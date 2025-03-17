Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - Fuerte Metals Corporation (TSXV: FMT) (OTCQB: FUEMF) ("Fuerte" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the most recent ten holes of a diamond drilling program at its wholly-owned Cristina precious metals project in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Fuerte has now reported forty holes totalling 10,314 metres of drilling as part of an approximately 21,000 metre drill program. The Cristina project consists of multiple outcropping quartz veins that are frequently greater than 10 metres in width and extend for at least a five-kilometre strike length. Four parallel mineralized vein zones have been mapped and sampled to date, with most of the existing mineral resource estimate at Cristina contained within only one of the vein zones, the Guadalupe vein. These latest holes include two from the Mexico Libre vein, with the remainder from the Guadalupe vein (Figure 1)

Drilling Highlights

Highlights of the holes reported here, from the Mexico Libre and Guadlupe vein systems, include:

6.4 g/t AuEq over 1.9 m estimated true width (ETW) (1.1 g/t Au, 239 g/t Ag, 2.77% Zn, 0.85% Pb and 0.11% Cu) in hole ACD-24-253 in the Guadalupe vein system This 1.9 m wide intercept occurs within a broader mineralized zone measuring 1.8 g/t AuEq over 27.0 m ETW (0.5 g/t Au, 60 g/t Ag, 0.67% Zn, 0.21 % Pb, 0.03% Cu)

6.2 g/t AuEq over 2.6 m estimated true width (ETW) (1.4 g/t Au, 233 g/t Ag, 2.32% Zn, 0.58% Pb and 0.10% Cu) in hole ACD-24-260 in the Guadalupe vein system This 2.6 m wide intercept occurs within a broader mineralized zone measuring 2.5 g/t AuEq over 22.5 m ETW (0.75 g/t Au, 70 g/t Ag, 1.12 % Zn, 0.36 % Pb, 0.03% Cu)



Tim Warman, Fuerte's CEO, commented: "These most recent holes were successful in helping to define the geometry of several high-grade zones within the Guadalupe and Mexico Libre vein systems, and refine the geological model ahead of the resource estimate planned for later this year. Several holes also expanded the area of lower-grade, near-surface mineralization in the Guadalupe vein, which could add to the existing open-pit resource above the higher-grade underground zones."

Geology and Context of Results

Holes ACD24-251 and -252 (Figure 2) tested for the eastern edge shallow extension of the existing high-grade body at Mexico Libre. The results suggest the high-grade body has been faulted down and will be tested with additional drilling (Figure 2). Previous intercepts from this high-grade zone include 8.1 g/t AuEq over 0.8 m ETW (2.7 g/t Au, 39 g/t Ag, 7.66% Zn, 1.58 % Pb, 0.15% Cu) in hole ACD24-249 and 14.3 g/t AuEq over 3.0 m ETW (8.6 g/t Au, 91 g/t Ag, 6.16% Zn, 1.41 % Pb, 0.40% Cu) in hole ACD24-250 .

Holes ACD25-254, -255, -256 and -257 (Figure 3) expanded shallow open-pit grade and width on the western end of the Guadalupe vein. The broad, lower-grade mineralisation is just beneath and further west of the existing open-pit resource shell, with potential to expand the open-pit portion of the resource in this area. Cross section A-A' (Figure 4) shows the intercepts in holes ACD25-254 and -256. A similar intercept is seen in Cross section B-B' with hole ACD25-258 (Figure 5)

Holes ACD25-253 and -260 both encountered high-grade mineralisation expanding the central high-grade zone of the Guadalupe vein an additional 50 metres to the east and confirming continuity in grade over a 50 metre vertical extent as seen on section C-C' (Figure 6) and the Guadalupe long section (Figure 7). ACD25-253 intercepted 6.4 g/t AuEq over 1.9 m ETW (1.1 g/t Au, 239 g/t Ag, 2.77% Zn, 0.85% Pb and 0.11% Cu) while ACD25-260 intercepted 6.2 g/t AuEq over 2.6 m ETW (1.4 g/t Au, 233 g/t Ag, 2.32% Zn, 0.58% Pb and 0.10% Cu).

The forty holes completed to date since 2024 have successfully defined a series of continuous higher-grade zones extending over several hundred vertical metres within the main Guadalupe vein, and now within the Los Ingleses and Mexico Libre vein systems. These higher-grade zones remain open along strike and at depth.

The Cristina deposit is an epithermal to mesothermal vein system where the mineralisation is predominantly gold and silver, with lesser base metal values. At least four known parallel vein zones trend east-west to northeast-southwest and are hosted in an andesitic volcanic sequence which forms part of the Lower Volcanic Sequence of the Sierra Madre Occidental range. The andesites and related flows and breccias are cut locally by dacitic intrusions, and the entire sequence is in turn cut by andesitic and hornblende-plagioclase porphyry following fault trends. In some areas the veins are covered by post-mineral rhyolite of the Upper Volcanic Sequence.

Figure 1- Known vein systems and existing drill holes at the Cristina Project. Resource pit in Figures 1 through 8 is based on the National Instrument 43-101 compliant report titled "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource for the Cristina Project" prepared for TCP1 Corporation and Atacama Copper Corporation by Independent Mining Consultants Inc., with an effective date of January 1, 2023, and issue date of December 1, 2023.

Figure 2 - Location of drill holes and cross-sections from the current release, Mexico Libre vein system.

Figure 3 - Location map of the Guadalupe vein system, with current and historical drill holes, as well as cross section locations for this release.

Figure 4 - Cross-section A-A' through the Guadlupe vein system showing broad, shallow intercepts directly beneath the existing open-pit resource shell at the western part of the system.

Figure 5 - Cross-section B-B' through the Guadalupe vein system with a broad, shallow intercept in hole ACD25-258, directly beneath the existing open-pit resource shell.

Figure 6 - Cross-section C-C' through the Guadalupe vein system showing the near-surface high-grade vein intercepts in holes ACD25-253 and -260.

Figure 7 - Long-section through the Guadalupe vein system showing the multiple, coherent high-grade zones.

Table 1: Detailed Drill Results

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Drill

length

(m) Est.

True

width

(m) Au

g/t Ag

g/t Zn

% Pb

% Cu

% AuEq

g/t Vein

System ACD24-251 57.0 66.0 9.0 8.0 0.2 3.9 0.19 0.03 0.01 0.3 Mexico Libre ACD24-252 89.0 93.8 4.8 4.2 0.1 4.1 0.42 0.17 0.01 0.5 Mexico Libre ACD24-253 171.0 204.9 33.9 27.0 0.5 60.2 0.67 0.21 0.03 1.8 Guadalupe incl. 191.5 193.9 2.4 1.9 1.1 238.6 2.77 0.85 0.11 6.4 Guadalupe ACD25-254 136.7 180.8 44.1 39.0 0.3 18.1 0.20 0.09 0.04 0.8 Guadalupe ACD25-255 146.5 195.8 49.3 45.0 0.2 8.0 0.20 0.05 0.01 0.5 Guadalupe ACD25-256 165.7 196.8 31.1 28.0 0.3 15.3 0.20 0.10 0.07 0.8 Guadalupe ACD25-257 145.0 157.0 12.0 10.0 0.2 11.5 0.33 0.11 0.01 0.6 Guadalupe ACD25-258 213.0 250.0 37.0 26.0 0.4 29.5 0.21 0.14 0.06 1.0 Guadalupe ACD25-259 321.9 327.4 5.5 3.8 0.9 32.1 0.52 0.27 0.06 1.8 Guadalupe ACD25-260 219 251.3 32.3 22.5 0.8 70.2 1.12 0.36 0.03 2.5 Guadalupe incl. 242.3 246.3 4.0 2.6 1.4 233.3 2.32 0.58 0.10 6.2 Guadalupe

Gold equivalent formula: AuEq = Au + 0.014*Ag + 0.532*Zn + 0.379*Pb + 1.525*Cu (recoveries were assumed to be 100%). Metal Prices used: $1700/oz Au, $23.61/oz Ag, $1.32/lb Zn, $0.94/lb Pb and $3.78/lb Cu.

The goal of targeting the higher-grade zones within the main Guadalupe Vein, as well as other high-grade veins in the area, is to both increase the size and the grade of the resource and demonstrate the underground resource potential at Cristina. The current, primarily open-pit mineral resource estimate comprises:

Indicated resources of 17.5 Mt at 0.51 g/t gold, 33.8 g/t silver, 0.47% zinc, 0.19% lead and 0.04% copper (1.33 g/t AuEq grade), for a contained 752,000 gold-equivalent ounces.

Inferred resources of 19.0 Mt at 0.51 g/t gold, 27.5 g/t silver, 0.50% zinc, 0.19% lead and 0.05% copper (1.27 g/t AuEq grade), for a contained 777,000 gold-equivalent ounces.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control Procedures

Drill core at the Cristina project is predominately HQ size with a diameter of 63.5 mm. Drill core samples are generally 1.50 m long along the core axis with allowance for shorter or longer intervals if required to suit geological constraints. After logging intervals are identified to be sampled, the core is cut and one half is submitted for assay. Sample QA/QC measures include unmarked certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up approximately 5% of the samples submitted to the laboratory for each drill hole. Samples are transported to lab facilities in Durango or Hermosillo Mexico, for sample preparation. Sample analysis is carried out by ALS Labs, with fire assay, including over limits fire assay re-analysis, and multi-element analysis completed in North Vancouver, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250-gram split to at least 85% passing 75 microns. Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy of a 30 g sample (Au-AA25). Multi-element chemistry is analyzed by 4-Acid digestion of a 0.25-gram sample split (ME-ICP61) with detection by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometer for a full suite of elements. Gold assay technique Au-AA25 has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the initial assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish via method Au-GRA21. Silver analyses by ME-ICP61 have an upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with over-limit silver values are first re-analyzed by ICP with a larger 0.4 g sample split, which has an upper limit of 1,500 ppm. Silver assays above 1,500 ppm are re-analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish Ag-GRA21. ALS Labs is an ISO/IEC accredited assay laboratory.

Qualified Person

Mr. Charlie Ronkos, MMSA is Fuerte's EVP Exploration and the Qualified Person who has approved the technical information disclosed in this release.

Mr. Jacob W. Richey, P.E. of IMC is the Qualified Person responsible for the MRE. Details of the Cristina MRE can be found in the Company's press release of October 30, 2023, and in the National Instrument 43-101 compliant report titled "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource for the Cristina Project" prepared for TCP1 Corporation and Atacama Copper Corporation by Independent Mining Consultants Inc., with an effective date of January 1, 2023, and issue date of December 1, 2023. This report is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.

About Fuerte Metals Corporation

Fuerte Metals is a well-funded resource company, adding value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and precious metals projects in the Americas. The company has a 21,000 m drilling program at its Cristina precious metals project in Chihuahua Mexico, with the goal of significantly expanding the existing mineral resource estimate with a focus on underground mining. In Chile, the Placeton/Caballo Muerto project hosts several untested porphyry copper targets situated between the large-scale Relincho and El Morro/La Fortuna copper-gold deposits of the Nueva Union joint venture between Teck and Newmont Mining.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the anticipated timing of drilling and management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward- looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

