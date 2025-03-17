CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.: CBAK Energy Reports Full Year of 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

DALIAN, China, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company") a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today reported its unaudited financial results for the full year of 2024 ended December 31, 2024.

Full Year of 2024 Financial Highlights

Net revenues from sales of batteries were $136.59 million, an increase of 2.7% from $132.99 million in the same period of 2023. Net revenues from batteries used in light electric vehicles were $10.32 million, an increase of 84% from $5.61 million in the same period of 2023. Net revenues from batteries used in electric vehicles were $1.68 million, a decrease of 41.67% from $2.88 million in the same period of 2023. Net revenues from residential energy supply & uninterruptible supplies were $124.59 million, an increase of 0.1% from $124.5 million in the same period of 2023.

were $136.59 million, an increase of 2.7% from $132.99 million in the same period of 2023. Gross margin for the battery business was 31.5%, an increase of 7.7 percentage points from 23.8% in the same period of 2023.

was 31.5%, an increase of 7.7 percentage points from 23.8% in the same period of 2023. Net income from the battery business was $19.43 million, an increase of 39.08% from $13.97 million in the same period of 2023.

Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We are pleased to announce a 36.33% increase in gross profit for our battery segment, reaching US$43.05 million. The gross profit margin also expanded significantly to 31.5%. Even more impressively, net income for the battery segment rose to $19.43 million in 2024, reflecting a substantial growth of 39.08%. These exceptional results are particularly noteworthy as they surpass those of many industry competitors, including leading Chinese battery manufacturers, despite the prevailing challenges and downturn in the broader new energy sector. Furthermore, with demand for our Model 32140 exceeding supply, we are actively expanding production capacity to meet this surge. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to sustain profitability in the battery segment for the coming year."

Jiewei Li, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Board, commented, "While Mr. Hu highlighted the strong performance of our battery segment, our consolidated financial results also showed a remarkable turnaround-from a net loss in 2023 to a net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy of US$11.79 million in 2024. This was achieved despite a modest decline in consolidated net revenues to US$176.61 million, primarily due to the performance of our raw materials production segment, Hitrans. Notably, even with lower consolidated net revenues, we delivered a gross profit margin of 23.65%, representing a significant improvement of 8.13 percentage points compared to last year. These results underscore the robust profitability of our battery segment. We remain confident that the continued growth of this segment will further enhance our consolidated financial performance. Additionally, having fully met all financial obligations to Hitrans, and given that Hitrans' products are not integrated into our supply chain, its financial performance does not materially impact our business, this is why we have focused on reporting the metrics of our battery segment."

Full Year of 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues[1] were $176.61 million, representing a decrease of 13.61% compared to $204.44 million in the same period of 2023. This decrease was mainly caused by the decrease of net revenues of Hitrans, our acquired raw materials production unit.

Among these revenues, detailed revenues from our battery business are:

Battery Business

2023 Full Year



2024

Full Year



% Change

YoY

Net Revenues ($)



132,993,518





136,588,803





2.7

Gross Profits ($)



31,580,168





43,052,991





36.3

Gross Margin



23.75 %



31.5 %



-

Net Income ($)



13,962,215





19,430,769





39.2

Net Revenues from Battery Business on

Applications ($)























Electric Vehicles



2,883,385





1,681,651





-41.7

Light Electric Vehicles



5,607,435





10,319,176





84.0

Residential Energy Supply &

Uninterruptable supplies



124,502,698





124,587,976





0.1

Total



132,993,518





136,588,803





2.7



























[1] Net revenues consist of the Company's self-operated battery business and Hitrans, which was acquired

in 2021, an independently managed raw materials business.



Cost of revenues was $134.84 million, representing a decrease of 21.9% from $172.71 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease in the cost of revenues corresponds to the Company's higher gross profit from the battery business.

Gross profit was $41.75 million, representing an increase of 31.68% from $31.72 million in the same period of 2023. Gross margin was 23.7%, compared to 15.5% in the same period of 2023.

Operating income amounted to $8.79 million, compared to an operating loss of $7.25 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy was $11.79 million, compared to net loss attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy of $2.45 million in the same period of 2023.

Basic and diluted income per share were both $ 0.13, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.03 in 2023.

Conference Call

CBAK Energy's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, March 17, 2025 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 17, 2025).

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium and sodium batteries, as well as the production of raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing, Shaoxing and Shangqiu, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit ir.cbak.com.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are only estimates or predictions of future events based on information currently available to our management and management's current beliefs about the potential outcome of future events. Whether these future events will occur as management anticipates, whether we will achieve our business objectives, and whether our revenues, operating results, or financial condition will improve in future periods are subject to numerous risks. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: significant legal and operational risks associated with having substantially all of our business operations in China, that the Chinese government may exercise significant oversight and discretion over the conduct of our business and may intervene in or influence our operations at any time, which could result in a material change in our operations and/or the value of our securities or could significantly limit or completely hinder our ability to offer or continue to offer securities to investors and could cause the value of such securities to significantly decline or be worthless, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic or other health epidemics, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes, the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to meet its contractual obligations, the uncertain markets for the Company's products and business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of our products and solutions that we discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. You should read these factors and the other cautionary statements made in this press release. If one or more of these factors materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2023 and 2024 (Unaudited) (In US$ except for number of shares)









December 31,



December 31, 2023 2024 Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents





$ 4,643,267



$ 6,724,360 Pledged deposits







54,179,549





54,061,642 Term deposits







-





4,237,090 Trade and bills receivable, net







28,653,047





32,938,918 Inventories







33,413,422





22,851,027 Prepayments and other receivables







7,459,254





20,004,966 Receivables from former subsidiary







74,946





12,399 Income tax recoverable







-





566,458 Total current assets







128,423,485





141,396,860



















Property, plant and equipment, net







91,628,832





85,486,829 Construction in progress







37,797,862





42,526,859 Long-term investments, net







2,565,005





2,246,494 Prepaid land use rights







11,712,704





11,075,973 Intangible assets, net







841,360





382,962 Deposit paid for acquisition of long-term investments







7,101,492





15,864,318 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net







1,084,520





3,237,849 Total assets





$ 281,155,260



$ 302,218,144



















Liabilities

















Current liabilities

















Trade and bills payable





$ 82,429,575





84,724,386 Short-term bank borrowings







32,587,676





26,087,350 Other short-term loans







339,552





335,715 Accrued expenses and other payables







41,992,540





58,285,635 Payable to a former subsidiary, net







411,111





419,849 Deferred government grants, current







375,375





556,214 Product warranty provisions







23,870





23,426 Operating lease liability, current







691,992





1,268,405 Finance lease liability, current







1,643,864





-



















Total current liabilities







160,495,555





171,700,980



















Deferred government grants, non-current







6,203,488





7,580,255 Product warranty provisions







522,574





420,688 Operating lease liability, non-current







475,302





2,449,056 Total liabilities







167,696,919





182,150,979



















Commitments and contingencies





































Shareholders' equity

















Common stock $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized;







90,063





90,083 90,063,396 issued and 89,919,190 outstanding as of December 31, 2023; and 90,083,396 issued and 89,939,190 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 Donated shares







14,101,689





14,101,689 Additional paid-in capital







247,465,817





247,842,445 Statutory reserves







1,230,511





1,230,511 Accumulated deficit







(134,395,762)





(122,605,730) Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(11,601,403)





(14,919,345)









116,890,915





125,739,653



















Less: Treasury shares







(4,066,610)





(4,066,610)



















Total shareholders' equity







112,824,305





121,673,043 Non-controlling interests







634,036





(1,605,878) Total equity







113,458,341





120,067,165



















Total liabilities and shareholder's equity





$ 281,155,260



$ 302,218,144

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. and Subsidiaries





Condensed consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2024

(Unaudited)

(In US$ except for number of shares)



























Year ended



Year ended









December 31,

2023



December 31,

2024

Net revenues





$ 204,438,365



$ 176,614,609

Cost of revenues







(172,714,042)





(134,839,364)

Gross profit







31,724,323





41,775,245

Operating expenses:



















Research and development expenses







(11,928,070)





(13,010,082)

Sales and marketing expenses







(4,903,926)





(5,197,888)

General and administrative expenses







(13,789,108)





(13,947,727)

Impairment charge on long-lived assets







(7,070,236)





(475,220)

Provision for expected credit losses and bad debts written off







(1,284,795)





(356,179)

Total operating expenses







(38,976,135)





(32,987,096)

Operating (loss) income







(7,251,812)





8,788,149

Finance income, net







432,900





1,283,090

Other income, net







3,023,238





1,045,552

Impairment charges on equity investee







(2,366,080)





-

Share of loss of equity investee







(27,428)





(18,777)

Gain on disposal on equity investee







-





45,749

Changes in fair value of warrants liability







136,000





-

Loss (income) before income tax







(6,053,182)





11,143,763

Income tax expenses, net







(2,486,145)





(1,558,613)

Net (loss) income







(8,539,327)





9,585,150

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests







6,090,270





2,204,882

Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders of CBAK Energy

Technology, Inc.





$ (2,449,057)



$ 11,790,032























Net (loss) income







(8,539,327)





9,585,150

Other comprehensive loss



















- Foreign currency translation adjustment







(3,606,576)





(3,352,974)

Comprehensive (loss) income







(12,145,903)





6,232,176

Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests







6,249,087





2,229,934

Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to CBAK Energy

Technology, Inc.





$ (5,896,816)



$ 8,462,110























(Loss) income per share



















- Basic





$ (0.03)



$ 0.13

- Diluted





$ (0.03)



$ 0.13























Weighted average number of shares of common stock:



















- Basic







89,252,085





89,928,357

- Diluted







89,252,085





90,158,312



