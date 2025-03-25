TPT Global Tech, Inc.: TPT Global Tech Successfully Broadcast its Frist Professional Indoor Soccer Match On VuMe Live

San Diego Sockers Edge Out Empire Strykers 9-8 in Thrilling MASL Showdown Broadcast Live on VuMe Super App

SAN DIEGO, CA and ONTARIO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2025 / TPT Global Tech (OTC Pink:TPTW) and its subsidiary VüMe LLC (www.vumesuperapp.com) successfully streamed their first Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) game live on the VüMe Live Super App as the San Diego Sockers defeated the Empire Strykers 9-8 in a nail-biting match at Toyota Arena.

The Sunday, March 23rd game marked VuMe Live's official entry into professional sports streaming, delivering an intense, back-and-forth battle between two MASL rivals. Fans from around the world were able to tune in via the VuMe Super App, currently in beta, to witness the Sockers clinch the win in the final minutes of play.

The broadcast was part of a year-long partnership between TPT Global Tech and MASL, which includes streaming over 150 professional indoor soccer games across the U.S. and Mexico. The VuMe platform supports full HD streaming with real-time fan interaction and social engagement features, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.

"What an incredible way to kick off our partnership-with a high-energy, one-goal thriller between two great teams," said Stephen Thomas, CEO of TPT Global Tech. "VuMe is changing the game for sports fans and redefining how we experience live events."

"We're excited MASL fans got to enjoy this game on VuMe," added MASL President Jeff Burum. "This is just the beginning of our mission to expand the reach and accessibility of indoor soccer."

Fans can continue to catch upcoming MASL games all season long on the VuMe Super App, available now in the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

About TPT Global Tech, Inc.

TPT Global Tech, Inc. is a technology holding company based in San Diego, California. It was formed as the successor of two U.S. corporations, Ally Pharma US and TPT Global, Inc. The Company operates in various sectors including media, telecommunications, Smart City Real Estate Development, and the launch of the first super App, VüMe Live technology platform.

As a media content delivery hub, TPT Global Tech utilizes its own proprietary global digital media TV and telecommunications infrastructure platform. They offer software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), and cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS) solutions to businesses worldwide. Their UCaaS services enable businesses of all sizes to access the latest voice, data, media, and collaboration features.

