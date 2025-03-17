KBX Logistics and Optimal Dynamics Partner to Revolutionize Freight Planning Automation

Optimal Dynamics' platform modernizes tech stack, automates planning, and optimizes dedicated fleet operations

KBX Logistics , a Koch company and global transportation leader, has partnered with Optimal Dynamics to modernize its dedicated fleet operations. This strategic collaboration marks a significant advancement in KBX's journey toward digital transformation, dramatically reducing manual processes and positioning the company for greater efficiency and profitability.

"Since the start of KBX Logistics, we've sought a solution capable of automating our complex and highly manual dedicated fleet freight planning operations," said Tracy Reiss, Sr. Vice President of Transportation at KBX Logistics. "Optimal Dynamics provides not just advanced automation but also critical capabilities around data quality and assurance, addressing key gaps we identified. Their platform represents the future - system-to-system communication allowing for dynamically assigned optimized freight."

Optimal Dynamics' powerful automation platform integrates directly with KBX's proprietary Transportation Management System (TMS), seamlessly handling everything from year-out strategic planning to real-time operational decisions. Each day, the engine runs hundreds of simulations evaluating millions of potential decisions to dynamically assign the right loads to the dedicated fleet and efficiently construct driver tours. This process significantly enhances service quality, maximizes fleet utilization, and reduces operational costs.

"KBX Logistics operates one of the industry's largest dedicated transportation networks, and Optimal Dynamics is uniquely equipped to automate and optimize it at scale," said Daniel Powell, CEO of Optimal Dynamics. "Our solution not only shows KBX how to efficiently run their fleets, but how to strategically model them. With deep expertise in network optimization and decades of direct experience in transportation and logistics, Optimal Dynamics is delivering a smarter, holistic approach to fleet operations."

KBX will also leverage Optimal Dynamics' scenario modeling and analysis capabilities to strategically guide business decisions, from fleet expansions to network strategy and contract negotiations, further strengthening network resilience and adaptability in an evolving market.

Those attending the Annual TCA Truckload 2025 Conference this week in Phoenix, Arizona, can visit Optimal Dynamics at booth #601 for a live demo of their Decision Automation Platform.

About KBX Logistics

KBX Logistics, a Koch company and global leader in transportation, offers world-class, technology-driven capabilities across all modes of managed freight and transportation asset management. KBX is uniquely positioned to meet the challenges shippers face, leveraging decades of firsthand experience and data-driven insights from a large, diverse, and global business network. By building mutually beneficial partnerships and innovative technology, KBX creates a competitive advantage for its customers and meets the growing need for cost-effective and reliable supply chain solutions. For more information on KBX Logistics, visit www.kbx.com .

About Optimal Dynamics

Optimal Dynamics is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art decision intelligence solutions to the transportation industry. The byproduct of 40 years of R&D at Princeton University, the company leverages its proprietary decision intelligence engine to deliver a comprehensive operating system to automate and optimize strategic and operational decisions for truckload operators. Optimal Dynamics is headquartered in New York City and is backed by marquee investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, The Westly Group and Activate Capital. Learn more at www.optimaldynamics.com .

