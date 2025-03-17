Tesla's stock is facing increasing pressure as the electric vehicle manufacturer confronts significant challenges across its key markets. Recent data reveals alarming sales declines worldwide, with particularly dramatic drops in critical regions. In the United States, Tesla experienced a 2% decrease in sales compared to the previous year, despite the overall market growing by 16%. China, a crucial market for the company, saw Tesla's sales plunge by 49% while the broader market expanded by 85%. Perhaps most concerning is the German market, where Tesla reported a staggering 76% collapse in sales against a 31% market growth. These figures have prompted analysts at Mizuho to lower their price target for Tesla shares from $515 to $430, citing deteriorating geopolitical conditions, shifting brand perception in Western markets, and intensified competition in China.

Future Outlook Remains Uncertain

The sales crisis appears more severe than previously estimated, raising questions about the medium-term profitability of Tesla's business model. Analysts have significantly downgraded their delivery forecasts, reducing expectations for 2025 from 2.3 million to 1.8 million vehicles, and for 2026 from 2.9 million to 2.3 million. This downturn comes as other electric vehicle manufacturers also face challenges in the increasingly competitive market. Despite these headwinds, industry experts note that Tesla maintains a leading position in electric vehicle technology and autonomous driving capabilities, which may provide some stability as the company navigates these turbulent conditions.

