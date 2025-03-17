Whalen Global Advisors LLC: Housing Finance Outlook Released by WGA

Trump Cuts Deep Across Mortgage Complex

Whalen Global Advisors ("WGA") has published the latest Housing Finance Outlook for the US mortgage market, including residential and commercial market segments. The report is available to subscribers of the Premium Service of The Institutional Risk Analyst and includes a discussion of recent trends in the firm's mortgage equity surveillance group.

"The volume and loss severity in the bank multifamily sector continues to rise, raising some serious questions regarding the availability and price of credit for rent stabilized, rental apartment buildings in cities like New York," notes WGA Chairman Christopher Whalen. "While overall delinquency in residential mortgages remains low nationally and on average, borrower credit distress in the bottom quarter of the market covered by the FHA and Ginnie Mae is growing."

The report includes a discussion of the likely direction of administrative reforms at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac now that Bill Pulte has been confirmed as head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which is the regulator of the GSEs. As in the case of layoffs and program cancellations see at HUD and Ginnie Mae, WGA anticipates significant reductions in headcount and activities at the GSEs under the Trump Administration in coming months.

"The Biden Administration left behind a considerable mess for the Trump Administration to clean up in housing," the report notes. Some of the major hotpots in the housing market include the remaining multifamily assets of Signature Bank still owned by the FDIC Bank Insurance Fund, the hundreds of thousands of delinquent residential borrowers hidden by forbearance in the FHA program, and the $1.5 trillion in multifamily assets of the GSEs and HUD.

"A reduction or withdrawal of HUD and GSE credit cover for multifamily assets is going to create a very big mess, both for investors and banks alike," Whalen notes. "Bank-owned multifamily is about $600 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB), while non-bank multifamily loans - including the GSEs - is another $1.6 trillion in UPB, for a grand total of $2.12 trillion, according to the MBA. Average loss severity for defaulted bank multifamily loans is already over 100% of UPB. If the Trump Administration cuts off government lending to multifamily properties this year, as seems very likely, then most of these assets will likely default."

