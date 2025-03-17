Nexol Photovolthermic AG has developed a new hybrid solar water heater for residential use, offering 1. 5 kW of heating output and sizes ranging from 80 to 300 liters. From pv magazine Germany German startup Nexol Photovolthermic has released a new hybrid solar water heater for residential applications. The NEX RS series comes in four sizes: 80 liters, 120 liters, 200 liters, and 300 liters. The system has 1. 5 kW of heating output, which the manufacturer said ensures rapid hot water preparation. It can also be connected to a power output of up to 2. 5 kW at 300 V (DC). "This is particularly important ...

