Big Interview Initiative Helps Federal Employees Transition Faster While Reducing Government Spending and Boosting State Economies

In response to recent federal workforce reductions, Big Interview , the leader in AI-powered job training and interview coaching, is launching a new initiative designed to help laid-off federal employees transition into new private-sector jobs faster, reducing the financial burden on Unemployment Insurance (UI) systems and easing the strain on taxpayer dollars.

A Commitment to Economic Impact and ROI

With the national average weekly UI benefit at $442.96 and an average unemployment duration of 22 weeks, each displaced worker costs almost $10,000 in UI benefits alone.

By cutting job search time by 4-5 weeks, Big Interview's platform helps job seekers return to the workforce faster, leading to substantial savings for state and federal budgets.

If 300,000 federal employees exit the workforce, helping just 1 in 6 secure a job four weeks faster with Big Interview could save an estimated $88 million in Unemployment Insurance (UI) costs-a significant win for workers, states, and the economy.

Proven Impact

Big Interview's proven model has already delivered results, working with 10 state workforce development agencies to accelerate job placements and reduce reliance on UI systems. This results-driven approach aligns with the national focus on reducing government spending by decreasing long-term dependency on publicly funded benefits programs.

In Maryland, over 60,000 job seekers have used Big Interview to land jobs an average of 4-5 weeks sooner, resulting in a reduction of UI claims and decreased fiscal pressure on the state budget.

Leadership Perspective

"We believe in supporting workforce reintegration while prioritizing economic responsibility," said Steve Ruder, Vice President at Big Interview. "This initiative is a win-win: helping hardworking Americans transition to new careers while delivering measurable ROI for taxpayers and reducing government spending."

An Opportunity for States to Reduce Costs

With over 2 million federal employees possibly impacted by recent changes, states have the opportunity to reduce UI costs, shorten unemployment durations, and strengthen their local economies by partnering with Big Interview.

"We're not just investing in people, we're investing in economic recovery and accountability," said Alex Andrei, CEO of Big Interview. "Using technology to streamline the transition process, we ensure that tax dollars are spent effectively, with maximum impact."

Call to Action

For Federal Employees: Take the next step in your career transition with six months of free access to Big Interview's comprehensive job training and coaching platform.

For State Workforce Agencies: If your state is not yet partnered with Big Interview, contact us today to explore how this cost-effective , scalable solution will help reduce UI costs, accelerate job placements, and strengthen local economies.

For more information about Big Interview's impact on reducing government spending and accelerating workforce reintegration, visit our website.

About Big Interview:

Big Interview is an industry-leading online platform designed to help job seekers of all backgrounds build confidence and master their interview skills. Combining expert video lessons with AI-driven interview practice, Big Interview provides users with personalized feedback, real-time coaching, and tailored training for various industries and experience levels. Trusted by 10 state workforce agencies and over 700 higher education institutions, Big Interview has served more than 2 million job seekers. Big Interview is used by Fortune 500 companies, non-profits, workforce agencies, universities, and government organizations to help job seekers secure employment 5X faster than the national average.



Contact Information

Steve Ruder

Vice President

steve@biginterview.com

(888) 734-4455 Ext 707

SOURCE: Big Interview

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire