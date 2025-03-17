Bangladesh is seeking to overhaul its net-metering policy to encourage rooftop PV deployment by allowing 100% power injection and expanding eligibility to all grid-connected users, including those with single-phase and prepaid meters. The government of Bangladesh is trying to improve its net-metering policy to encourage homeowners and businesses to deploy rooftop PV systems. The Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) drafted the proposal and submitted it to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources for approval. If approved, the new provisions will allow PV system ...

