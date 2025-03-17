Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2025) - Myriad Uranium Corp. (CSE: M) (OTCQB: MYRUF) (FSE: C3Q) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of chemical assay (U3O8) grades from 20 boreholes at the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA (Figure 1). Chemical assay (U3O8) has been compared against the previously reported equivalent spectral gamma probe results (eU3O8) and confirms high-grade uranium mineralisation at the Canning Deposit. Furthermore, certain U3O8 intervals are higher, and lower, than their previously reported eU3O8 grades, indicating secular disequilibrium is present in the system. The U3O8 grades reported here are on average 20% higher than the eU3O8 grades over the same intervals. Results from the remaining 14 boreholes are pending and will be reported in due course.

Highlights

Although there is both positive and negative variance (disequilibrium), the uranium grades we have confirmed by chemical assay are on average 20% higher than previously reported spectral gamma probe results.

Many intervals thought to contain low uranium concentrations based on gamma probe results have significantly higher concentrations than expected. This could have important implications for the project. The drill sampling will be expanded to include samples previously excluded as "low-grade" according to the gamma probe results.

Overall, results re-confirm the strong occurrence of high-grade intervals previously reported from the Canning Deposit, with numerous intervals exceeding 1,000 ppm U 3 O 8 over more than 3 feet and often exceeding the previously reported eU 3 O 8 values. See Table 1 and Appendix 1 below.

Thomas Lamb, Myriad's CEO, commented: " Assays are 20% higher on average than our previously reported gamma probe results. Furthermore, assays have revealed extensive higher-grade uranium mineralisation where the probe detected low values. The potential implications of this are still being considered by management and its advisors. At a minimum, this is preliminary confirmation that, as some experts suspected, Union Pacific may have taken a conservative approach to accounting for disequilibrium at Copper Mountain.



Overall, the results are a material improvement on the already excellent gamma probe results announced on November 27, 2024 . I must caveat that these results only relate to one part of the project area, and historic grade discounting to account for potential disequilibrium may not apply across the entire project area. Although of course we hope it does. It may be that there are large volumes of uranium at Copper Mountain that have never been picked up by the gamma probes. We now need to analyse additional core and RC chips that may contain significant uranium mineralisation. We are waiting for assays relating to the remaining 14 boreholes which includes the deeper mineralisation at over 1,500 feet we picked up in CAN0034. "

Jim Davis, General Manager of Union Pacific's exploration at Copper Mountain during the late 1970s and current Technical Advisor to Myriad, commented: "This not only bodes well for Canning but works into our latest thinking about additional resource potential in the District."

George van der Walt, Myriad's consulting geologist and technical advisor, commented: "I am pleased to see that some of the high grades previously reported have held up to chemical assay and that some are even better than expected. The presence of disequilibrium in favour of chemical assay is also encouraging and requires further investigation."

Peak grade assayed so far is 8,325 ppm U 3 O 8 in CAN0006, up from 8,060 ppm eU 3 O 8 reported previously over the same interval.

Highlights of significant U 3 O 8 intervals from chemical assay include the following, with comprehensive details set out at Table 1 and Appendix 1: CAN0004: 5,337 ppm U 3 O 8 over 4.20 feet from 225.64 to 229.84 feet (peak of 6,898 ppm) CAN0004: 1,190 ppm U 3 O 8 over 9.30 feet from 240.64 to 249.94 feet (peak of 2,370 ppm) CAN0004: 2,206 ppm U 3 O 8 over 8.20 feet from 253.54 to 261.74 feet (peak of 3,726 ppm) CAN0005: 2,818 ppm U 3 O 8 over 5.00 feet from 390.00 to 395.00 feet CAN0005: 1,520 ppm U 3 O 8 over 10 feet from 550.00 to 560.00 feet (peak of 2,040 ppm) CAN0006: 1,364 ppm U 3 O 8 over 3.00 feet from 227.07 to 230.07 feet (peak of 1,521 ppm) CAN0006: 4,361 ppm U 3 O 8 over 7.50 feet from 265.35 to 272.85 feet (peak of 8,325 ppm) CAN0006: 1,176 ppm U 3 O 8 over 2.90 feet from 312.26 to 315.16 feet CAN0006: 1,408 ppm U 3 O 8 over 14.00 feet from 341.02 to 355.02 feet (peak of 1,981 ppm) CAN0006: 2,113 ppm U 3 O 8 over 5.20 feet from 442.20 to 447.40 feet (peak of 4,693 ppm) CAN0008: 2,829 ppm U 3 O 8 over 6.50 feet from 278.89 to 285.39 feet (peak of 5,660 ppm) CAN0008: 1,964 ppm U 3 O 8 over 14.80 feet from 334.86 to 349.66 feet (peak of 3,219 ppm) CAN0011: 1,439 ppm U 3 O 8 over 5.00 feet from 295.00 to 300.00 feet CAN0011: 1,769 ppm U 3 O 8 over 10.00 feet from 320.00 to 330.00 feet (peak of 1,899 ppm) CAN0011: 1,899 ppm U 3 O 8 over 5.00 feet from 385.00 to 390.00 feet CAN0021: 1,511 ppm U 3 O 8 over 10.00 feet from 295.00 to 305.00 feet (peak of 2,417 ppm) CAN0021: 1,769 ppm U 3 O 8 over 5.00 feet from 330.00 to 335.00 feet CAN0025: 1,158 ppm U 3 O 8 over 5.00 feet from 85.00 to 90.00 feet



Significant chemical assay intervals at 500 ppm (0.05%) cut-off (over a minimum of 3 feet), and their equivalent spectral gamma probe intervals are included in Table 1 below. Note that Appendix 1 provides grade intervals at (a) 1,000 ppm (0.10%) cut-off, 500 ppm (0.05%) cut-off and (b) 200 ppm (0.02%) cut-off.

Details of the drilling completed by Myriad are provided in Figure 1 and Table 2 below.

Table 1: Significant intervals from chemical assay and their equivalent spectral gamma probe intervals (>500 ppm over >3 feet)

Hole ID Chemical Assay Interval (500 ppm cut-off >3 ft) Equivalent Spectral Gamma Probe Interval From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) U3O8

(ppm) U3O8

(%) GT

(ft%) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) eU3O8

(ppm) eU3O8

(%) GT

(ft%) CAN0002

(DD) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 500 ppm U3O8 over >3 feet CAN0003

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 500 ppm U3O8 over >3 feet CAN0004

(DD) Interval 222.64 234.44 11.80 2369.7 0.24 2.80 222.71 234.52 11.81 1394.6 0.14 1.65 Including 225.64 229.84 4.20 5337.3 0.53 2.24 225.66 229.93 4.27 2354.4 0.24 1.01 Interval 240.64 249.94 9.30 1190.3 0.12 1.11 240.10 249.61 9.51 1095.7 0.11 1.04 Interval 253.54 266.44 12.90 1571.0 0.16 2.03 253.54 266.66 13.12 1115.0 0.11 1.46 Including 253.54 261.74 8.20 2206.0 0.22 1.81 253.54 261.74 8.20 1510.1 0.15 1.24 CAN0005

(RC) Interval 385.00 400.00 15.00 1488.5 0.15 2.23 385.00 400.00 15.00 1086.0 0.11 1.63 Including 390.00 395.00 5.00 2818.3 0.28 1.41 390.00 395.00 5.00 2185.8 0.22 1.09 Interval 545.00 575.00 30.00 941.0 0.09 2.82 545.00 575.00 30.00 1365.1 0.14 4.10 Including 550.00 560.00 10.00 1520.0 0.15 1.52 550.00 560.00 10.00 1813.8 0.18 1.81 CAN0006

(DD) Interval 132.48 139.55 7.08 721.1 0.07 0.51 132.51 139.73 7.22 1703.0 0.17 1.23 Interval 225.57 230.07 4.50 1134.4 0.11 0.51 225.66 230.26 4.60 2102.6 0.21 0.97 Interval 265.35 272.85 7.50 4360.5 0.44 3.27 265.35 272.90 7.55 5936.5 0.59 4.48 Interval 312.26 320.66 8.40 1040.9 0.10 0.87 312.26 320.78 8.52 1733.4 0.17 1.48 Interval 341.02 355.02 14.00 1407.7 0.14 1.97 341.12 355.22 14.10 2393.7 0.24 3.38 Interval 377.86 380.86 3.00 805.4 0.08 0.24 377.86 380.81 2.95 1578.6 0.16 0.47 Interval 408.70 416.80 8.10 660.0 0.07 0.53 408.69 416.89 8.20 1519.0 0.15 1.25 Interval 439.20 449.30 10.10 1364.5 0.14 1.38 439.12 449.36 10.24 2107.2 0.21 2.16 Including 442.20 447.40 5.20 2112.9 0.21 1.10 441.82 447.06 5.24 3142.1 0.31 1.65 Interval 454.30 456.90 2.60 1129.7 0.11 0.29 454.28 456.90 2.62 2276.1 0.23 0.60 CAN0007

(RC) Interval 370.00 375.00 5.00 561.3 0.06 0.28 370.00 375.00 5.00 234.5 0.02 0.12 Interval 455.00 460.00 5.00 758.2 0.08 0.38 455.00 460.00 5.00 864.9 0.09 0.43 Interval 465.00 470.00 5.00 722.8 0.07 0.36 465.00 470.00 5.00 461.3 0.05 0.23 Interval 510.00 520.00 10.00 610.2 0.06 0.61 510.00 520.00 10.00 531.2 0.05 0.53 CAN0008

(DD) Interval 278.89 287.39 8.50 2290.4 0.23 1.95 278.89 287.33 8.44 1509.2 0.15 1.27 Including 278.89 285.39 6.50 2829.4 0.28 1.84 278.80 285.36 6.56 1871.2 0.19 1.23 Interval 317.18 320.48 3.30 1381.1 0.14 0.46 317.18 320.46 3.28 1042.6 0.10 0.34 Interval 332.26 355.66 23.40 1467.0 0.15 3.43 332.26 355.55 23.29 1191.6 0.12 2.78 Including 334.86 349.66 14.80 1964.0 0.20 2.91 334.89 349.65 14.76 1558.2 0.16 2.30 CAN0009

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 500 ppm U3O8 CAN0011

(RC) Interval 200.00 215.00 15.00 699.3 0.07 1.05 200.00 215.00 15.00 303.3 0.03 0.45 Interval 245.00 260.00 15.00 614.0 0.06 0.92 245.00 260.00 15.00 257.9 0.03 0.39 Interval 295.00 330.00 35.00 988.3 0.10 3.46 295.00 330.00 35.00 248.9 0.02 0.87 Including 295.00 300.00 5.00 1438.6 0.14 0.72 295.00 300.00 5.00 355.5 0.04 0.18 Including 320.00 330.00 10.00 1768.8 0.18 1.77 320.00 330.00 10.00 276.6 0.03 0.28 Interval 380.00 395.00 15.00 1095.5 0.11 1.64 380.00 395.00 15.00 398.2 0.04 0.60 Including 385.00 390.00 5.00 1898.5 0.19 0.95 385.00 390.00 5.00 684.3 0.07 0.34 CAN0012

(RC) Interval 330.00 340.00 10.00 633.8 0.06 0.63 330.00 340.00 10.00 540.3 0.05 0.54 Interval 425.00 430.00 5.00 570.7 0.06 0.29 425.00 430.00 5.00 416.9 0.04 0.21 CAN0014

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 500 ppm U3O8 CAN0016

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 500 ppm U3O8 CAN0019

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 500 ppm U3O8 CAN0021

(RC) Interval 295.00 305.00 10.00 1510.6 0.15 1.51 295.00 305.00 10.00 1801.7 0.18 1.80 Interval 330.00 335.00 5.00 1768.8 0.18 0.88 330.00 335.00 5.00 1141.2 0.11 0.57 CAN0022

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 500 ppm U3O8 CAN0025

(RC) Interval 85.00 95.00 10.00 1010.6 0.10 1.01 85.00 95.00 10.00 986.6 0.10 0.99 Including 85.00 90.00 5.00 1158.0 0.12 0.58 85.00 90.00 5.00 1134.1 0.11 0.57 CAN0026

(RC) Interval 265.00 270.00 5.00 496.4 0.05 0.25 265.00 270.00 5.00 361.0 0.04 0.18 CAN0029

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 500 ppm U3O8 CAN0030

(RC) Interval 335.00 340.00 5.00 793.6 0.08 0.40 335.00 340.00 5.00 1056.9 0.11 0.53 Interval 435.00 440.00 5.00 847.8 0.08 0.42 435.00 440.00 5.00 1060.8 0.11 0.53 CAN0033

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 500 ppm U3O8

Notes:



The interval lengths are "down the hole" and may not represent true width intervals as the exact nature of the mineralization distribution has not been determined yet. However, most of the holes were drilled at an inclination of 50 degrees to test a model that indicates steeply dipping mineralisation. eU3O8 is the radiometric equivalent U3O8 derived from a calibrated total gamma downhole probe. U3O8 is the chemical assay of mineralized split core samples or RC cuttings. Core sampling was conducted at 3 feet intervals, adjusted to minimum of 1 foot, where appropriate. Reverse Circulation sampling was conducted at 5 feet intervals, according to the drilling procedure. Assay interval depths have been adjusted to spectral gamma probe depths, where appropriate. Intervals were composited above a cut-off grade of 1000 ppm U3O8 over a minimum of 3 feet, with grade below cut-off less than 1 foot being included in the total interval. Abbreviations: DD = Diamond Drill, RC = Reverse Circulation. "High-grade uranium" is defined by the Company as composite results with >1000 ppm U3O8 and no greater than 1-foot continuous internal dilution.

Figure 1: Map of completed boreholes and boreholes with reported chemical assays.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6301/244820_75b1ecf9a4df6bea_002full.jpg

Table 2: Collar details for boreholes completed by Myriad

Borehole ID Easting (X) Northing (Y) Elevation (ft) Azimuth Dip Type EOH (ft) CAN0001 267366.40 4809808.50 6047.24 0 -90 DD 501 CAN0002 267364.90 4809808.50 6047.41 359 -54 DD 501 CAN0003 267356.00 4809727.00 6049.26 0 -50 RC 750 CAN0004 267364.04 4809920.89 6064.71 0 -90 DD 350 CAN0005 267406.80 4809791.40 6044.03 16 -47 RC 600 CAN0006 267413.90 4809878.92 6052.60 0 -90 DD 475 CAN0007 267405.30 4809791.40 6043.70 352 -50 RC 600 CAN0008 267293.21 4809851.70 6061.33 0 -50 DD 605 CAN0009 267471.82 4809840.12 6045.33 0 -50 RC 400 CAN0010 266942.43 4809984.96 6178.23 0 -90 DD 635 CAN0011 266841.44 4809909.11 6116.57 0 -50 RC 500 CAN0012 266944.68 4809914.83 6155.29 0 -50 RC 650 CAN0013 267249.68 4809824.19 6076.99 14 -49.6 DD 700 CAN0014 267031.92 4809836.99 6181.58 0 -50 RC 713 CAN0015 266819.33 4809992.73 6136.15 0 -90 DD 863.5 CAN0016 266946.49 4809825.45 6164.08 0 -50 RC 660 CAN0017 266956.50 4809753.70 6156.14 0 -50 DD 805 CAN0018 267532.50 4809837.60 6045.16 0 -50 DD 414 CAN0019 266835.52 4809885.00 6110.68 0 -50 RC 650 CAN0020 267412.80 4809754.50 6041.75 0 -50 DD 996 CAN0021 266858.42 4809947.99 6127.66 0 -50 RC 400 CAN0022 266901.61 4809829.74 6153.24 0 -50 RC 1100 CAN0023 267388.48 4809790.67 6045.15 0 -50 DD 951 CAN0024 267036.00 4809882.00 6176.87 0 -50 DD 588 CAN0025 266941.40 4809960.30 6168.23 0 -50 RC 400 CAN0026 266821.10 4809967.30 6130.19 0 -50 RC 650 CAN0027 267442.40 4809801.98 6038.84 0 -53 DD 797 CAN0028 266824.00 4809905.00 6113.01 0 -50 DD 650 CAN0029 266883.10 4809885.10 6145.25 0 -50 RC 600 CAN0030 266918.00 4809915.60 6146.13 0 -50 RC 500 CAN0031 266881.00 4809837.00 6134.82 0 -50 DD 1173 CAN0032 266945.70 4809825.42 6166.50 0 -50 DD 884 CAN0033 266916.10 4809873.00 6170.54 0 -50 RC 650 CAN0034 267410.03 4809896.85 6055.61 0 -90 DD 1556 Co-ordinate System: UTM Zone 13T (N)

The boreholes represent a combination of diamond core and reverse circulation drilling that was planned to verify mineralization identified in drilling by Union Pacific in the late 1970s and test a grade shell model (above 0.05% eU3O8) created from cross-sections, as reported here and here. Assay results reported in this release are represented by the borehole locations indicated on the map below. Details of the drilled positions are provided in Appendix 2.

Drilling

Drilling was undertaken by Harris Exploration using two diamond core (DD) rigs producing HQ (63.5 mm / 2.5 in) core diameter and 96 mm (3.78 in) in hole diameter, and one reverse circulation (RC) rig using a 140 mm (5.5 in) hammer bit. Core samples were packed into core trays and transported to Riverton for further processing. RC hole runs were drilled at 5 ft intervals and split on site by a rig-mounted cyclone splitter to produce two representative samples that were then transported to Riverton for further processing.

Downhole Logging

Downhole logging was performed by DGI Geoscience (DGI) using a combination of Spectral Gamma Ray (SGR) probe for gamma data, and Optical Televiewer and/or Acoustic Televiewer for structural data. The probes are manufactured by Mount Sopris Instruments with details as follows:

QL40 SGR BGO (Sx): Measures the energy of gamma emissions from natural sources within formations crossed by a borehole. It counts the number of gamma emissions at each energy level aiding in lithological determination and correlation. The Probe use a Bismuth Germanium Oxide scintillation crystal.

QL40 SGR 2G CeBr3 (Sx): Measures the energy of gamma emissions from natural sources within formations crossed by a borehole. It counts the number of gamma emissions at each energy level aiding in lithological determination and correlation. The probe uses a CeBr3 (Cerium Bromide) scintillation crystal.

QL 40 ABI 2G (At, Gr): Captures high-resolution, oriented images of the borehole wall, allowing the orientation of acoustically visible features to be determined. This includes fractures, bedding/rock fabric, breakouts, bedding planes and other structural features. Contains a built in Natural Gamma sensor that measures the gamma emissions from natural sources in the formation.

QL OBI 2G (Ot, Gr): Captures a high-resolution, oriented image of the borehole wall using a CMOS digital image sensor, allowing the orientation of features to be determined. This includes fractures, bedding/rock fabric, veins, lithological contacts, etc. Contains a built in Natural Gamma sensor that measures the gamma emissions from natural sources in the formation.

The spectral gamma probes measure the full energy spectrum of the gamma radiation emitted naturally from within the formations crossed by a borehole. A Full Spectrum Analysis (FSA) was performed on the recorded energy spectra. The FSA derived, in real time, the concentration of the three main radioisotopes 40K, 238U, 212Th, and thus also provided insight into the mineral composition of the formations. DGI also ran optical and acoustic televiewer, when hole conditions allow, to obtain downhole structural information. Borehole paths are being measured using a gyroscopic deviation tool.

Initial manufacturer calibration certificates were provided to Myriad by DGI. Downhole gamma measurements were checked for a repeatability by comparing down and up runs in the borehole. DGI provided conversion of API units measured by the spectral gamma probes to eU3O8 concentrations using a standard conversion theory and formula.

Geological Logging, Sampling and Analysis

Description of geological features (lithology, structure and alteration) was undertaken prior to sampling according to standardized logging templates. Core sampling intervals were selected primarily on the basis of lithological changes and in conjunction with radiometric intervals identified from the downhole spectral gamma probe measurements (using a 100-ppm cut-off). Core sample lengths are limited to a maximum of 3 feet and adjusted to a minimum of 1 foot, where appropriate, to capture significant features in the core. Reverse Circulation samples were collected and split at the rig in 5-foot intervals, with samples being selected based on downhole spectral gamma probe measurements (using a 100-ppm cut-off).

Samples were prepared and analysed at Paragon Geochemical, located in Sparks, Nevada. Sample preparation involved inventory, weighing, drying at 100°C, crushing to 70% passing 10 mesh, riffle splitting 250 g and pulverizing to 85% passing 200 mesh. The requested sample analysis package for trace and ultra-trace level geochemistry was a Multi-Element Suite (48 elements) using a Multi-Acid digest with ICP-MS.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Quality Assurance was achieved by implementing a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for logging and sampling. Quality Control in sampling and analysis was achieved by insertion of Blanks, Standards (Certified Reference Materials) and laboratory split (Duplicates) at a minimum rate of 5% each. Inspection of QC data from the reported analyses shows adequate control of contamination and equipment calibration.

Radiometric Disequilibrium

Radiometric disequilibrium refers to the loss or gain of uranium and/or its daughter products (e.g. radon-222, bismuth-214 and radium-226) in the mineralised zone during geologic processes, which can disrupt the equilibrium between the parent isotope and the daughter products. Some historic reports state that closed can assays from Copper Mountain indicated little disequilibrium, however differences between gamma probe data and chemical assay were still observed. From the analysis data received, and comparison with the downhole spectral gamma probe data, it is apparent that disequilibrium has occurred within the Canning deposit. Individual grades are often higher, or lower, than those previously reported by the spectral gamma probe, implying that uranium, or its daughter products, have been mobile in the system since initial deposition. The average ratio of chemical assay intervals to spectral gamma probe assay intervals is ~1.2, indicating uranium content to be biased towards higher grades in the chemical assays, by as much as 20% on average. It is unclear at this stage if the disequilibrium observed results from radon interference or leaching and remobilisation of uranium or radium and other daughter products in the geological environment. Myriad will expand the physical sampling program to submit more samples to the laboratory to account for zones where higher uranium levels might be returned compared to low levels of spectral gamma measurement. Additional high resolution spectral analyses of samples will also be required to determine the specific cause of disequilibrium within the system.

Geological Background

Uranium mineralisation at Copper Mountain occurs in two distinct geologic environments:

Fracture-controlled uranium mineralisation hosted in Archaean-aged granite, syenite, isolated occurrences along the margins of diabase dikes and in association with meta-sediment inclusions in granite; and

As disseminations in coarse-grained sandstones and coatings on cobbles and boulders in the Tertiary-aged Teepee Trail Formation at the Arrowhead (Little Mo) mine and other localities.

Uranium mineralisation is thought to have resulted through supergene and hydrothermal enrichment processes. In both cases, the source of the uranium is thought to be the granites of the Owl Creek Mountains.

Historical Estimates

While Myriad has determined that the historical estimates described in this news release are relevant to the Copper Mountain Project Area and are reasonably reliable given the authors and circumstances of their preparation, and are suitable for public disclosure, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these historical estimates as an indicator of current mineral resources or mineral reserves at the Project Area. A qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has not done sufficient work to classify any of the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and Myriad is not treating the historical estimates as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. Also, while the Copper Mountain Project Area contains all or most of each deposit referred to, some of the resources referred to may be located outside the current Copper Mountain Project Area. Furthermore, the estimates are decades old and based on drilling data for which the logs are, as of yet, predominantly unavailable. The historical resource estimates, therefore, should not be unduly relied upon.

Inherent limitations of the historical estimates include that the nature of the mineralisation (fracture hosted) makes estimation from drill data less reliable than other deposit types (e.g. those that are thick and uniform). From Myriad's viewpoint, limitations include that the Company has not been able to verify the data itself and that the estimate may be optimistic relative to subsequent work which applied a "delayed fission neutron" (DFN) factor to calculate grades. On the other hand, DFN is controversial, in that the approach is viewed by some experts as too conservative. Nevertheless, it was applied in later resource estimations by Union Pacific relating to Copper Mountain.

In order to verify the historical estimates and potentially re-state them as current resources, a program of digitization of available data is required. This must be followed by re-logging and/or re-drilling to generate new data to the extent necessary that it is comparable with the original data, or new data that can be used to establish the correlation and continuity of geology and grades between boreholes with sufficient confidence to estimate mineral resources.

Qualified Person

The scientific or technical information in this news release respecting the Company's Copper Mountain Project has been approved by George van der Walt, MSc., Pr.Sci.Nat., FGSSA, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. van der Walt is employed by The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd (MSA), a leading geological consultancy providing services to the minerals industry, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. He has more than 20 years industry experience and sufficient relevant experience in the type and style of mineralisation to report on exploration results.

About Myriad Uranium Corp.

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company with an earnable 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA. Copper Mountain hosts several known uranium deposits and historic uranium mines, including the Arrowhead Mine which produced 500,000 lbs of U3O8. Copper Mountain saw extensive drilling and development by Union Pacific during the late 1970s including the development of a mine plan to fuel a planned fleet of California Edison reactors. Operations ceased in 1980 before mining could commence due to falling uranium prices. Approximately 2,000 boreholes have been drilled at Copper Mountain and the Project Area has significant exploration upside. Union Pacific is estimated to have spent C$117 million (2024 dollars) exploring and developing Copper Mountain, generating significant historical resource estimates which are detailed here. The Company also recently acquired, subject to completing a geophysical survey this year, a 100% interest in the Red Basin Uranium Project in New Mexico, which has a near-surface historical resource (non-43-101) at grades from 1,700 to 3,100 ppm with significant upside potential. The announcement can be viewed here. Our Crux Investor overview page including recent interviews can be viewed here. The Company's presentation can be viewed here . News releases regarding historical drilling can be viewed here and here.

Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Gold Inc. For further information, please refer to Myriad's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), contact Myriad by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to Myriad's website at www.myriaduranium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect, including with respect to the Company's business plans respecting the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, the proposed work program on the Company's mineral properties and the potential and economic viability of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

APPENDIX 1: Grade Interval Tables

a) Intervals above 1,000 ppm U3O8 cut-off over >3 feet

Hole ID Chemical Assay Interval (1000 ppm cut-off >3ft) Peak Equivalent Spectral Gamma Probe Interval Peak From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) U3O8

(ppm) U3O8

(%) GT

(ft%) U3O8

(ppm) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) eU3O8

(ppm) eU3O8

(%) GT

(ft%) eU3O8

(ppm) CAN0002

(DD) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 1,000 ppm U3O8 over >3 feet CAN0003

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 1,000 ppm U3O8 over >3 feet CAN0004

(DD) Interval 225.64 229.84 4.20 5337 0.53 2.24 6898 225.66 229.93 4.27 2354 0.24 1.01 3751 Interval 240.64 249.94 9.30 1190 0.12 1.11 2370 240.10 249.61 9.51 1096 0.11 1.04 1515 Interval 253.54 261.74 8.20 2206 0.22 1.81 3726 253.54 261.74 8.20 1510 0.15 1.24 2644 CAN0005

(RC) Interval 390.00 395.00 5.00 2818 0.28 1.41 2818 390.00 395.00 5.00 2186 0.22 1.09 2329 Interval 550.00 560.00 10.00 1520 0.15 1.52 2040 550.00 560.00 10.00 1814 0.18 1.81 2601 CAN0006

(DD) Interval 227.07 230.07 3.00 1364 0.14 0.41 1521 226.32 229.27 2.95 2698 0.27 0.80 3710 Interval 265.35 272.85 7.50 4361 0.44 3.27 8325 265.35 272.90 7.55 5937 0.59 4.48 8060 Interval 312.26 315.16 2.90 1176 0.12 0.34 1176 312.26 315.21 2.95 1878 0.19 0.55 2263 Interval 341.02 355.02 14.00 1408 0.14 1.97 1981 341.12 355.22 14.10 2394 0.24 3.38 5183 Interval 442.20 447.40 5.20 2113 0.21 1.10 4693 441.82 447.06 5.24 3142 0.31 1.65 5219 CAN0007

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 1,000 ppm U3O8 over >3 feet CAN0008

(DD) Interval 278.89 285.39 6.50 2829 0.28 1.84 5660 278.80 285.36 6.56 1871 0.19 1.23 3346 Interval 334.86 349.66 14.80 1964 0.20 2.91 3219 334.89 349.65 14.76 1558 0.16 2.30 2367 CAN0009

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 1,000 ppm U3O8 over >3 feet CAN0011

(RC) Interval 295.00 300.00 5.00 1439 0.14 0.72 1439 295.00 300.00 5.00 356 0.14 0.72 414 Interval 320.00 330.00 10.00 1769 0.18 1.77 1899 320.00 330.00 10.00 277 0.03 0.28 340 Interval 385.00 390.00 5.00 1899 0.19 0.95 1899 385.00 390.00 5.00 684 0.07 0.34 1138 CAN0012

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 1,000 ppm U3O8 over >3 feet CAN0014

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 1,000 ppm U3O8 over >3 feet CAN0016

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 1,000 ppm U3O8 over >3 feet CAN0019

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 1000 ppm U3O8 over >3 feet CAN0021

(RC) Interval 295.00 305.00 10.00 1511 0.15 1.51 2417 295.00 305.00 10.00 1802 0.18 1.80 3870 Interval 330.00 335.00 5.00 1769 0.18 0.88 1769 330.00 335.00 5.00 1141 0.11 0.57 2340 CAN0022

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 1,000 ppm U3O8 over >3 feet CAN0025

(RC) Interval 85.00 90.00 5.00 1158 0.12 0.58 1158 85.00 90.00 5.00 1134 0.11 0.57 2323 CAN0026

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 1,000 ppm U3O8 over >3 feet CAN0029

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 1,000 ppm U3O8 over >3 feet CAN0030

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 1,000 ppm U3O8 over >3 feet CAN0033

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 1,000 ppm U3O8 over >3 feet

Notes:

The interval lengths are "down the hole" and may not represent true width intervals as the exact nature of the mineralization distribution has not been determined yet. However, most of the holes were drilled at an inclination of 50 degrees to test a model that indicates steeply dipping mineralisation. eU3O8 is the radiometric equivalent U3O8 derived from a calibrated total gamma downhole probe. U3O8 is the chemical assay of mineralized split core samples or RC cuttings. Core sampling was conducted at 3 feet intervals, adjusted to minimum of 1 foot, where appropriate. Reverse Circulation sampling was conducted at 5 feet intervals, according to the drilling procedure. Assay interval depths have been adjusted to spectral gamma probe depths, where appropriate. Intervals were composited above a cut-off grade of 1,000 ppm U3O8 over a minimum of 3 feet, with grade below cut-off less than 1 foot being included in the total interval. Abbreviations: DD = Diamond Drill, RC = Reverse Circulation. "High-grade uranium" is defined by the Company as composite results with >1,000 ppm U3O8 and no greater than 1-foot continuous internal dilution.

b) Intervals above 500 ppm U3O8 cut-off over >3 feet

Hole ID Chemical Assay Interval (500 ppm cut-off >3 ft) Equivalent Spectral Gamma Probe Interval From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) U3O8

(ppm) U3O8

(%) GT

(ft%) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) eU3O8

(ppm) eU3O8

(%) GT

(ft%) CAN0002

(DD) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 500 ppm U3O8 over >3 feet CAN0003

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 500 ppm U3O8 over >3 feet CAN0004

(DD) Interval 222.64 234.44 11.80 2369.7 0.24 2.80 222.71 234.52 11.81 1394.6 0.14 1.65 Including 225.64 229.84 4.20 5337.3 0.53 2.24 225.66 229.93 4.27 2354.4 0.24 1.01 Interval 240.64 249.94 9.30 1190.3 0.12 1.11 240.10 249.61 9.51 1095.7 0.11 1.04 Interval 253.54 266.44 12.90 1571.0 0.16 2.03 253.54 266.66 13.12 1115.0 0.11 1.46 Including 253.54 261.74 8.20 2206.0 0.22 1.81 253.54 261.74 8.20 1510.1 0.15 1.24 CAN0005

(RC) Interval 385.00 400.00 15.00 1488.5 0.15 2.23 385.00 400.00 15.00 1086.0 0.11 1.63 Including 390.00 395.00 5.00 2818.3 0.28 1.41 390.00 395.00 5.00 2185.8 0.22 1.09 Interval 545.00 575.00 30.00 941.0 0.09 2.82 545.00 575.00 30.00 1365.1 0.14 4.10 Including 550.00 560.00 10.00 1520.0 0.15 1.52 550.00 560.00 10.00 1813.8 0.18 1.81 CAN0006

(DD) Interval 132.48 139.55 7.08 721.1 0.07 0.51 132.51 139.73 7.22 1703.0 0.17 1.23 Interval 225.57 230.07 4.50 1134.4 0.11 0.51 225.66 230.26 4.60 2102.6 0.21 0.97 Interval 265.35 272.85 7.50 4360.5 0.44 3.27 265.35 272.90 7.55 5936.5 0.59 4.48 Interval 312.26 320.66 8.40 1040.9 0.10 0.87 312.26 320.78 8.52 1733.4 0.17 1.48 Interval 341.02 355.02 14.00 1407.7 0.14 1.97 341.12 355.22 14.10 2393.7 0.24 3.38 Interval 377.86 380.86 3.00 805.4 0.08 0.24 377.86 380.81 2.95 1578.6 0.16 0.47 Interval 408.70 416.80 8.10 660.0 0.07 0.53 408.69 416.89 8.20 1519.0 0.15 1.25 Interval 439.20 449.30 10.10 1364.5 0.14 1.38 439.12 449.36 10.24 2107.2 0.21 2.16 Including 442.20 447.40 5.20 2112.9 0.21 1.10 441.82 447.06 5.24 3142.1 0.31 1.65 Interval 454.30 456.90 2.60 1129.7 0.11 0.29 454.28 456.90 2.62 2276.1 0.23 0.60 CAN0007

(RC) Interval 370.00 375.00 5.00 561.3 0.06 0.28 370.00 375.00 5.00 234.5 0.02 0.12 Interval 455.00 460.00 5.00 758.2 0.08 0.38 455.00 460.00 5.00 864.9 0.09 0.43 Interval 465.00 470.00 5.00 722.8 0.07 0.36 465.00 470.00 5.00 461.3 0.05 0.23 Interval 510.00 520.00 10.00 610.2 0.06 0.61 510.00 520.00 10.00 531.2 0.05 0.53 CAN0008

(DD) Interval 278.89 287.39 8.50 2290.4 0.23 1.95 278.89 287.33 8.44 1509.2 0.15 1.27 Including 278.89 285.39 6.50 2829.4 0.28 1.84 278.80 285.36 6.56 1871.2 0.19 1.23 Interval 317.18 320.48 3.30 1381.1 0.14 0.46 317.18 320.46 3.28 1042.6 0.10 0.34 Interval 332.26 355.66 23.40 1467.0 0.15 3.43 332.26 355.55 23.29 1191.6 0.12 2.78 Including 334.86 349.66 14.80 1964.0 0.20 2.91 334.89 349.65 14.76 1558.2 0.16 2.30 CAN0009

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 500 ppm U3O8 CAN0011

(RC) Interval 200.00 215.00 15.00 699.3 0.07 1.05 200.00 215.00 15.00 303.3 0.03 0.45 Interval 245.00 260.00 15.00 614.0 0.06 0.92 245.00 260.00 15.00 257.9 0.03 0.39 Interval 295.00 330.00 35.00 988.3 0.10 3.46 295.00 330.00 35.00 248.9 0.02 0.87 Including 295.00 300.00 5.00 1438.6 0.14 0.72 295.00 300.00 5.00 355.5 0.04 0.18 Including 320.00 330.00 10.00 1768.8 0.18 1.77 320.00 330.00 10.00 276.6 0.03 0.28 Interval 380.00 395.00 15.00 1095.5 0.11 1.64 380.00 395.00 15.00 398.2 0.04 0.60 Including 385.00 390.00 5.00 1898.5 0.19 0.95 385.00 390.00 5.00 684.3 0.07 0.34 CAN0012

(RC) Interval 330.00 340.00 10.00 633.8 0.06 0.63 330.00 340.00 10.00 540.3 0.05 0.54 Interval 425.00 430.00 5.00 570.7 0.06 0.29 425.00 430.00 5.00 416.9 0.04 0.21 CAN0014

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 500 ppm U3O8 CAN0016

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 500 ppm U3O8 CAN0019

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 500 ppm U3O8 CAN0021

(RC) Interval 295.00 305.00 10.00 1510.6 0.15 1.51 295.00 305.00 10.00 1801.7 0.18 1.80 Interval 330.00 335.00 5.00 1768.8 0.18 0.88 330.00 335.00 5.00 1141.2 0.11 0.57 CAN0022

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 500 ppm U3O8 CAN0025

(RC) Interval 85.00 95.00 10.00 1010.6 0.10 1.01 85.00 95.00 10.00 986.6 0.10 0.99 Including 85.00 90.00 5.00 1158.0 0.12 0.58 85.00 90.00 5.00 1134.1 0.11 0.57 CAN0026

(RC) Interval 265.00 270.00 5.00 496.4 0.05 0.25 265.00 270.00 5.00 361.0 0.04 0.18 CAN0029

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 500 ppm U3O8 CAN0030

(RC) Interval 335.00 340.00 5.00 793.6 0.08 0.40 335.00 340.00 5.00 1056.9 0.11 0.53 Interval 435.00 440.00 5.00 847.8 0.08 0.42 435.00 440.00 5.00 1060.8 0.11 0.53 CAN0033

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 500 ppm U3O8

Notes:

The interval lengths are "down the hole" and may not represent true width intervals as the exact nature of the mineralization distribution has not been determined yet. However, most of the holes were drilled at an inclination of 50 degrees to test a model that indicates steeply dipping mineralisation. eU3O8 is the radiometric equivalent U3O8 derived from a calibrated total gamma downhole probe. U3O8 is the chemical assay of mineralized split core samples or RC cuttings. Core sampling was conducted at 3 feet intervals, adjusted to minimum of 1 foot, where appropriate. Reverse Circulation sampling was conducted at 5 feet intervals, according to the drilling procedure. Assay interval depths have been adjusted to spectral gamma probe depths, where appropriate. Intervals were composited above a cut-off grade of 500 ppm U3O8 over a minimum of 3 feet, with grade below cut-off less than 1 foot being included in the total interval. Abbreviations: DD = Diamond Drill, RC = Reverse Circulation. "High-grade uranium" is defined by the Company as composite results with >1000 ppm U3O8 and no greater than 1-foot continuous internal dilution.

c) Intervals above 200 ppm U3O8 cut-off

Hole ID Chemical Assay Interval (200 ppm cut-off >3 ft) Equivalent Spectral Gamma Probe Interval From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) U3O8

(ppm) U3O8

(%) GT

(ft%) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) eU3O8

(ppm) eU3O8

(%) GT

(ft%) CAN0002

(DD) Interval 267.32 272.62 5.30 337.7 0.03 0.18 267.32 272.90 5.58 342.3 0.03 0.19 Interval 335.22 339.42 4.20 434.3 0.04 0.18 335.22 339.48 4.26 518.0 0.05 0.22 Interval 346.70 350.60 3.90 726.6 0.07 0.28 346.70 350.63 3.93 278.1 0.03 0.11 Interval 358.18 362.68 4.50 302.2 0.03 0.14 358.18 362.77 4.59 339.2 0.03 0.16 CAN0003

(RC) Interval 285.00 290.00 5.00 266.5 0.03 0.13 285.00 290.00 5.00 540.1 0.05 0.27 Interval 335.00 350.00 15.00 205.2 0.02 0.31 335.00 350.00 15.00 392.0 0.04 0.59 Interval 355.00 360.00 5.00 226.4 0.02 0.11 355.00 360.00 5.00 367.9 0.04 0.18 Interval 415.00 420.00 5.00 331.4 0.03 0.17 No SGR values available CAN0004

(DD) Interval 222.64 266.44 43.80 1430.2 0.14 6.26 222.71 266.66 43.95 1073.4 0.11 4.72 Including 225.64 229.84 4.20 5337.3 0.53 2.24 225.66 229.93 4.27 2354.4 0.24 1.01 Including 240.64 249.94 9.30 1190.3 0.12 1.11 240.10 249.61 9.51 1095.7 0.11 1.04 Including 253.54 261.74 8.20 2206.0 0.22 1.81 253.54 261.74 8.20 1510.1 0.15 1.24 Interval 277.82 293.02 15.20 351.0 0.04 0.53 277.82 292.90 15.08 314.9 0.03 0.47 Interval 304.38 308.88 4.50 393.7 0.04 0.18 304.38 308.98 4.60 479.6 0.05 0.22 CAN0005

(RC) Interval 340.00 350.00 10.00 299.5 0.03 0.30 340.00 350.00 10.00 295.7 0.03 0.30 Interval 385.00 405.00 20.00 1166.8 0.12 2.33 385.00 405.00 20.00 844.1 0.08 1.69 1.41 Including 390.00 395.00 5.00 2818.3 0.28 390.00 395.00 5.00 2185.8 0.22 1.09 Interval 410.00 420.00 10.00 208.0 0.02 0.21 410.00 420.00 10.00 225.2 0.02 0.23 Interval 515.00 520.00 5.00 470.5 0.05 0.24 515.00 520.00 5.00 182.2 0.02 0.09 Interval 525.00 530.00 5.00 338.4 0.03 0.17 525.00 530.00 5.00 269.8 0.03 0.13 3.02 Interval 545.00 585.00 40.00 756.2 0.08 545.00 585.00 40.00 1110.2 0.11 4.44 Including 550.00 560.00 10.00 1520.0 0.15 1.52 550.00 560.00 10.00 1813.8 0.18 1.81 CAN0006

(DD) Interval 130.55 143.05 12.50 556.9 0.06 0.70 130.54 143.01 12.47 1285.8 0.13 1.60 Interval 149.25 153.70 4.45 660.7 0.07 0.29 149.24 153.83 4.59 851.1 0.09 0.39 Interval 173.51 181.21 7.70 451.1 0.05 0.35 173.51 181.38 7.87 1606.6 0.16 1.26 Interval 223.37 232.07 8.70 765.4 0.08 0.67 223.37 232.22 8.85 1389.3 0.14 1.23 Including 227.07 230.07 3.00 1364.3 0.14 0.41 226.98 229.93 2.95 2581.7 0.26 0.76 Interval 265.35 272.85 7.50 4360.5 0.44 3.27 265.35 272.90 7.55 5936.5 0.59 4.48 Interval 290.94 293.94 3.00 1238.2 0.12 0.37 290.94 293.89 2.95 1680.5 0.17 0.50 Interval 303.07 326.57 23.50 578.5 0.06 1.36 303.07 326.69 23.62 1003.6 0.10 2.37 Including 312.87 321.27 8.40 1040.9 0.10 0.87 312.26 320.78 8.52 1733.4 0.17 1.48 2.35 Interval 335.22 361.02 25.80 912.3 0.09 335.22 361.13 25.91 1800.9 0.18 4.67 Including 341.02 355.02 14.00 1407.7 0.14 1.97 341.12 355.22 14.10 2393.7 0.24 3.38 Interval 374.58 382.18 7.60 540.0 0.05 0.41 374.58 382.12 7.54 1217.2 0.12 0.92 Interval 408.70 416.80 8.10 660.0 0.07 0.53 408.69 416.89 8.20 1519.0 0.15 1.25 Interval 439.20 456.90 17.70 999.1 0.10 1.77 439.19 456.90 17.71 1781.9 0.18 3.16 Including 442.20 447.40 5.20 2112.9 0.21 1.10 441.82 447.06 5.24 3142.1 0.31 1.65 CAN0007

(RC) Interval 312.25 317.25 5.00 333.7 0.03 0.17 312.26 317.18 4.92 363.4 0.04 0.18 Interval 365.00 375.00 10.00 387.4 0.04 0.39 365.00 375.00 10.00 167.5 0.02 0.17 Interval 455.00 460.00 5.00 758.2 0.08 0.38 455.00 460.00 5.00 864.9 0.09 0.43 Interval 465.00 470.00 5.00 722.8 0.07 0.36 465.00 470.00 5.00 461.3 0.05 0.23 Interval 480.00 485.00 5.00 365.6 0.04 0.18 480.00 485.00 5.00 336.1 0.03 0.17 Interval 510.00 525.00 15.00 494.9 0.05 0.74 510.00 525.00 15.00 450.0 0.05 0.68 Interval 535.00 540.00 5.00 372.6 0.04 0.19 535.00 540.00 5.00 670.3 0.07 0.34 CAN0008

(DD) Interval 221.35 227.35 6.00 340.8 0.03 0.20 221.35 227.30 5.95 305.2 0.03 0.18 Interval 277.49 287.39 9.90 2024.9 0.20 2.00 277.49 287.33 9.84 1509.2 0.15 1.49 Including 278.89 285.39 6.50 2829.4 0.28 1.84 278.80 285.36 6.56 1871.2 0.19 1.23 Interval 317.18 320.48 3.30 1381.1 0.14 0.46 317.18 320.46 3.28 1042.6 0.10 0.34 Interval 332.26 355.66 23.40 1467.0 0.15 3.43 332.26 355.55 23.29 1191.6 0.12 2.78 Including 334.86 349.66 14.80 1964.0 0.20 2.91 334.89 349.65 14.76 1558.2 0.16 2.30 Interval 523.84 526.84 3.00 219.3 0.02 0.07 523.84 526.84 3.00 176.5 0.02 0.05 Interval 553.34 558.54 5.20 466.9 0.05 0.24 553.34 558.58 5.24 399.0 0.04 0.21 CAN0009

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 200 ppm U3O8 over >3 feet CAN0011

(RC) Interval 200.00 275.00 75.00 435.0 0.04 3.26 200.00 275.00 75.00 254.0 0.03 1.91 Interval 295.00 300.00 5.00 1438.6 0.14 0.72 295.00 300.00 5.00 355.5 0.14 0.72 Interval 290.00 345.00 55.00 780.5 0.08 4.29 290.00 345.00 55.00 238.2 0.02 1.31 Including 320.00 330.00 10.00 1768.8 0.18 1.77 320.00 330.00 10.00 276.6 0.18 1.77 Interval 350.00 355.00 5.00 219.3 0.02 0.11 350.00 355.00 5.00 186.8 0.02 0.09 Interval 360.00 365.00 5.00 373.8 0.04 0.19 360.00 365.00 5.00 250.2 0.03 0.13 Interval 370.00 395.00 25.00 796.0 0.08 1.99 370.00 395.00 25.00 321.2 0.03 0.80 Including 385.00 390.00 5.00 1898.5 0.19 0.95 385.00 390.00 5.00 684.3 0.07 0.34 CAN0012

(RC) Interval 330.00 340.00 10.00 633.8 0.06 0.63 330.00 340.00 10.00 540.3 0.05 0.54 Interval 360.00 365.00 5.00 225.2 0.02 0.11 360.00 365.00 5.00 127.0 0.01 0.06 Interval 370.00 375.00 5.00 204.0 0.02 0.10 370.00 375.00 5.00 70.3 0.01 0.04 Interval 425.00 435.00 10.00 399.2 0.04 0.40 425.00 435.00 10.00 283.4 0.03 0.28 Interval 445.00 450.00 5.00 237.0 0.02 0.12 445.00 450.00 5.00 48.6 0.00 0.02 CAN0014

(RC) Interval 555.00 565.00 10.00 260.0 0.03 0.26 555.00 565.00 10.00 490.2 0.05 0.49 Interval 570.00 575.00 5.00 217.0 0.02 0.11 570.00 575.00 5.00 952.2 0.10 0.48 Interval 695.00 700.00 5.00 316.0 0.03 0.16 No SGR values available CAN0016

(RC) Interval 535.00 540.00 5.00 205.2 0.02 0.10 535.00 540.00 5.00 156.3 0.02 0.08 CAN0019

(RC) Interval 215.00 220.00 5.00 370.3 0.04 0.19 215.00 220.00 5.00 193.4 0.02 0.10 Interval 225.00 230.00 5.00 213.4 0.02 0.11 225.00 230.00 5.00 376.1 0.04 0.19 Interval 255.00 260.00 5.00 229.9 0.02 0.11 255.00 260.00 5.00 399.0 0.04 0.20 Interval 270.00 280.00 10.00 336.1 0.03 0.34 270.00 280.00 10.00 590.2 0.06 0.59 Interval 295.00 305.00 10.00 304.8 0.03 0.30 295.00 305.00 10.00 506.1 0.05 0.51 Interval 585.00 590.00 5.00 370.3 0.04 0.19 585.00 590.00 5.00 574.2 0.06 0.29 CAN0021

(RC) Interval 127.50 132.50 5.00 319.6 0.03 0.16 127.59 132.51 4.92 320.3 0.03 0.16 Interval 225.00 230.00 5.00 327.8 0.03 0.16 225.00 230.00 5.00 242.3 0.02 0.12 Interval 295.00 315.00 20.00 926.9 0.09 1.85 295.00 315.00 20.00 1047.0 0.10 2.09 Including 295.00 305.00 10.00 1510.6 0.15 1.51 295.00 305.00 10.00 1801.7 0.18 1.80 Interval 320.00 340.00 20.00 613.2 0.06 1.23 320.00 340.00 20.00 535.5 0.05 1.07 Including 330.00 335.00 5.00 1768.8 0.18 0.88 330.00 335.00 5.00 1141.2 0.11 0.57 CAN0022

(RC) Intervals below applied cut-off grade of 200 ppm U3O8 over >3 feet CAN0025

(RC) Interval 80.00 100.00 20.00 669.5 0.07 1.34 80.00 100.00 20.00 663.3 0.07 1.33 Including 85.00 90.00 5.00 1158.0 0.12 0.58 85.00 90.00 5.00 1134.1 0.11 0.57 Interval 265.00 270.00 5.00 219.3 0.02 0.11 265.00 270.00 5.00 207.9 0.02 0.10 Interval 285.00 290.00 5.00 257.1 0.03 0.13 285.00 290.00 5.00 477.7 0.05 0.24 CAN0026

(RC) Interval 205.00 215.00 10.00 279.5 0.03 0.28 205.00 215.00 10.00 233.2 0.02 0.23 Interval 240.00 250.00 10.00 192.2 0.02 0.19 240.00 250.00 10.00 173.1 0.02 0.17 Interval 265.00 275.00 10.00 356.7 0.04 0.36 265.00 275.00 10.00 273.8 0.03 0.27 Interval 280.00 290.00 10.00 316.6 0.03 0.32 280.00 290.00 10.00 441.1 0.04 0.44 Interval 295.00 305.00 10.00 207.5 0.02 0.21 295.00 305.00 10.00 208.9 0.02 0.21 CAN0029

(RC) Interval 260.00 300.00 40.00 309.1 0.03 1.24 260.00 300.00 40.00 406.4 0.04 1.63 CAN0030

(RC) Interval 210.00 235.00 25.00 239.6 0.02 0.60 210.00 235.00 25.00 282.3 0.03 0.71 Interval 330.00 350.00 20.00 417.4 0.04 0.83 330.00 350.00 20.00 700.2 0.07 1.40 Interval 360.00 365.00 5.00 209.9 0.02 0.10 360.00 365.00 5.00 179.8 0.02 0.09 Interval 385.00 420.00 35.00 191.0 0.02 0.67 385.00 420.00 35.00 292.6 0.03 1.02 Interval 435.00 445.00 10.00 527.1 0.05 0.53 435.00 445.00 10.00 590.5 0.06 0.59 CAN0033

(RC) Interval 390.00 395.00 5.00 212.3 0.02 0.11 390.00 395.00 5.00 408.8 0.04 0.20 Interval 415.00 435.00 20.00 282.7 0.03 0.57 415.00 435.00 20.00 361.9 0.04 0.72

Notes:

The interval lengths are "down the hole" and may not represent true width intervals as the exact nature of the mineralization distribution has not been determined yet. However, most of the holes were drilled at an inclination of 50 degrees to test a model that indicates steeply dipping mineralisation. eU3O8 is the radiometric equivalent U3O8 derived from a calibrated total gamma downhole probe. U3O8 is the chemical assay of mineralized split core samples or RC cuttings. Core sampling was conducted at 3 feet intervals, adjusted to minimum of 1 foot, where appropriate. Reverse Circulation sampling was conducted at 5 feet intervals, according to the drilling procedure. Assay interval depths have been adjusted to spectral gamma probe depths, where appropriate. Intervals were composited above a cut-off grade of 200 ppm U3O8 over a minimum of 3 feet, with grade below cut-off less than 1 foot being included in the total interval. Abbreviations: DD = Diamond Drill, RC = Reverse Circulation. "High-grade uranium" is defined by the Company as composite results with >1000 ppm U3O8 and no greater than 1-foot continuous internal dilution.

