Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Explosives Potenzial: Diese Aktie könnte durch diese News JETZT durch die Decke gehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A400D3 | ISIN: US14146R6018 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
17.03.2025 13:02 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

  • Q4 revenue increases 31% to $3.1 million

  • 4Q gross profit increases to $2.0 million, or 65% of total revenue

  • 267% increase in 2024 shareholders' equity compared to 2023

  • Company expanded Nova Ortho and Spine footprint and enhanced patient volume in 2024

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2025 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTC PINK:CDIX) announced today financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Alex Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "In the fourth quarter we reported 31% revenue growth with 65% gross margins and strong adjusted EBITDA, capping off a year of solid execution delivering world class care to our patients. We opened two new Nova Ortho and Spine locations during the year: Our Valdosta, Georgia location, opened in February 2024, is our first location outside the state of Florida, and our Orlando location, opened in July, establishes Nova Ortho and Spine in a major metropolitan area with greater population density and higher patient traffic. Our patient volume improved throughout the year, and we expect to continue growing our patient network as we expand into new locations.

"That said, this year was not without its challenges," Mr. Cunningham continued. "Hurricane Helene forced us to halt operations across all Nova Ortho and Spine locations in Florida for multiple weeks in September. Additionally, we recognized one-time, non-cash adjustments in the first three quarters of 2024 totaling $2.8 million to better align revenue with 2024 annualized claim settlement realization rates. It is important to note that our 2024 non-GAAP adjusted revenue, which excludes these non-cash adjustments, was $11.1 million.

"Looking forward, demand is as strong as it has ever been at our clinics, and we continue to explore acquisition opportunities to further broaden our footprint. Our balance sheet is significantly improved with shareholders' equity increasing 267% compared to 2023, and we are well positioned to capitalize on the many opportunities that we're seeing in the market to drive growth and value in fiscal 2025," Mr. Cunningham concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023)

  • Total revenue increased 31% to $3,120,710

  • Gross profit increased to $2,020,847, or 65% of total revenue

  • Income from continuing operations decreased 20% to $332,147

  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 20% to $579,370

  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs increased 85% to $894,202

Balance Sheet Highlights (December 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023)

  • 37% increase in cash to $1,188,185

  • 15% increase in total assets to $23,925,679

  • 267% increase in shareholders' equity to $2,685,169

-----

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a unique targeted healthcare holding company focused on locating, acquiring, and building middle market, niche companies, primarily in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management. Fundamental to the Cardiff Lexington strategy is the service-based partnership culture which emphasizes core values, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

A substantial majority of the Company's revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, which operates a group of regional primary specialty and ancillary care facilities throughout Florida and Georgia that provide traumatic injury victims with a full range of diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultation services.

For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cardiff Lexington Corporation prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In addition to GAAP disclosures, this document contains financial information and measures considered to be "non-GAAP". These non-GAAP measures can be used in order to gain a more complete and accurate understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute to GAAP financial measures.

Cardiff Lexington Investor Relations
investorsrelations@cardifflexington.com
(800) 628-2100 ext. 705

or

IMS Investor Relations
cardifflexington@imsinvestorrelations.com
(203) 972-9200

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023

Unaudited

Audited

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

Dec 31,

2024

2023 (Restated)

2024

2023 (Restated)

Total revenue

$

3,120,710

$

2,376,502

$

8,270,126

$

11,853,266

Total cost of sales

1,099,863

971,217

3,841,628

3,560,624

Gross profit

2,020,847

1,405,285

4,428,498

8,292,642

Operating expenses

Depreciation expense

3,365

9,412

13,461

20,777

Selling, general and administrative

1,440,835

981,209

4,063,816

3,076,820

Stock compensation expense

244,500

0

544,725

0

Total operating expenses

1,688,700

990,621

4,622,002

3,097,597

(Loss) income from continuing operations

332,147

414,664

(193,504

)

5,195,045

Other income (expense):

Other expense

(642

)

(49,999

)

(5,362

)

(49,795

)

Gain on debt refinance, forgiveness and settlement

0

115,058

78,834

115,448

Penalties and fees

0

(5,000

)

(1,330

)

(53,000

)

Interest expense

(1,241,847

)

(192,568

)

(3,045,504

)

(1,956,266

)

Amortization of debt discounts

0

(41,854

)

(24,821

)

(136,518

)

Total other expense

(1,242,489

)

(174,363

)

(2,998,183

)

(2,080,131

)

Net (loss) income before discontinued operations

(910,342

)

240,301

(3,191,687

)

3,114,914

Loss from discontinued operations

0

6,485

(111,312

)

(86,520

)

Net (loss) income

$

(910,342

)

$

246,786

$

(3,302,999

)

$

3,028,394

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

ASSETS

(Restated)

Current assets

Cash

$

1,188,185

$

866,943

Accounts receivable-net

15,934,490

13,305,254

Prepaid and other current assets

89,901

5,000

Total current assets

17,212,576

14,177,197

Property and equipment, net

21,198

34,661

Land

540,000

540,000

Goodwill

5,666,608

5,666,608

Right of use - assets

406,950

289,062

Due from related party

4,979

4,979

Other assets

73,368

33,304

Total assets

$

23,925,679

$

20,745,811

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND DEFICIENCY IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expense

$

1,379,760

$

2,047,131

Accrued expenses - related parties

4,553,057

4,733,057

Accrued interest

429,200

620,963

Right of use - liability

223,330

157,669

Due to director and officer

0

120,997

Notes - current portion

312,180

15,977

Line of credit

8,645,991

2,120,100

Convertible notes payable, net of debt discounts of $0 and $24,821, respectively

105,000

3,807,030

Net liabilities of discontinued operations

238,285

237,643

Total current liabilities

15,886,803

13,860,567

Other liabilities

Notes payable

251,725

144,666

Operating lease liability - long term

185,877

119,056

Total liabilities

16,324,405

14,124,289

Mezzanine equity

Redeemable Series N Senior Convertible Preferred Stock1 - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 921,636 and 868,056 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

3,339,317

3,891,439

Redeemable Series R Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 5,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $1,200, 0 and 165 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

0

307,980

Redeemable Series X Senior Convertible Preferred Stock2 - 5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00 par value; 397,464 and 375,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023

1,576,788

1,690,685

Total Mezzanine Equity

4,916,105

5,890,104

Stockholders' equity

Series B Preferred Stock3 - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 1,279,867 and 2,139,478 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

5,119,468

8,557,912

Series C Preferred Stock3 - 500 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 74 and 123 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

296

492

Series E Preferred Stock3 - 1,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 175,375 and 155,750 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

701,500

623,000

Series F-1 Preferred Stock3 - 50,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 3,875 and 35,752 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

15,500

143,008

Series I Preferred Stock3 - 15,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 10,469,092 and 14,885,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

41,876,368

59,540,000

Series J Preferred Stock3 - 2,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 0 and 1,713,584 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

0

6,854,336

Series L Preferred Stock3 - 400,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 319,493 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023

1,277,972

1,277,972

Series Y Senior Convertible Preferred Stock4 - 1,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 979,125 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

3,916,500

0

Common Stock; 7,500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value; 15,300,475 and 14,555,601 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively

15,300

25

Additional paid-in capital

22,711,350

-7,581,212

Accumulated deficit

-72,949,085

-68,684,115

Total stockholders' equity

2,685,169

731418

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity

$

23,925,679

$

20,745,811

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023

The following table reconciles Net (loss) income before discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) to EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)

Unaudited

Audited

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023 (Restated)

2024

2023 (Restated)

EBITDA (1)

Net (loss) income before discontinued operations

$

(910,342

)

$

240,301

$

(3,191,687

)

$

3,114,914

Add:

Interest

1,241,847

192,568

3,045,504

1,956,266

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

3,365

9,412

13,461

20,777

Amortization

0

41,854

24,821

136,518

EBITDA (1)

$

334,870

$

484,135

$

(107,901

)

$

5,228,475

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

EBITDA

$

334,870

$

484,135

$

(107,901

)

$

5,228,475

Add:

Change in estimate for settlement realization rate

0

0

1,650,474

0

Stock compensation expense for shares issued

244,500

0

544,725

0

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$

579,370

$

484,135

$

2,087,298

$

5,228,475

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as Earnings Before Interest, Income Tax, Depreciation and Amortization.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of EBITDA plus non-recurring and non-cash charges.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs (3)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

579,370

$

484,135

$

2,087,298

$

5,228,475

Add:

Scaling and restructuring costs for business growth

284,252

0

764,778

0

Acquisition related costs

30,581

0

30,581

0

Adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs (3)

$

894,202

$

484,135

$

2,882,657

$

5,228,475

(3) Adjusted EBITDA excluding other non-recurring costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of Adjusted EBITDA plus other non-recurring costs.

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024
(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024

GAAP Revenue

$

3,120,710

$

8,270,126

Adjustments to Claim Settlement Realization Rate

-

2,849,629

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue

3,120,710

11,119,755

The adjustment to claim settlement realization rate recorded in Q1 $339,834, Q2 $859,321 and Q3 $1,650,474

SOURCE: Cardiff Lexington Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.