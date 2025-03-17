ComparisonAdviser Releases Ranking of Top 10 U.S. Financial Advisor Firms for 2025

ComparisonAdviser, an online personal finance resource, releases its comprehensive ranking of top U.S. financial advisor firms based on key factors, such as services, fee structure, account minimums, and overall client satisfaction.

In the vast and competitive financial advice industry, it can be challenging for clients to find the best companies and professionals to help them with their unique needs and goals. Services, fees, and minimums can all vary and be hard to pin down. In its latest research, ComparisonAdviser has identified and ranked the 10 leading financial advisory firms in the United States for 2025, helping consumers stay informed.

Click this link to access the article and view the complete analysis: https://comparisonadviser.com/financial-advisors/top-financial-advisor-firms/

Below is the ordered ranking of the companies listed in the study:

Wealth Enhancement Group CAPTRUST Hightower Carson Wealth Management Edelman Financial Engines Creative Planning Fisher Investments Mariner Wealth Advisors UBS Advisors Edward Jones

To determine rankings, ComparisonAdviser performed an in-depth analysis of both quantitative and qualitative attributes of each company, including:

Range of services. Examines whether a company has offerings for several needs and situations, such as investment management, financial planning, tax planning, and estate planning.

Minimums and accessibility. An indicator of the types of clients a firm serves, with more inclusive minimum requirements as a plus.

Fee structure. A window into the transparency and fiduciary duty of a company.

Nationwide reach and availability. Illustrates how many clients can engage with services and professionals.

Assets under management (AUM). A marker of size and trust by other clients.

Overall reputation. Standing with government agencies and recognition from reputable publications.

Information was drawn from publicly available resources, such as annual Form ADV documents and official company websites.

Beyond ranking the companies, the article outlines essential tips to help individuals select a financial advisory firm or professional that fits their circumstances and objectives. This includes prioritizing those that adhere to a fiduciary standard, hold or employ experts with reputable credentials, have transparent business practices, and offer the right services at a reasonable price.

