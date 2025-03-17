DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S: Donkey Republic releases outlook

Company announcement No. 4 - 2025

*Contains inside information*

Guidance 2025

Revenue

Donkey Republic expects revenue at the level of DKK 165M-185M in 2025 (2024 audited revenue: DKK 146.5M)

EBITDA

Donkey Republic expects EBITDA at the level of DKK 27M-37M in 2025 (2024 audited EBITDA: DKK 25M)

EBIT

Donkey Republic expects EBIT at the level of DKK 1M-6M in 2025 (2024 audited EBIT: DKK 1M)

2027 ambition

*Inside information*



At Donkey Republic, we are shaping the future of urban mobility. Our ambition for 2027 is to become a leading provider of sustainable and accessible transportation solutions, transforming cities and improving lives. By 2027, we aim to:

Expand our fleet to 35,000 bikes

Generate DKK 300M in revenue

Achieve 15% EBIT margin

Our Strategic Roadmap

We will achieve our ambition through a multi-faceted strategy focused on:

Operational Excellence:

Continuously improve bike utilization through optimized pricing, maintenance, and user experience.

Streamline operations and enhance efficiency through technology and data-driven decision-making.

Strategic Growth

Secure new contracts in existing and new cities, expanding our market reach and diversifying our revenue streams.

Focus on onboarding 3-5 new cities within our core markets, leveraging existing infrastructure and expertise.

Deepen penetration in existing cities by expanding fleet size and optimizing service offerings.

Develop strategic partnerships with businesses and municipalities to foster sustainable urban mobility ecosystems.

Innovation

Invest in research and development to enhance our technology platform, introduce new features, and explore emerging trends in micro-mobility.

Develop new service offerings and explore innovative business models to cater to evolving customer needs.

Financial Strength

Maintain strong margins and optimize cost structure to ensure sustainable profitability.

Secure funding for fleet expansion through a balanced mix of debt and equity financing.

Progress and Milestones

Our 2024 performance, marked by a positive EBIT and strong operating cash flow, demonstrates our ability to execute our strategy and deliver results. We are confident in our ability to continue this momentum and achieve our 2027 ambition.

Our current guidance anticipates a fleet size of 25,000 bikes by the end of 2025, representing significant progress towards our 35,000-bike goal. We are actively pursuing opportunities to expand our fleet and market presence, with a focus on onboarding 3-5 new cities within our core markets while deepening penetration in existing cities.



Forward looking statements

Statements about the future reflect Donkey Republic's current expectations for future events and financial results. The nature of these statements is affected by risk and uncertainties. Therefore, the company's actual results may differ from the expectations.

About Donkey Republic

Founded in 2014, Donkey Republic is a Danish purpose driven impact company active in the micro mobility industry. Donkey Republic provides a flexible, affordable and more sustainable way of transportation to the citizens by partnering with the cities.

Donkey Republic is a data driven technology company facilitating bike sharing, and we are able to provide cities and citizens a reliable bike sharing service. Sustainably at its core integrates with the city's public transportation system, by pursuing innovation Donkey Republic develops end-to-end products and services that solve city and riders problems. Riders are able to enjoy a more convenient and high quality ride, with our bike and ebike fleet, designed for durability and optimal maintenance through our servicing software platform. This collaborative dedicated software solution together with our bikes, seeks to improve people's health & well-being, the environment, reducing traffic congestion across cities as well as public space optimisation.

Donkey Republic is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company was listed in 2021 to onboard investors and support its growth and expansion into the European Market, and to continue securing its foothold and developing its market position in the European Micro mobility space. With thousands of Donkey bikes successfully implemented, Donkey Republic aims to grow its business and fulfill its vision of making urban city life quality better through responsible bike sharing