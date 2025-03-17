Electric Royalties Ltd.: Electric Royalties Announces Appointment of Craig Lindsay as Chairman of the Board

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announced that current board member Craig Lindsay has been appointed Chair of the Board following the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held on March 14, 2025. Mr. Lindsay has been an independent director of Electric Royalties since 2016. He succeeds Marchand Snyman, who has served as a director and Chair of the Board since 2020.

Mr. Lindsay has more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance, venture capital and public company management and is the Managing Director of Arbutus Grove Capital Inc. He was the Founder and CEO of Otis Gold Corp. until its merger with Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX:EXN) in April 2020 and prior thereto was the Founder and CEO of Magnum Uranium Corp., leading its development and eventual sale to Energy Fuels Inc. (TSX:EFR). He is a current director of Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV), Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX:EXN), VR Resources Ltd. (TSXV:VRR) and Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNAG).

"I am pleased to take on this new role at a critical juncture for Electric Royalties," said Mr. Lindsay. "As the world intensifies its focus on transitioning to sustainable energy, metals like copper and graphite are not only essential to this shift but are also increasingly recognized as strategic assets vital to national security. I am eager to work alongside my fellow board members and management team dedicated to advance its diversified royalty portfolio that enables the responsible supply of these critical metals for a greener and more secure future."

Retiring director Marchand Snyman stated, "Electric Royalties has experienced significant growth since its inception and this success is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our CEO, Brendan Yurik, and the entire team. I am excited to witness the continued success and growth that lies ahead."

Brendan Yurik, CEO and director of Electric Royalties, said, "On behalf of the entire Board, I'd like to thank Marchand for his invaluable contributions over the past five years. Marchand was instrumental in helping us navigate complex transactions that resulted in the rapid growth of our portfolio of 42 royalties. I am personally appreciative of his partnership and mentorship, and I wish him the best in his next endeavors.

"I would also like to extend my sincere congratulations to Craig on his appointment as board chair. Craig has provided expert guidance since the inception of our Company, and I look forward to continuing our collaboration as we strive to enhance shareholder value."

At the Company's annual meeting of shareholders, Bob Schafer, Stefan Gleason, Brendan Yurik and Craig Lindsay were re-elected as directors, and all resolutions described in the Company's Information Circular dated January 24, 2025 and filed on SEDAR+ were approved by shareholders.

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 43 royalties in lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper across the world. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades toward a decarbonized global economy.

