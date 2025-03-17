MHP and American Global Strategies partner to strengthen global expansion and food security

KYIV, Ukraine, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MHP, a leading international food and agri company, is strengthening its global strategy by partnering with American Global Strategies (AGS), a U.S. consulting firm led by former National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien. The goal of this collaboration is to reinforce food security in the international market.

In times of geopolitical uncertainty, the expertise and strategic insights of AGS will be instrumental in strengthening MHP's global standing and expanding its export potential. It will not only benefit MHP, but also contribute to regional food security by ensuring stable and resilient supply chains.

This collaboration marks a key step in MHP's transformation into an international food and culinary company, unlocking new opportunities for integration into global markets and enhancing food security worldwide.

With 25 years of leadership in the food industry, MHP has grown into a global powerhouse, exporting products to over 80 countries and overseeing 360,000 hectares of farmland across 12 regions in Ukraine. The company employs 36,000 people and operates across agriculture, food production, and retail, with production facilities in Ukraine and Southeast Europe, as well as subsidiaries in the Netherlands, the UK, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and EU countries.

As Europe's #1 poultry producer, according to Watt Poultry's Top Companies ranking, MHP maintains strict quality control through 37 advanced laboratories, performing over 11,000 tests daily to ensure product safety and consistency. MHP's approach to food production is rooted in quality and innovation.

About American Global Strategies

American Global Strategies (AGS) is a strategic consulting firm specializing in geopolitical risk assessment, international business strategy, defense, and security consulting. Founded by Robert C. O'Brien, former U.S. National Security Advisor, AGS helps businesses, governments, and organizations navigate complex global challenges, ensuring resilient operations and sustainable growth.

With deep expertise in international affairs, defense policy, and economic strategy, AGS advises clients across key sectors, including aerospace, defense, technology, energy, and finance. The firm's insights and strategic guidance help companies to expand their global footprint, mitigate risks, and enhance their competitive edge in an increasingly volatile world.

AGS's leadership team includes former senior U.S. government officials and military experts, bringing decades of experience in foreign policy, national security, and international trade. Through tailored advisory services, AGS empowers its partners to thrive in today's evolving global landscape.

About MHP

MHP is a publicly listed (London Stock Exchange) international food and agri company, producing high-quality healthy food products that enhance consumers' lives. The company operates in agriculture, food production, and retail, with manufacturing facilities in Ukraine and the Balkans, as well as subsidiaries in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other EU countries.

MHP employs over 36,000 people in Ukraine and abroad and is ranked among the top 10 employers in Ukraine, according to Forbes Ukraine. The company exports its products to more than 80 countries worldwide and manages a land bank of 360,000 hectares across 12 regions in Ukraine.

During the full-scale war, MHP sees its mission as supporting the economy and food security of Ukraine. The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector and is also one of the top 5 largest investors in the country.

As a culinary company, MHP develops over 15 product brands, including Qualiko, Sultanah, ?ssilah, Nasha Ryaba, Apetytna, Lehko!, Bashchynskyi, Skott Smeat, RyabChick, and others.

To ensure that Ukrainians always have access to high-quality and delicious food, the company, together with its partners, develops several retail chains: MeatMarket stores, Fresh Food, Nasha Ryaba and Döner Market restaurants, which offer tasty and safe fast food.

MHP in Ukraine, in collaboration with its strategic partner, the Charitable Foundation MHP - GROMADI, is actively engaged in community development, making communities more desirable places to live, while also supporting those in greatest need.

MHP in Ukraine is fostering the MHP Standing Together program, which provides personalized assistance and comprehensive support to military personnel, veterans, their families, and those awaiting the return of their loved ones from the frontlines.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.

