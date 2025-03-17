Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that it's Alberta multi-unit franchisee has successful opened another Heal Wellness location in Calgary's Aspen Landing Shopping Center. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR"). After a successful soft opening on Friday, March 14th, this location had its grand opening on Saturday March 15th, 2025.

"I want to congratulate our multi-unit franchisee on another successful opening. With five stores for Heal now operating in Alberta and more in development the growth in Western Canada is off to a good start," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.



"Each new store opening accelerates our expansion across Canada, as Heal experiences hockey stick growth fueled by our first-mover advantage. Our latest opening brings the total number of Heal locations to 18 system-wide, with several more currently under construction in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. With a contractual commitment for 130 Heal units, we're seeing a surge in franchise interest from both franchisees and landlords nationwide, paving the way for predictable organic growth going forward."

"As we move into 2025, our focus is on accelerating growth through both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. Currently, four of our QSR brands are under construction across Canada, and we expect to announce additional projects throughout the year as we secure new franchise agreements and premium real estate nationwide. This progress is a clear step forward in our mission to become a predictable, disciplined growth company. Happy Belly now has 521 contractually committed retail franchise locations across our emerging brands-whether in development, under construction, or already operating. We are steadily expanding this pipeline throughout 2025 and 2026, continually selecting the right franchise partners and securing optimal real estate to achieve our brands' development goals."

We are just getting started.



Aspen Landing in Calgary, with its vibrant, upscale community that is home to health-conscious, active residents who prioritize wellness and healthy eating is an ideal location for Heal. The shopping center at Aspen Landing is a hub for premium retail, dining, and fitness services, attracting a steady flow of foot traffic from both locals and visitors alike. With its family-friendly atmosphere, proximity to schools, fitness centers, and wellness-oriented businesses, Aspen Landing provides the perfect environment to thrive. The emphasis on healthy lifestyles in this community aligns seamlessly with Heal Wellness's mission, ensuring a strong customer base from the start.

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.





Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

