Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Q4 revenue increases 31% to $3.1 million

4Q gross profit increases to $2.0 million, or 65% of total revenue

267% increase in 2024 shareholders' equity compared to 2023

Company expanded Nova Ortho and Spine footprint and enhanced patient volume in 2024

Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTC PINK:CDIX) announced today financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Alex Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "In the fourth quarter we reported 31% revenue growth with 65% gross margins and strong adjusted EBITDA, capping off a year of solid execution delivering world class care to our patients. We opened two new Nova Ortho and Spine locations during the year: Our Valdosta, Georgia location, opened in February 2024, is our first location outside the state of Florida, and our Orlando location, opened in July, establishes Nova Ortho and Spine in a major metropolitan area with greater population density and higher patient traffic. Our patient volume improved throughout the year, and we expect to continue growing our patient network as we expand into new locations.

"That said, this year was not without its challenges," Mr. Cunningham continued. "Hurricane Helene forced us to halt operations across all Nova Ortho and Spine locations in Florida for multiple weeks in September. Additionally, we recognized one-time, non-cash adjustments in the first three quarters of 2024 totaling $2.8 million to better align revenue with 2024 annualized claim settlement realization rates. It is important to note that our 2024 non-GAAP adjusted revenue, which excludes these non-cash adjustments, was $11.1 million.

"Looking forward, demand is as strong as it has ever been at our clinics, and we continue to explore acquisition opportunities to further broaden our footprint. Our balance sheet is significantly improved with shareholders' equity increasing 267% compared to 2023, and we are well positioned to capitalize on the many opportunities that we're seeing in the market to drive growth and value in fiscal 2025," Mr. Cunningham concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023)

Total revenue increased 31% to $3,120,710

Gross profit increased to $2,020,847, or 65% of total revenue

Income from continuing operations decreased 20% to $332,147

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 20% to $579,370

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs increased 85% to $894,202

Balance Sheet Highlights (December 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023)

37% increase in cash to $1,188,185

15% increase in total assets to $23,925,679

267% increase in shareholders' equity to $2,685,169

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a unique targeted healthcare holding company focused on locating, acquiring, and building middle market, niche companies, primarily in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management. Fundamental to the Cardiff Lexington strategy is the service-based partnership culture which emphasizes core values, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

A substantial majority of the Company's revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, which operates a group of regional primary specialty and ancillary care facilities throughout Florida and Georgia that provide traumatic injury victims with a full range of diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultation services.

For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cardiff Lexington Corporation prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In addition to GAAP disclosures, this document contains financial information and measures considered to be "non-GAAP". These non-GAAP measures can be used in order to gain a more complete and accurate understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute to GAAP financial measures.

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023

Unaudited Audited For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2024 2023 (Restated) 2024 2023 (Restated) Total revenue $ 3,120,710 $ 2,376,502 $ 8,270,126 $ 11,853,266 Total cost of sales 1,099,863 971,217 3,841,628 3,560,624 Gross profit 2,020,847 1,405,285 4,428,498 8,292,642 Operating expenses Depreciation expense 3,365 9,412 13,461 20,777 Selling, general and administrative 1,440,835 981,209 4,063,816 3,076,820 Stock compensation expense 244,500 0 544,725 0 Total operating expenses 1,688,700 990,621 4,622,002 3,097,597 (Loss) income from continuing operations 332,147 414,664 (193,504 ) 5,195,045 Other income (expense): Other expense (642 ) (49,999 ) (5,362 ) (49,795 ) Gain on debt refinance, forgiveness and settlement 0 115,058 78,834 115,448 Penalties and fees 0 (5,000 ) (1,330 ) (53,000 ) Interest expense (1,241,847 ) (192,568 ) (3,045,504 ) (1,956,266 ) Amortization of debt discounts 0 (41,854 ) (24,821 ) (136,518 ) Total other expense (1,242,489 ) (174,363 ) (2,998,183 ) (2,080,131 ) Net (loss) income before discontinued operations (910,342 ) 240,301 (3,191,687 ) 3,114,914 Loss from discontinued operations 0 6,485 (111,312 ) (86,520 ) Net (loss) income $ (910,342 ) $ 246,786 $ (3,302,999 ) $ 3,028,394

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023

December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS (Restated) Current assets Cash $ 1,188,185 $ 866,943 Accounts receivable-net 15,934,490 13,305,254 Prepaid and other current assets 89,901 5,000 Total current assets 17,212,576 14,177,197 Property and equipment, net 21,198 34,661 Land 540,000 540,000 Goodwill 5,666,608 5,666,608 Right of use - assets 406,950 289,062 Due from related party 4,979 4,979 Other assets 73,368 33,304 Total assets $ 23,925,679 $ 20,745,811 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND DEFICIENCY IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expense $ 1,379,760 $ 2,047,131 Accrued expenses - related parties 4,553,057 4,733,057 Accrued interest 429,200 620,963 Right of use - liability 223,330 157,669 Due to director and officer 0 120,997 Notes - current portion 312,180 15,977 Line of credit 8,645,991 2,120,100 Convertible notes payable, net of debt discounts of $0 and $24,821, respectively 105,000 3,807,030 Net liabilities of discontinued operations 238,285 237,643 Total current liabilities 15,886,803 13,860,567 Other liabilities Notes payable 251,725 144,666 Operating lease liability - long term 185,877 119,056 Total liabilities 16,324,405 14,124,289 Mezzanine equity Redeemable Series N Senior Convertible Preferred Stock1 - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 921,636 and 868,056 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 3,339,317 3,891,439 Redeemable Series R Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 5,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $1,200, 0 and 165 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 0 307,980 Redeemable Series X Senior Convertible Preferred Stock2 - 5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00 par value; 397,464 and 375,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 1,576,788 1,690,685 Total Mezzanine Equity 4,916,105 5,890,104 Stockholders' equity Series B Preferred Stock3 - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 1,279,867 and 2,139,478 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 5,119,468 8,557,912 Series C Preferred Stock3 - 500 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 74 and 123 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 296 492 Series E Preferred Stock3 - 1,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 175,375 and 155,750 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 701,500 623,000 Series F-1 Preferred Stock3 - 50,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 3,875 and 35,752 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 15,500 143,008 Series I Preferred Stock3 - 15,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 10,469,092 and 14,885,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 41,876,368 59,540,000 Series J Preferred Stock3 - 2,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 0 and 1,713,584 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 0 6,854,336 Series L Preferred Stock3 - 400,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 319,493 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 1,277,972 1,277,972 Series Y Senior Convertible Preferred Stock4 - 1,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 979,125 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 3,916,500 0 Common Stock; 7,500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value; 15,300,475 and 14,555,601 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 15,300 25 Additional paid-in capital 22,711,350 -7,581,212 Accumulated deficit -72,949,085 -68,684,115 Total stockholders' equity 2,685,169 731418 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 23,925,679 $ 20,745,811

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023

The following table reconciles Net (loss) income before discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) to EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)

Unaudited Audited For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (Restated) 2024 2023 (Restated) EBITDA (1) Net (loss) income before discontinued operations $ (910,342 ) $ 240,301 $ (3,191,687 ) $ 3,114,914 Add: Interest 1,241,847 192,568 3,045,504 1,956,266 Taxes 0 0 0 0 Depreciation 3,365 9,412 13,461 20,777 Amortization 0 41,854 24,821 136,518 EBITDA (1) $ 334,870 $ 484,135 $ (107,901 ) $ 5,228,475 Adjusted EBITDA (2) EBITDA $ 334,870 $ 484,135 $ (107,901 ) $ 5,228,475 Add: Change in estimate for settlement realization rate 0 0 1,650,474 0 Stock compensation expense for shares issued 244,500 0 544,725 0 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 579,370 $ 484,135 $ 2,087,298 $ 5,228,475 (1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as Earnings Before Interest, Income Tax, Depreciation and Amortization. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of EBITDA plus non-recurring and non-cash charges. Adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs (3) Adjusted EBITDA $ 579,370 $ 484,135 $ 2,087,298 $ 5,228,475 Add: Scaling and restructuring costs for business growth 284,252 0 764,778 0 Acquisition related costs 30,581 0 30,581 0 Adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs (3) $ 894,202 $ 484,135 $ 2,882,657 $ 5,228,475 (3) Adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of Adjusted EBITDA plus other non-recurring costs.

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 GAAP Revenue $ 3,120,710

$ 8,270,126

Adjustments to Claim Settlement Realization Rate - 2,849,629 Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue 3,120,710 11,119,755

The adjustment to claim settlement realization rate recorded in Q1 $339,834, Q2 $859,321 and Q3 $1,650,474 SOURCE: Cardiff Lexington Corporation

