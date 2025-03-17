Spetz Inc. Announces Acquisition of Sonic Strategy

SPETZ INC. (the "Company" or "Spetz") (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC:DBKSF) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its acquisition of Sonic Strategy Inc. ("Sonic Strategy") previously announced on February 3, 2025.

Pursuant to the acquisition, the Company has issued 13,999,999 common shares in the capital of the Company to the shareholders of Sonic Strategy in exchange for 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Sonic Strategy. The Company has also issued an aggregate of 700,000 common shares to two arm's length entities as an advisory fee. All of the shares are subject to restrictions on trading until July 18, 2025. In addition, an aggregate of 4,116,658 shares issued to certain principals of Sonic Strategy are subject to restrictions on trading until the later of July 18, 2025 and the date that is 10 trading days after the Company has announced that it has filed a business acquisition report in respect of the acquisition.

Sonic Strategy is a blockchain staking company focused on the Sonic blockchain. With the completion of the acquisition of Sonic Strategy, Spetz will further strengthen its capabilities in blockchain infrastructure and staking solutions.

As part of the acquisition, Mitchell Demeter will join the Board of Directors of Spetz and will remain as CEO of Sonic Strategy, leading its continued growth and expansion within the blockchain industry. Mr. Demeter is a recognized innovator in the cryptocurrency space with a track record of building successful ventures across the sector. His leadership will be instrumental in aligning Sonic Strategy's development with Spetz's broader vision.

Following the acquisition, Sonic Strategy will focus on expanding its validator operations, increasing staking adoption, and integrating with the broader Spetz ecosystem with the goal of unlocking new blockchain-based revenue opportunities. The company aims to drive growth in staking solutions, validator-as-a-service (VaaS), and enterprise blockchain adoption.

"This acquisition enhances Spetz's technological capabilities by integrating blockchain-based revenue streams, reinforcing its presence in decentralized finance, and positioning it for continued innovation in the Web3 space," said Yossi Nevo, CEO of Spetz Inc. "We are thrilled to officially welcome Sonic Strategy to Spetz and to have Mitchell Demeter join our Board of Directors. His expertise will be key in driving the next phase of blockchain innovation within our company."

"We're excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings and look forward to scaling Sonic Strategy's staking infrastructure under the Spetz umbrella," said Mitchell Demeter, CEO of Sonic Strategy and newly appointed Board Member of Spetz Inc.

Spetz also announces that Bhavuk Kaul has resigned from the Board of Directors. We thank him for his contributions and service to the company and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

About Spetz Inc.

Spetz Inc. is a multinational technology company that operates an AI marketplace application and has investments in blockchain and cryptocurrency. The Spetz application is a global online, AI-powered marketplace platform that dynamically connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. Spetz is available in the USA, United Kingdom, Australia, and Israel. The Spetz vision is to reinvent how people around the world connect to services in their moment of need by instantly matching them with the top-rated service providers anytime, anywhere.

Spetz Website: www.spetz.app

Investor Information: https://investor.spetz.app

Company Contacts:

Investor Relations

Email: Investors@spetz.app

Nofar Shigani, CFO

Email: nofar@spetz.app

Phone: 647-956-6033

Phone: +972 526238108

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws, reflecting management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, strategies, future growth, results of operations, and business prospects of the Company. Words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are subject to business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected outcomes. Factors influencing these outcomes include economic conditions, regulatory developments, competition, capital availability, and business execution risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release represents Spetz's expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to change. Spetz does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. None of the securities issued in connection with the acquisition will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, and they may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption.

We seek Safe Harbor.

SOURCE: Spetz Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire