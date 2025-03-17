Vanta unveils speaker lineup for its second annual user conference in London

Join security leaders and experts from Synthesia, Okta, Klarna, Pigment, Multiverse and more

Vanta, the leading trust management platform, today announced the speaking lineup for VantaCon UK 2025, its second annual UK user conference on 10 April in London. VantaCon UK will feature keynotes, fireside discussions and product announcements bringing together experts and Vanta customers to discuss global trends in security, compliance and the future of trust.

To dive into how companies can challenge, rethink and go beyond the expectations of the security and compliance industry of today, VantaCon UK will feature founders, CISOs, security and product leaders from Synthesia, Okta, Klarna, Pigment, Multiverse and moreincluding:

To Trust Management and Beyond Introducing Vanta's future product vision presented by Christina Cacioppo, CEO; Jeremy Epling, Chief Product Officer; and innovators from across Vanta.

Beyond the Standard: A Conversation with Christina Cacioppo and Steffen Tjerrild Steffen Tjerrild, co-founder and COO, Synthesia, joins Christina in a fireside conversation to discuss the interlock of AI and trust, the future of AI in Europe, and Synthesia's approach to AI security as the world's first ISO 42001-compliant AI video.

Beyond the Status Quo: From Automated Compliance to AI CISOs and security leaders are in the business of instilling confidence-all while being confronted by more challenges than ever. This panel features leaders on the frontline of this environment David Bradbury, CISO, Okta; Niek Nigg, Chief Security Risk Officer, Klarna; and Jadee Hanson, CISO, Vanta.

Beyond Compliance Challenges: Turning EU Regulatory Hurdles into Opportunities Just when your compliance program is on track, Europe changes the rules again. In this panel, Jen McPhillips, Head of Product Marketing, Vanta, leads a discussion with Zafrul Sattar, Director of Information Security, Multiverse; Quentin Berdugo, CISO, Pigment; Lazar Lazarov, Head of Security, BVNK; and Becci Freeman, Chief of Staff, Engine by Starling, on how they've automated and scaled compliance within their organizations-and cleared each regulatory hurdle with ease.



Taking place on 10 April at Convene Bishopsgate in London, VantaCon UK platinum sponsors include A-LIGN, Cognisys Group, Insight Assurance, Workstreet and gold sponsors Prescient Security and SoSafe. For more information and to register for VantaCon UK, visit: https://vantaconuk.com.

