compared to RMB731.8 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB707.9 million in the prior quarter.

Funding costs were RMB126.8 million (US$17.4 million), compared to RMB161.0 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB146.8 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the lower average costs of ABS and trusts. The sequential decrease was mainly due to the decline in funding from ABS and trusts and lower average costs.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB523.9 million (US$71.8 million), compared to RMB551.6 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB419.9 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to improved efficiency in acquiring new customers. The sequential increase was primarily due to a more proactive customer acquisition effort and seasonal factors.

General and administrative expenses were RMB156.1 million (US$21.4 million), compared to RMB108.0 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB92.0 million in the prior quarter.

Provision for loans receivable was RMB598.4 million (US$82.0 million), compared to RMB639.9 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB477.5 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential changes reflected the Company's consistent approach in assessing provisions commensurate with its underlying loan profile and changes in loan origination volume of on-balance-sheet loans.

Provision for financial assets receivable was RMB63.3 million (US$8.7 million), compared to RMB148.2 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB64.4 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the decline in capital-heavy loan facilitation volume and reflected the Company's consistent approach in assessing provisions commensurate with its underlying loan profile. The sequential decrease was mainly due to reversal of prior quarters' provision in the quarter, offsetting by the increase in capital-heavy loan facilitation volume.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets was RMB77.5 million (US$10.6 million), compared to RMB91.1 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB108.8 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential decreases reflected the Company's consistent approach in assessing provisions commensurate with its underlying loan profile.

Provision for contingent liability was RMB311.4 million (US$42.7 million), compared to RMB784.3 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB63.6 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential changes reflected the Company's consistent approach in assessing provisions commensurate with its underlying loan profile as well as the changes in capital-heavy loan facilitation volume.

Income from operations was RMB1,890.3 million (US$259.0 million), compared to RMB1,279.6 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB2,289.2 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB1,950.0 million (US$267.2 million), compared to RMB1,322.1 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB2,315.5 million in the prior quarter.

Operating margin was 42.2%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 43.5%.

Income before income tax expense was RMB1,932.7 million (US$264.8 million), compared to RMB1,330.9 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB2,356.9 million in the prior quarter.

Income taxes expense was RMB20.0 million (US$2.7 million), compared to RMB 223.2 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB558.1 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential changes were mainly due the writeback of withholding taxes related to the Company's dividend and share repurchase plans, as the Company became eligible to a lower tax rate in the fourth quarter.

Net income was RMB1,912.7 million (US$262.0 million), compared to RMB1,107.7 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB1,798.8 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB1,972.4 million (US$270.2 million), compared to RMB1,150.3 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB1,825.1 million in the prior quarter.

Net income margin was 42.7%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 44.0%.

Net income attributed to the Company was RMB1,916.6 million (US$262.6 million), compared to RMB1,111.7 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB1,802.9 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company was RMB1,976.4 million (US$270.8 million), compared to RMB1,154.3 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB1,829.2 million in the prior quarter.

Net income per fully diluted ADS was RMB13.24 (US$1.82).

Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS was RMB13.66 (US$1.87).

Weighted average basic ADS used in calculating GAAP net income per ADS was 142.94 million.

Weighted average diluted ADS used in calculating GAAP and non-GAAP net income per ADS was 144.71 million.

12 "Financing income" is generated from loans facilitated through the Company's platform funded by the consolidated trusts and Fuzhou Microcredit, which charge fees and interests from borrowers.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Total net revenue was RMB17,165.7 million (US$2,351.7 million), compared to RMB16,290.0 million in 2023.

Net revenue from Credit Driven Services was RMB11,719.0 million (US$1,605.5 million), compared to RMB11,738.6 million in 2023.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital heavy were RMB1,016.5 million (US$139.3 million), compared to RMB1,667.1 million in 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a decline in capital-heavy loan facilitation volume.

Financing income was RMB6,636.5 million (US$909.2 million), compared to RMB5,109.9 million in 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the growth in average outstanding balance of on-balance-sheet loans.

Revenue from releasing of guarantee liabilities was RMB3,695.0 million (US$506.2 million), compared to RMB4,745.9 million in 2023. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to decrease in average outstanding balance of off-balance-sheet capital-heavy loans during the period.

Other services fees were RMB371.0 million (US$50.8 million), compared to RMB215.6 million in 2023. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to an increase in late payment fees in connection with improvement in collection rate of late paid loans under the credit driven services.

Net revenue from Platform Services was RMB5,446.6 million (US$746.2 million), compared to RMB4,551.5 million in 2023.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital light were RMB2,116.8 million (US$290.0 million), compared to RMB3,214.0 million in 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a decline in loan facilitation volume under the capital-light model.

Referral services fees were RMB2,842.6 million (US$389.4 million), compared to RMB950.0 million in 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to an increase in the loan facilitation volume through ICE.

Other services fees were RMB487.2 million (US$66.7 million), compared to RMB387.5 million in 2023.

Total operating costs and expenses were RMB9,637.1 million (US$1,320.3 million), compared to RMB11,433.1 million in 2023.

Facilitation, origination and servicing expenses were RMB2,900.7 million (US$397.4 million), compared to RMB2,659.9 million in 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher collection fees.

Funding costs were RMB590.9 million (US$81.0 million), compared to RMB645.4 million in 2023. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the lower average cost of ABS and trusts, partially offset by the growth in funding from ABS and trusts.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB1,725.9 million (US$236.4 million), compared to RMB1,939.9 million in 2023. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to our prudent customer acquisition approach and lower unit customer acquisition cost.

General and administrative expenses were RMB449.5 million (US$61.6 million), compared to RMB421.1 million in 2023.

Provision for loans receivable was RMB2,773.3 million (US$379.9 million), compared to RMB2,151.0 million in 2023. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the growth in loan origination volume of on-balance-sheet loans.

Provision for financial assets receivable was RMB296.9 million (US$40.7 million), compared to RMB386.1 million in 2023. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to a decline in capital-heavy loan facilitation volume.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets was RMB421.5 million (US$57.7 million), compared to RMB175.8 million in 2023. The year-over-year increase reflected the Company's consistent approach in assessing provisions commensurate with its underlying loan profile.

Provision for contingent liability was RMB478.4 million (US$65.5 million), compared to RMB3,053.8 million in 2023. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to a decline in capital-heavy loan facilitation volume and the reversal of prior provision as loans facilitated in previous period performed better than expected.

Income from operations was RMB7,528.6 million (US$1,031.4 million), compared to RMB4,857.0 million in 2023.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB7,696.2 million (US$1,054.4 million), compared to RMB5,042.6 million in 2023.

Operating margin was 43.9%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 44.8%.

Income before income tax expense was RMB7,892.4 million (US$1,081.3 million), compared to RMB5,277.5 million in 2023.

Income taxes expense was RMB1,644.3 million (US$225.3 million). Effective tax rate was 20.4%, compared to 18.5% in 2023. The increase in effective tax rate was mainly due to withholding taxes related to the Company's dividend and share repurchase plan.

Net income attributed to the Company was RMB6,264.3 million (US$858.2 million), compared to RMB4,285.3 million in 2023.

Non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company was RMB6,431.9 million (US$881.2 million), compared to RMB4,470.9 million in 2023.

Net income margin was 36.4%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 37.4%.

Net income per fully diluted ADS was RMB41.28 (US$5.66).

Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS was RMB42.39 (US$5.81).

Weighted average basic ADS used in calculating GAAP net income per ADS was 149.01 million.

Weighted average diluted ADS used in calculating GAAP and non-GAAP net income per ADS was 151.72 million.

30 Day+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage and 180 Day+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage

The following charts and tables display the historical cumulative 30 day+ delinquency rates by loan facilitation and origination vintage and 180 day+ delinquency rates by loan facilitation and origination vintage for all loans facilitated and originated through the Company's platform. Loans under "ICE" and total technology solutions are not included in the 30 day+ charts and the 180 day+ charts:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2a5d124f-5f90-4a71-a264-908b101a7e87

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/95f56823-ce1f-4ade-baf5-cdc0bcf8526c

Semi-Annual Dividend for the Second Half of 2024

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has approved a dividend of US$0.35 per Class A ordinary share, or US$0.70 per ADS for the second half of 2024 to holders of record of Class A ordinary shares and ADSs as of the close of business on April 23, 2025 Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, in accordance with the Company's dividend policy. For holder of Class A ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on April 23, 2025 (Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be on May 28, 2025 for holders of Class A ordinary shares and around June 2, 2025 for holders of ADSs.

Update on Share Repurchase

On March 12, 2024, the Board approved a share repurchase plan (the "2024 Share Repurchase Plan") whereby the Company is authorized to repurchase its ADSs or Class A ordinary shares with an aggregate value of up to US$350 million during the 12-month period from April 1, 2024.

In the fourth quarter, the Company had in aggregate purchased approximately 3.1 million ADSs in the open market for a total amount of approximately US$107 million (inclusive of commissions) at an average price of US$34.5 per ADS. As of December 30, 2024, the Company had utilized substantially all of the total authorized value for the 2024 Share Repurchase Plan.

On November 19, 2024, the Board approved a new share repurchase plan (the "2025 Share Repurchase Plan") whereby the Company is authorized to repurchase up to US$450 million worth of its ADSs or Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months starting from January 1, 2025.

As of March 14, 2025, the Company had in aggregate purchased approximately 2.2 million ADSs in the open market for a total amount of approximately US$86 million (inclusive of commissions) at an average price of US$39.7 per ADS pursuant to the 2025 Share Repurchase Plan.

Business Outlook

As macro-economic uncertainties persist, the Company intends to maintain a prudent approach in its business planning for 2025. Management will continue to focus on enhancing efficiency of the Company's operations. As such, for the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects to generate a net income between RMB1.75 billion and RMB1.85 billion and a non-GAAP net income*13 between RMB1.80 billion and RMB1.90 billion, representing a year-on-year growth between 49% and 58%. This outlook reflects the Company's current and preliminary views, which is subject to material changes.

13 Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology is a leading AI-empowered Credit-Tech platform in China. By leveraging its sophisticated machine learning models and data analytics capabilities, the Company provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services. The Company is dedicated to making credit services more accessible and personalized to consumers and SMEs through Credit-Tech services to financial institutions.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.qifu.tech.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use Non-GAAP financial measure, which is adjusted from results based on U.S. GAAP to exclude share-based compensation expenses. Reconciliations of our Non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are set forth in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details on the Non-GAAP financial measures.

We use Non-GAAP income from operation, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP net income, Non-GAAP net income margin, Non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company and Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP income from operation represents income from operation excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP operating margin is equal to Non-GAAP income from operation divided by total net revenue. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income margin is equal to Non-GAAP net income divided by total net revenue. Non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company represents net income attributed to the Company excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses per fully diluted ADS. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax. We believe that Non-GAAP income from operation, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP net income, Non-GAAP net income margin, Non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company and Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in results based on U.S. GAAP. We believe that Non-GAAP income from operation and Non-GAAP net income provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. Our Non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of Non-GAAP financial information may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 31, 2024.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Qifu Technology may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including the Company's business outlook, beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, which factors include but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies, the Company's cooperation with 360 Group, changes in laws, rules and regulatory environments, the recognition of the Company's brand, market acceptance of the Company's products and services, trends and developments in the credit-tech industry, governmental policies relating to the credit-tech industry, general economic conditions in China and around the globe, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in Qifu Technology's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Qifu Technology does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted) December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,177,890 4,452,416 609,978 Restricted cash 3,381,107 2,353,384 322,412 Short term investments 15,000 3,394,073 464,987 Security deposit prepaid to third-party guarantee companies 207,071 162,617 22,278 Funds receivable from third party payment service providers 1,603,419 462,112 63,309 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 2,909,245 2,214,530 303,389 Financial assets receivable, net 2,522,543 1,553,912 212,885 Amounts due from related parties 45,346 8,510 1,166 Loans receivable, net 24,604,487 26,714,428 3,659,862 Prepaid expenses and other assets 329,920 1,464,586 200,647 Total current assets 39,796,028 42,780,568 5,860,913 Non-current assets: Accounts receivable and contract assets, net-noncurrent 146,995 27,132 3,717 Financial assets receivable, net-noncurrent 596,330 170,779 23,397 Amounts due from related parties 4,240 51 7 Loans receivable, net-noncurrent 2,898,005 2,537,749 347,670 Property and equipment, net 231,221 362,774 49,700 Land use rights,net 977,461 956,738 131,073 Intangible assets 13,443 11,818 1,619 Goodwill 41,210 42,414 5,811 Deferred tax assets 1,067,738 1,206,325 165,266 Other non-current assets 45,901 36,270 4,969 Total non-current assets 6,022,544 5,352,050 733,229 TOTAL ASSETS 45,818,572 48,132,618 6,594,142 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Payable to investors of the consolidated trusts-current 8,942,291 8,188,454 1,121,814 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,016,039 2,492,921 341,529 Amounts due to related parties 80,376 67,495 9,247 Short term loans 798,586 1,369,939 187,681 Guarantee liabilities-stand ready 3,949,601 2,383,202 326,497 Guarantee liabilities-contingent 3,207,264 1,820,350 249,387 Income tax payable 742,210 1,040,687 142,574 Other tax payable 163,252 109,161 14,955 Total current liabilities 19,899,619 17,472,209 2,393,684 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 224,823 439,435 60,202 Payable to investors of the consolidated trusts-noncurrent 3,581,800 5,719,600 783,582 Other long-term liabilities 102,473 255,155 34,956 Total non-current liabilities 3,909,096 6,414,190 878,740 TOTAL LIABILITIES 23,808,715 23,886,399 3,272,424 TOTAL QIFU TECHNOLOGY INC EQUITY 21,937,483 24,190,043 3,314,022 Noncontrolling interests 72,374 56,176 7,696 TOTAL EQUITY 22,009,857 24,246,219 3,321,718 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 45,818,572 48,132,618 6,594,142

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2024 2024 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Credit driven services 3,248,263 2,889,500 395,860 11,738,560 11,719,027 1,605,500 Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital heavy 481,195 362,958 49,725 1,667,119 1,016,514 139,262 Financing income 1,485,446 1,667,340 228,425 5,109,921 6,636,511 909,198 Revenue from releasing of guarantee liabilities 1,211,787 761,827 104,370 4,745,898 3,695,017 506,215 Other services fees 69,835 97,375 13,340 215,622 370,985 50,825 Platform services 1,247,240 1,592,752 218,206 4,551,467 5,446,629 746,185 Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital light 696,985 515,062 70,563 3,213,955 2,116,797 290,000 Referral services fees 446,486 907,207 124,287 950,016 2,842,637 389,440 Other services fees 103,769 170,483 23,356 387,496 487,195 66,745 Total net revenue 4,495,503 4,482,252 614,066 16,290,027 17,165,656 2,351,685 Facilitation, origination and servicing 731,787 734,659 100,648 2,659,912 2,900,704 397,395 Funding costs 161,016 126,841 17,377 645,445 590,935 80,958 Sales and marketing 551,590 523,936 71,779 1,939,885 1,725,877 236,444 General and administrative 108,037 156,061 21,380 421,076 449,505 61,582 Provision for loans receivable 639,886 598,353 81,974 2,151,046 2,773,323 379,944 Provision for financial assets receivable 148,198 63,251 8,665 386,090 296,857 40,669 Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets 91,105 77,450 10,611 175,799 421,481 57,743 Provision for contingent liabilities 784,323 311,372 42,658 3,053,810 478,404 65,541 Total operating costs and expenses 3,215,942 2,591,923 355,092 11,433,063 9,637,086 1,320,276 Income from operations 1,279,561 1,890,329 258,974 4,856,964 7,528,570 1,031,409 Interest income, net 46,970 74,951 10,268 217,307 237,015 32,471 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (815 ) 2,680 367 2,356 1,512 207 Other income, net 5,209 (35,251 ) (4,829 ) 230,936 125,325 17,169 Investment loss - - - (30,112 ) - - Income before income tax expense 1,330,925 1,932,709 264,780 5,277,451 7,892,422 1,081,256 Income taxes expense (223,237 ) (20,042 ) (2,746 ) (1,008,874 ) (1,644,306 ) (225,269 ) Net income 1,107,688 1,912,667 262,034 4,268,577 6,248,116 855,987 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,052 3,970 544 16,759 16,198 2,219 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 1,111,740 1,916,637 262,578 4,285,336 6,264,314 858,206 Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Qifu Technology, Inc. Basic 3.51 6.70 0.92 13.36 21.02 2.88 Diluted 3.44 6.62 0.91 13.04 20.64 2.83 Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Qifu Technology, Inc. Basic 7.02 13.40 1.84 26.72 42.04 5.76 Diluted 6.88 13.24 1.82 26.08 41.28 5.66 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share Basic 316,325,750 285,872,913 285,872,913 320,749,805 298,012,150 298,012,150 Diluted 323,305,948 289,427,077 289,427,077 328,508,945 303,449,864 303,449,864

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2024 2024 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Net cash provided by operating activities 2,351,791 3,051,606 418,067 7,118,350 9,343,311 1,280,027 Net cash used in investing activities (1,885,694 ) (945,611 ) (129,548 ) (11,147,789 ) (7,994,081 ) (1,095,184 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (911,621 ) (1,873,516 ) (256,671 ) 1,066,458 (2,114,463 ) (289,680 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (877 ) 31,464 4,311 9,615 12,036 1,649 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (446,401 ) 263,943 36,159 (2,953,366 ) (753,197 ) (103,188 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 8,005,398 6,541,857 896,231 10,512,363 7,558,997 1,035,578 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period 7,558,997 6,805,800 932,390 7,558,997 6,805,800 932,390

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD") except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three months ended December 31, 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB USD Net income 1,107,688 1,912,667 262,034 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustment (3,606 ) 145,610 19,948 Other comprehensive (loss) income (3,606 ) 145,610 19,948 Total comprehensive income 1,104,082 2,058,277 281,982 Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,052 3,970 544 Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,108,134 2,062,247 282,526 Year ended December 31, 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB USD Net income 4,268,577 6,248,116 855,987 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustment 17,118 46,534 6,375 Other comprehensive income 17,118 46,534 6,375 Total comprehensive income 4,285,695 6,294,650 862,362 Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 16,759 16,198 2,219 Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 4,302,454 6,310,848 864,581