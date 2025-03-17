tZERO Group, Inc: tZERO Announces that the Full Tokenization of TZROP is Complete

TZROP is the First Digital Asset Security to be Supported by tZERO's Special Purpose Broker Dealer Digital Custody Services

tZERO Group Inc., a leader in technology solutions for capital markets, announces that the full tokenization of its Series-A Preferred Equity Security (TZROP) is complete and, at the time TZROP was fully tokenized, it became the first digital asset security to be custodied by tZERO's Special Purpose Broker-Dealer, tZERO Digital Asset Securities, one of only two digital securities broker-dealer custodians in the US.

"Today we move forward on our journey of innovation," said David Goone, tZERO's CEO. "As we continue to fulfill our vision for TZROP and our trading ecosystem, we will remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing new and innovative technologies in a regulated environment."

At the time of the full tokenization of TZROP, tZERO also deployed new utility features programmable into the security's new upgradable smart contract technology. These issuer tools include artificial intelligence (AI) data driven insights relating to TZROP's ownership structure, transactions and investor base, while maintaining data privacy.

"As one of only two special purpose broker-dealer in the US, the commencement of our digital asset security custodial services is not only meaningful for tZERO, but the entire digital asset industry" states Alan Konevsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer of tZERO. "We will work to make a positive use case for this regulatory sandbox, while working with regulators, such as the SEC's new crypto task force, so that positive updates can be made to the permitted activities of special purpose broker-dealers."

tZERO plans to leverage the new upgradable technology powering TZROP to bring additional utility features to its investors in the future, which may include individual customer custodial wallets, on-chain KYC verification and accreditation or automated on-chain corporate actions, without sacrificing data privacy standards.

For more information about tZERO and the full tokenization of TZROP, please see our FAQs.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website.

About tZERO Digital Asset Securities

tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. It operates in accordance with the SEC's statement, dated December 23, 2020, regarding the Custody of Digital Asset Securities by Special Purpose Broker-Dealers. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

About tZERO Securities

tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

Investor Notice

Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investor's ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur.

Contacts

tZERO

pr@tzero.com

SOURCE: tZERO Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire