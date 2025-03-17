Anzeige
Montag, 17.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Explosives Potenzial: Diese Aktie könnte durch diese News JETZT durch die Decke gehen
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2025
Hexagon AB: Hexagon appoints Gordon Dale as President of its Autonomous Solutions division

Finanznachrichten News

Hexagon AB today announced the appointment of Gordon Dale as the President of its Autonomous Solutions (AS) division, reporting directly to Norbert Hanke, interim President and CEO, Hexagon.

Gordon Dale has been with Hexagon for 16 years, having joined after the acquisition of NovAtel, the global leader in high-precision positioning technology. He has held several leadership positions across the AS division including as Chief Synergy Officer, where he was instrumental in bringing together the Autonomy & Positioning and Mining businesses to form the AS division. Gordon holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering.

"The team has worked closely to integrate the Autonomous Solution division and prepare it to be a strong growth and margin contributor for the Hexagon Group. With the integration complete, it makes sense to now unify the leadership structure, and I am thrilled Gordon, with his in-depth industry knowledge, has accepted this role.", says Norbert Hanke, interim President and CEO, Hexagon.

For further information, please contact:?
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB,?+44 7442 678 437,?ir@hexagon.com?
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, Hexagon AB, +46 8 601 26?26,?ir@hexagon.com?

About Hexagon?
Hexagon is the global leader in precision technologies at any scale. Our digital twins, robotics and AI solutions are transforming the industries that shape our reality.??

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,800 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at?hexagon.com?and follow us @HexagonAB.


